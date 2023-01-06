From The Last of Us to Loki Season 2, 2023 is shaping up to be just as good a year as 2022 was.

In the realm of small-screen entertainment, it's hard to imagine any TV offerings could top all the amazing TV shows we got in 2022. That said, there are just as many thrilling new series to look forward to in the year ahead as there is the return of shows we've been eagerly waiting for since their last finale dropped.

2023 promises to start off strong with the premiere of HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the unlikely pair trekking across a post-apocalyptic landscape laden with the infected — and there are new seasons of shows like Yellowjackets, Shadow & Bone, and Loki coming our way — but truth be told, this list only scratches the surface of what's gearing up to air throughout the year. With so many titles yet to be announced, as well as premiere dates that aren't even confirmed, this list could certainly change, but as of now, here are the 30 most anticipated TV shows we're looking forward to tuning in for in 2023.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (1/8/23, AMC)

Image via Pompo Bresciani/AMC

After the success of Interview With the Vampire, AMC is bringing out another Anne Rice adaptation in 2022. Mayfair Witches, which takes inspiration from the Lives of the Mayfair Witches novel series, follows a neurosurgeon who discovers a dark ancestry she never knew about. Unlike with Interview, this is the first time someone's adapting the source material for the screen, so there's a lot of anticipation from fans.

While the first reviews for the show are quite mixed, the series is still a must-watch for fans of the Gothic genre. It also helps that the show has a stellar cast, featuring talented stars like Alexandra Daddario (True Detective) and Harry Hamlin (L.A. Law). Whether the show manages to match the quality of Interview remains to be seen, but the fact remains that it is one of the shows you absolutely have to check out in 2023. — Remus Noronha

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 (1/12/23, Netflix)

Following a finale that was intense, to say the least, Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla returns this year picking up where we left off with Harald (Leo Suter), Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), and Leif (Sam Corlett). Well, hopefully not right where we left off, with Leif howling in rage and covered in the blood of his enemies. The new season looks to be every bit as action-packed as its predecessor, sending Leif and Harald out to further reaches of the globe, perhaps as far as Constantinople, while Freydis heads off on a journey of her own to the city of Jómsburg.

With Kattegat in shambles, and the situation in England equally tenuous, Season 2 of the series looks like it is going to mix the action and politics with as deft a hand as in the first season. Though not glimpsed much in the trailer, the other aspect of Vikings: Valhalla that has us excited about its sheer potential is the prospect of more romance blossoming and blooming across battlefields both bloody and political. True, that might not be the main focus of the series, but given how seriously it was taken in the first season — enough for the cast to make reference to it in a behind-the-scenes video — it is just as exciting an element as those more traditionally associated with the historical action genre — Arezou Amin

The Last of Us (1/15/23, HBO)

One of developer Naughty Dog's most famous and beloved franchises comes to the small screen in a few weeks with The Last of Us. The series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the two main protagonists of a story set in a post-apocalyptic world where a fungus called cordyceps has infected people and turned them into violent zombies. The original The Last of Us game was released back in 2013, quickly earning critical acclaim and multiple Game of the Year awards, and the series looks like it's emulating the spirit of the game. Pascal's Joel is the hard-hearted smuggler who agrees to get Ramsey's Ellie out of Boston and out West to a group called the Fireflies.

Anyone who has played the game knows that The Last of Us is far more than just a video game, but a compelling and emotionally devastating story about survival, heartbreak, healing, and the face of humanity after it’s been pushed past the brink. With Chernobyl's Craig Mazin at the helm alongside The Last of Us game developer and writer Neil Druckmann, HBO's upcoming series feels primed for greatness and could usher in a new generation of video game adaptations. — Therese Lacson

That ‘90s Show (1/19/23, Netflix)

Image via Netflix

17 years after Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and friends ran up those iconic basement stairs to ring in 1980 together in That ‘70s Show, Netflix will take audiences back to Point Place, Wisconsin to experience a brand-new decade, and a whole new gang of friends. The series will follow Eric and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) as she spends the summer with her grandparents (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith), and gets to know the eclectic local group of teenagers.

