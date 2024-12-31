Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for multiple TV shows that aired in 2024.

There was a lot to enjoy when it came to the television shows of 2024. There were many great new shows, like The Penguin, A Man on the Inside, and My Lady Jane, as well as the return of continuously fantastic shows like Interview with the Vampire, Abbott Elementary, and What We Do in the Shadows. Ranging across different genres, there was something out there this year for every television fan.

There were also some television shows that may have been previously good or even great, but that really branched out and took risks this year, to positive results. These shows were already strong, but these new seasons were incredible standouts that either dragged a show out of a slump or experimented with something fresh and new that really worked. These are the 10 most improved shows of 2024, ranked.

10 'Will Trent' (2023-)

Created by Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen

Based on the series of crime novels by Karin Slaughter, Will Trent follows a Special Agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation named Will Trent (Ramón Rodriguez). Will and his partner, Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), work together as a crime-solving team, accompanied by his chihuahua, Betty (Bluebell). Season 1 of Will Trent was already a strong season of television.

Season 2 of Will Trent is still a vast improvement, because the season goes into more of a deeper dive into the characters, their backstories, and their dynamics, outside their jobs. This all culminates in an explosive and gut-wrenching season finale that lulls viewers into a false sense of security with a dream sequence where Will and Angie (Erika Christensen) end up together, only to reveal that instead, he has arrested her.

9 'Tracker' (2024-)

Created by Ben H. Winters

2024 has been a major year for Tracker, as the show dropped both of its existing seasons this year. Based on Jeffery Deaver's The Never Game, the show follows Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), a survivalist and tracker who works for a living getting privately hired to find missing people. Season 1 of Tracker was a strong and fast-paced introduction to the show and Colter's line of work.

Season 2 of Tracker is even better than the first, particularly due to how it dives into more of the complicated emotional aspects at play for Colter. Procedurals are naturally entertaining, as they show the main characters solving, fixing, or curing stranger's issues in each episode. That structure can only go on for so long without raising the emotional stakes for the main characters, and Season 2 of Tracker understands this, bringing up the disappearance of Gina Pickett a decade ago, which has had a massive impact on Colter ever since.

8 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Created by Shonda Rhimes

For a while there, it seemed like Grey's Anatomy had just passed the point in time when it should have ended. This was made worse by the fact that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) was not even a regular in the show anymore, and that many of the episodes only had her voice. This year has finally turned things around for Grey's Anatomy, with what is already turning out to be a fast-paced and emotional twenty-first season.

Grey's Anatomy's latest season has managed to keep things interesting by keeping more of a focus on the newest class of interns, as well as by exploring new and interesting storylines with the returning characters. The big event of the season, the death of Mika's (Midori Francis) sister, Chloe (Julia Rose) in a car accident where Mika was driving, is done surprisingly well. While the circumstances are brutal, the exploration of Mika's grief and guilt is very powerful.