Like its predecessor, That 90s Show teases the kind of hijinks and trouble that both seem refreshingly quaint in how unplugged they are, and universal insofar as teenage dilemmas never really seem to change, no matter what year it is. But it isn’t just the teenagers that have us excited about the series, as Grace and Prepon are both set to make guest appearances alongside their former costars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama. — Arezou Amin

Poker Face (1/26/23, Peacock)

Image via Peacock

If that cheeky Natasha Lyonne cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery whet your appetite for a team-up between Rian Johnson and the Russian Doll star, then Poker Face needs to be on your radar for 2023. Premiering on January, 26, Poker Face appears to be a raucously fun mystery, that sets Lyonne’s Charlie on a cross-country journey where she is tasked with solving strange crimes at each stop along the way.

Charlie has a pretty convenient skill, which allows her to deduce if someone is lying to her. A skill that definitely comes in handy, what with all of her crime-solving adventures. Each episode will present her with a new mystery to solve, along with an impressive cast list of victims, ne'er-do-wells, and all the weirdos you might encounter on a cross-country drive.

The 10-episode series is set to arrive on Peacock, which has had no shortage of spectacular series in 2022, with Poker Face leading the way into 2023. This is one series that has had us excited and curious since the day it was announced, especially since this marks Johnson’s first venture into television. — Maggie Lovitt

Wolf Pack (1/26/23, Paramount+)

Image via Paramount+

The Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack, from Teen Wolf producer Jeff Davis, is one to watch for fans of the creator’s previous work, not to mention those who need a Vampire Diaries substitute in their lives. Set in California, Wolf Pack centers on two teens who are attacked by a mysterious creature while caught in a wildfire. When they start exhibiting unusual symptoms, the two discover they’ve become werewolves and form a bond, leading them to others who’ve experienced the same thing years prior.

One of the show’s biggest draws is Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar joining the cast as Kristin Ramsey, the expert arson investigator looking into the massive wildfire that may have roused a supernatural beast. At the San Diego Comic-Con, Davis was thrilled to announce Gellar’s role, stating that Buffy had influenced the popular Teen Wolf series. Honestly, what’s not to love? Los Angeles is under paranormal attack and the chosen one is hot on the trail of a mystical predator again? Yes, please! — Tamera Jones

Shrinking (1/27/23, Apple TV+)

Image via Apple TV+

After the massive success that Ted Lasso has been for Apple TV+, the streaming service looks like they’re attempting to replicate that with Shrinking, created by Jason Segel, and Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence. Shrinking also marks yet another television project for Harrison Ford, who is also starring in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1923.

Ford stars as Dr. Phil Rhodes, a therapist who is stricken with grief and decides to tell his patients exactly what he thinks, leading to surprisingly successful results. Segel will also star as the unfortunately named character Jimmy Johns, as will Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, and Michael Urie. With Ted Lasso ending after its next season, Shrinking might be just what Apple TV+ needs to fill that Ted Lasso-shaped hole. — Ross Bonaime

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 (2/16/23, Paramount+)

Image via Paramount

The final season of Star Trek: Picard is just around the corner and anticipation for the return of the sci-fi series is at an all-time high. Last year it was announced that the entire ensemble cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation would be starring in Season 3 of Picard and ever since, long-time fans of the series have been eagerly counting down the days until the show premieres on February 16.

The trailer for Picard Season 3, released on Star Trek day last year, teased one last epic adventure across the galaxy for the heroes of the Enterprise D. Picard (Patrick Stewart) must gather his old friends to rescue one of their own when Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) sends him a distress call from somewhere beyond the stars. We’ll catch up with the crew over 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. The final TNG film was poorly received and so far it appears that Picard Season 3 is on track to right that wrong as an ending for this story. Along with Stewart and McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd are all set to boldly go one last time when Star Trek: Picard premieres on Paramount+ next month. — Sam Coley

White House Plumbers (March TBA, HBO)

Image via HBO

Few shows have combined incompetence and politics the way that Veep did, so it makes sense that with White House Plumbers, which focuses on the “brains” behind the Watergate scandal, the creative team is primarily from HBO’s comedy series. Created by former Veep writers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, and directed by Veep showrunner David Mandel, White House Plumbers stars Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy, who attempted to protect Richard Nixon’s presidency, and, well, things didn’t go so great.

It will be interesting to see this team dealing with real historical events that are even dumber than the stories they’ve told in the past, and with a great cast that includes Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, Lena Headey, and an absurd amount more, White House Plumbers looks like a much-watch miniseries this year. — Ross Bonaime

The Mandalorian Season 3 (3/1/23, Disney+)

Image via Disney+

It feels like a lifetime since we watched Grogu caress the stubbled jaw of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in the heartbreaking Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, and while The Book of Boba Fett blessedly reunited the clan of two, it’s high time that the series returns for Season 3. Returning on March 1, the third season of The Mandalorian is set to take audiences to Mandalore as Din reckons with what it means to wield the Darksaber, much to the chagrin of Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) who believes herself to be the rightful heir to the weapon—and the throne.

Based on the trailers, it looks like Din will be encountering more Mandalorians than ever before, which will either help or hurt his journey to understanding that there’s more to life than what the radicals of the Death Watch taught him to believe. However, it’s hard to tell if Season 3 will feature more helmet-free Din, considering Pascal’s The Last of Us filming schedule kept him busy in Canada while The Mandalorian was filming. Regardless, the performances of Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder are always a joy to watch, especially when paired with the dulcet tones of Pascal’s Mandalorian. — Maggie Lovitt

Daisy Jones and the Six (3/3/23, Prime Video)

Image via Vanity Fair

If you’re a fan of Fleetwood Mac, hippie culture, or anything in between, then Prime Video’s upcoming spring offering Daisy Jones and The Six is the show for you. Based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series is set to follow the eponymous band The Six in the 1970s, a band from Pittsburgh (just like me!) whose fate collides with Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), a mysterious woman whose talents make her far too big a star to simply be someone’s muse.

While the book was not Reid’s first — many were already fans of her previous novel, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo — it was the novel that skyrocketed her to fame, and many are anxiously awaiting the show's version of events, which were much delayed by the pandemic. As the first of many adaptations of Reid’s work yet to come (including versions of Evelyn Hugo and her 2021 novel Malibu Rising), Daisy Jones is set to be filled with romance, drama, and intrigue, a taste of what happens when the allure of fame wears off and stars go looking for something more. — Maggie Boccella

Shadow and Bone Season 2 (3/16/23, Netflix)

Image via Netflix

​​When last we saw Netflix series Shadow and Bone nearly two years ago, the Darkling (Ben Barnes) was presumed dead in the Fold, Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal (Archie Renaux) were sailing away to a new life together, and the Crows — Kaz (Freddy Carter), Jesper (Kit Young), and Inej (Amita Suman) — were on their way back to Ketterdam to face nemesis Pekka Rollins. Expect Season 2 of the fantasy series to pick up right where the first season left off.

Although the showrunners have said that the second season will not portray the events we may have expected from source novels Siege and Storm and Six of Crows, the show will instead combine some of the events of the second and third Shadow and Bone novels (Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising), and will not feature the Ice Court Heist that plays a big role in Six of Crows. That leads to possibly even more anticipation for the show’s second season, as we’re not entirely sure now what to expect. One thing’s for certain: the Darkling will return in all his shadowy glory, and the Crows will have three new members — Nina (Danielle Gallagan) and Matthias (Callahan Skogman), from the first season, and newcomer Wylan (Jack Wolfe). One of the biggest ships from the Six of Crows duology is Wylan and Jesper, and fans are no doubt excited to see Wesper brought to life in Season 2. Alina and Mal will also greet new cast members, fan-favorite King of Ravka/privateer Nikolai/Strumhond (Patrick Gibson), and twins Tolya (Lewis Tan) and Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy). There should be lots of action, no matter what the plot lines of Season 2, and it’s exciting to wonder about how the second season will bring many of the locations from the books to life, as well as a sea dragon, the Darkling’s shadow creatures, and hopefully a good ol’ Crows heist. — Abby Cavenaugh

Yellowjackets Season 2 (3/24/23, Showtime)

Image via Showtime

Buzz, buzz, baby. Our favorite hive has only been off our screens for about a year, but how we’ve missed them so. The show about a team of traumatized high school girls being forced to survive in the wilderness, as well as the aftermath they’re still living with 25 years, was a breakout hit – and for good reason. The writing is sharp, the setting is atmospheric, and the performances are phenomenal across the board.

A lot went down in Yellowjackets Season 1, and while some important questions were finally answered in that wild finale (like the identity of the Antler Queen!), about a thousand more were raised (like is Jackie really dead?). Season 2 is sure to bring even more mystery, shocks, and incessant theorizing – not to mention impeccable casting. (If you haven’t seen the photos of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van yet, you need to rectify that ASAP. The resemblance to Liv Hewson is uncanny.) – Taylor Gates

Love and Death (April TBA, HBO Max)

A show starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons? Created by the mind behind shows like Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers? Based on the wild true story of axe-murdering Texas housewife Candy Montgomery? Sign us the hell up.

True-crime series are all the rage right now, between Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story breaking records left and right, HBO’s very own The Staircase, and even Hulu’s take on the same case in Candy starring Jessica Biel last year. Love and Death is sure to be a welcome addition to the genre. The limited series also stars powerhouses Lily Rabe as Betty Gore, Candy’s best friend-turned-victim, Patrick Fugit, and Krysten Ritter. These photos of Olsen alone are enough to get us excited. – Taylor Gates

Mrs. Davis (4/20/23, Peacock)

Image via Peacock

Any time I receive word that there’s a new Damon Lindelof joint in the works, it’s safe to say my ears perk up just a little bit more. The former showrunner of Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen is now teaming up with The Big Bang Theory's Tara Hernandez on an all-new series for Peacock. Not only does that feel like a killer creative team in the making, but Mrs. Davis also stars GLOW’s Betty Gilpin as a nun who has tasked herself with the mission of taking down an all-powerful artificial intelligence that shares its name with the show’s very title. Have I finally hooked your attention?

In case the premise wasn’t enough to whet the appetite of interest, the first images released should be substantial to draw you in — even if the plot itself is still mostly under wraps. In addition to Gilpin, Mrs. Davis’ impressive ensemble cast includes Jake McDorman and Andy McQueen, along with recurring cast Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier. The only real question that should remain for anyone now is: is it April yet? — Carly Lane

Succession Season 4 (Spring TBA, HBO)

Image via HBO

It may have aired over a year ago, but we still haven’t been able to get Succession’s Season 3 finale out of our minds. At its core, Succession is a show about power – how it’s constantly gained and lost – and the last few moments of the episode saw perhaps one of the largest shifts and featured one of its best performances in the expression on Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) face when she realizes her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayed her by telling Logan (Brian Cox) about her and her siblings’ plan to take him down.

Season 4 is going to be very interesting indeed now that Tom and Cousin “What Am I Going to Do With a Soul Anyway?” Greg (Nicholas Braun) have the upper hand, leaving the Roy siblings essentially empty-handed in return. Succession is one of the hottest, most-awarded series right now, and it’s a rare case of a show that deserves every ounce of that hype. It knocks it out of the park every episode, and there’s no doubt that Season 4 will be another home run. – Taylor Gates

Fatal Attraction (Spring TBA, Paramount+)

Image via Paramount+

There may be no one out there ringing the gong in favor of resurrecting the erotic thriller more than I am — and it turns out that Dirty John executive producer Alexandra Cunningham was listening. She’s now showrunning a brand-new adaptation of the ‘80s cultural classic Fatal Attraction starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, only this time around, Alex Forrest and Dan Gallagher are being played by a new generation of actors in Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson. Of course, there are some elements to any erotic thriller of the ‘80s that wouldn’t necessarily hold up today, so it’s intriguing to think about how Cunningham is going to update this classic tale of seduction, manipulation, and murderous intent for today’s viewing audience.

In addition to Caplan and Jackson starring as the infamous couple locked in a torrid and obsessive affair, Fatal Attraction’s cast includes Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker, and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson. Alongside Cunningham, Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason) serves as executive producer and receives co-story credit. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also executive produce for Amblin Television. The small-screen landscape has continually lent itself to reimaginings and reboots of some of our favorite film classics, so let’s see how Fatal Attraction measures up — and succeeds at introducing this twisted, complicated story to a new generation. — Carly Lane

Justified: City Primeval (Summer TBA, FX)

Image via FX

For a large stretch of the 2010s, FX’s Justified reigned as TV’s most underrated show. Starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (an Elmore Leonard character who the author featured in a number of novels and short stories), the Western-flavored crime drama was violent and funny and – most importantly – it was effortlessly cool. Until 2015, at least, when Justified wrapped up its six-season run. But fans rejoiced when it was announced that Olyphant would dust off his Stetson and assume the role once again for Justified: City Primeval, a brand-new limited series coming to FX and Hulu later this year.

Based on a Leonard novel that actually didn’t include Raylan – the story has been retrofitted to center on the character – City Primeval will be more of a sequel series to Justified rather than a straight continuation. Though a few other familiar faces are expected to briefly appear, the show will take Raylan from Kentucky to Detroit and feature what will mostly be a new cast of characters. Notable names on the roster include Olyphant’s own daughter, Vivian Olyphant, who will be playing Raylan’s kid on the show, and Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansel, a vicious killer with a knack for eluding authorities. (Between this and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Holbrook is about to have a very good year facing off against heroes in iconic headwear.) Though much will likely have changed for Raylan in the intervening eight years, there’s little doubt City Primeval will be stuffed with shootouts, staredowns, wisecracks, colorful villains, and all the things that made Justified an all-timer in the first place. — Robert Brian Taylor

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (TBA 2023, Disney+)

Image via Disney+

Created by WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer, this year marks the return of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn)! One of the most exciting characters of WandaVision, who among us didn't have "Agatha All Along" playing on repeat the week after Agatha's shenanigans were revealed (even if Sparky was one of her victims)? Though not much is known about the series, we do know that not only is Debra Jo Rupp returning from WandaVision, but Agatha: Coven of Chaos will also include Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Aubrey Plaza (reportedly playing the villain), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), and Patti LuPone.

As a character with a long and likely sordid past, Agatha likely tangled with many witches in her past, so it's fair to assume that Coven of Chaos will introduce us to many new witchy characters. After Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) trapped Agatha in her "Agnes" identity post-Westview, it will be interesting to see how the witch frees herself and where her next steps lead her. While there are many MCU projects between us and Coven of Chaos, I can only hope that at the very least we'll get another catchy musical number out of the series with Kathryn Hahn vamping to the camera. That's all I ask. — Therese Lacson

Ahsoka (TBA 2023, Disney+)

Image via Disney+

After making her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano’s (Rosario Dawson) spin-off series will follow the former Jedi Padawan-turned-Rebel spy on a whole new adventure. Even though the series is named for Ahsoka, a lot of our excitement comes from the stellar cast of characters set to appear in the Disney+ series.

With the Ghost crew from Star Wars: Rebels, including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Hera Syndulla (rumored to be played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) not to mention Hayden Christensen once again reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka seems to have a little something for fans of both the prequel trilogy and the animated series to look forward to. — Arezou Amin

Echo (TBA 2023, Disney+)

Image via Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has no plans to slow down in 2023, and one of the many projects it plans to offer is the Disney+ series Echo, one of the franchise’s most unique offerings to date. The first MCU series to feature a Native American protagonist — one of few heroes who’s also disabled — Echo serves as a follow-up to Hawkeye, where its title character Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) first appeared as a villain-gone-good after realizing her adoptive father figure, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), wasn’t as innocent as he seemed. (D’Onofrio reprises his role in the series alongside Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the Kingpin’s greatest enemy and ally to Maya Lopez.)

While the plot is still being kept tightly under wraps (no surprises there), the series also features a primarily Native American core cast, including Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon, who reprises his role as Maya’s father, William, and is sure to be a delight, if Cox is as compelling as she was in Hawkeye. — Maggie Boccella

Ironheart (TBA 2023, Disney+)

Image via Marvel

One of the most exciting aspects of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the introduction of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), an MIT student who created her own suit of armor like the ones built by Tony Stark. With Ironheart, Williams will get her own series, and while we don’t know too much about the series yet, what we do know is fairly exciting.

Ryan Coogler will be producing the series, which is created by Chinaka Hodge, who has written on shows like Snowpiercer and The Midnight Club. Ironheart will also introduce Hamilton and Into the Heights’ Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, who wears a hood that gives him dark magical powers. Ironheart most likely won’t air until later in 2023, yet this latest superhero series sounds promising. — Ross Bonaime

Loki Season 2 (TBA 2023, Disney+)

Image via Disney+

While Marvel Studios hasn’t revealed the exact release date for Season 2 of Loki, the series is posed to return sometime over the summer—which would align with its summer premiere back in 2021. As part of Marvel’s first trio of Disney+ releases, the Tom Hiddleston-led series was perhaps the best that the studio has offered up for the small screen. Season 1 left us on a pretty hefty cliffhanger, which saw the God of Mischief back where it all began with the TVA following Sylvie’s (Sophia Di Martino) betrayal after she killed Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors) and sent the world spiraling into mayhem.

There’s a lot to be excited about in Season 2, especially with the chaos that was wrought in the season finale, but the most exciting aspect of the series is the sizzling chemistry between Loki and his femme fatale variant Sylvie. The devious duo has all the hallmarks of enemies-to-lovers, but it will be interesting to see how Loki recovers after her betrayal. Moreover, it will be fun to see Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) forge their friendship all over again, now that Mobius has forgotten who Loki is. Of course, there’s more to the series than relationships and friendships, but they certainly make for some very compelling television. — Maggie Lovitt

Secret Invasion (TBA 2023, Disney+)

Image via Marvel

With everything that is going on within the MCU and with so many characters to balance, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how strange Nick Fury’s story has been in recent years. Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury hasn’t been as omnipresent in this series these days, as he’s had a pair of Skrulls impersonating him on earth, as Fury flies around space in a Skrull ship. But also, after 15 years in the MCU, it’s about damn time Nick Fury gets his own story.

The first trailer for Secret Invasion has a much darker tone than we’re used to with the MCU Disney+ shows, almost more akin to Captain America: The Winter Soldier (the best MCU film, btw). Secret Invasion will be one of the first TV projects in Phase Five, and this latest phase looks to be off to a good start, as Mr. Robot writer Kyle Bradstreet is the show’s creator, while the cast will also feature Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, and Olivia Colman. It’s taken a while for Fury to be in the spotlight, but Secret Invasion certainly looks like it was worth the wait. — Ross Bonaime

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (TBA 2023, Disney+)

Image via Disney

Beyond seeing the first image of Jude Law’s character at D23, very little is known about the latest Star Wars live-action series, Skeleton Crew, including when it will arrive on Disney+. 2023 is already stacked with Star Wars series, from the highly anticipated return of The Mandalorian, the premiere of Ahsoka, and the second season of The Bad Batch animated series, and the new animated Young Jedi Adventures series, but by all accounts—Skeleton Crew fits in there somewhere.

Set after Return of the Jedi, which happens to be the same period that The Mandalorian exists within, Jon Watts’ series is reportedly a coming-of-age adventure, in the same vain as classic 1980s romps like Goonies—which is what Watts compared it to. What we do know is that the series will focus on a group of kids who find themselves lost in space, and somehow Jude Law’s character fits into that scenario. Watts described it as, “[A] story of 10-year-old kids from a tiny planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It's the story of their journey home." With Jon Favreau and Dave Filloni executive producing the series alongside Watts and Christopher Ford, it does leave one to speculate that Skeleton Crew may fit into the ever-growing Mandoverse. — Maggie Lovitt

Barry Season 4 (TBA 2023, HBO)

Image via HBO

Created and starring Bill Hader, Barry continues to make us weep as much as it makes us laugh. The third and latest season of the dark comedy came out in 2022 and saw Barry Berkman, a.k.a. Barry Block (Hader), in a tougher bind than ever before. It’s looking more and more like being an actor is definitely out of the question for our "former" hitman.

A critically acclaimed show, Barry knows how to toe the line between dark comedy and drama – and given Season 3’s bleak conclusion, we can’t wait to see what’s next for Barry. There’s no official release date for Season 4 of Barry, but it has been confirmed that it will arrive in 2023. — Rae Torres

Black Mirror Season 6 (TBA 2023, Netflix)

It has been over three years since Season 5 of Black Mirror, leaving just enough time to have an existential crisis and delete all the apps on your phone, wade into a bottomless pit of despair, and then just barely recover in time to press play on Season 6. From an unexpectedly beautiful love story that exists in an eternal simulated reality to a painfully long 44 minutes of wondering if the Prime Minister really will go through with it and have sex with a pig on live television, you truly never know what you’re going to get with the British anthology series, and that’s the beauty (and horror) of it.

A modern-day Twilight Zone, Black Mirror is, for the most part, a sharp, intelligent satire on the cautions of modern technology. It has been confirmed that Season 6 will have more episodes than Season 5, so we have at least 4 more emotionally crippling cautionary tales to get excited (and anxious) about. Not to mention, some major names have joined the confirmed cast list for Season 6 including Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick). There is no official release date for Season 6, so for now, we’ll just have to patiently wait, and in the meantime, pray this isn’t all a simulation. — Rae Torres

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 (TBA 2023, FX)

Image via FX

FX's comedic mockumentary seems to only be getting better with each new season. The series never seems to miss a beat, full of jokes and gags while being anchored by honest emotional beats. What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 ended with Colin (Mark Proksch) growing up and forgetting his past year as Baby Colin, and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) taking a suitcase full of cash and paying another vampire to turn him, having waited too long for Nandor (Kayvan Novak) to act on his promise.

While it's unclear what Season 5 will hold, we can only hope that we will be able to revisit the surprisingly sweet and formative relationship Baby Colin shared with Laszlo (Matt Berry). And with the club in ruins, will Nadja's (Natasia Demetriou) stay open, or will Nadja cut her losses and run? And although we see Guillermo bringing the suitcase of cash to the vampire Derek, does that really mean our favorite familiar/vampire hunter will join the ranks of the living dead? Time will tell, but we are anxious to find out. — Therese Lacson

Dune: The Sisterhood (TBA 2023, HBO Max)

Out of all the worldbuilding of the Dune universe first created by Frank Herbert, the Bene Gesserit are an organization that has eternally fascinated me from a storytelling level. The religious and political force of women is an intriguing hybrid of nun and witch, capable of manipulating events to their planning, notoriously secretive, and loyal only unto their own. It’s why, when member of the Bene Gesserit Lady Jessica infamously bears Duke Leto Atreides a son in Dune — instead of the daughter she’s supposed to — it’s considered an act of rebellion that also doubles as an act of intense love. But how were the Bene Gesserit founded? What are their origins? Those are just some of the questions the upcoming HBO Max prequel Dune: The Sisterhood is aiming to answer.

Set 10,000 years before Paul’s ascension, Dune: The Sisterhood follows two sisters of the House of Harkonnen as they fight against threats to humanity and ultimately establish the beginnings of what will become the Bene Gesserit. Not only that, but the upcoming series features an utterly stacked ensemble, including Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen and Shirley Henderson as Tula Harkonnen, as well as Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Chloe Lea, and Travis Fimmel. — Carly Lane

Gen V (TBA 2023, Prime Video)

Image via Prime Video

The Boys is not only the best superhero show, it’s one of the best shows airing overall. Mixed in with the super dark humor, plentiful sex, and an overwhelming amount of blood and gore is some brilliant political satire. Gen V looks to combine The Hunger Games and Euphoria all in the cynical world of The Boys. While the series has undergone some bumps in its production, it's hard not to be excited.

Throw in some angsty college kids, pump them full of Compound V, and put some killer puppets in there as well, this has the potential to stand toe-to-toe with the flagship show. Spin-offs can be very hit or miss, we’ve seen several popular streaming series taking a stab at expanding their world only to fail, but if there’s one creative team that we can trust, it’s the insane minds behind The Boys. — Nate Richard