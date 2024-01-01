2023 was undoubtedly a bombshell year for television. From the widely anticipated premieres of shows like The Last of Us and The Boys spinoff Gen V to genre standouts like Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Wheel of Time, to the series that had their swan song — pour one out for the Roys on Succession — we were spoiled for choice in terms of what to watch on the small screen. But last year was also a year of reckoning with the conditions under which most of these shows are made, and the fight to ensure that actors and writers are compensated fairly for their talents. Hopefully, now that we're officially in 2024, it'll also mean furthering these conversations about bettering the environment that creates some of our favorite series.

In terms of the new year, there are still plenty of shows to get excited about — and the below list barely scratches the surface of the series that Collider's staff has been looking forward to. There are brand-new seasons and spin-offs, like True Detective: Night Country and Orphan Black: Echoes, returning favorites such as House of the Dragon and Abbott Elementary, and even shows that are officially signing off in 2024, like Cobra Kai and You. This list will be updated throughout the year as more premieres are announced and specific release dates are confirmed — but for now, here are our most anticipated TV shows of 2024.

True Detective: Night Country

January 14, HBO

Image via HBO

As a fan of True Detective, I have to admit that I’ve always been curious about what the series might look like if a season was told in a woman’s voice and from a woman’s point of view. Thanks to True Detective: Night Country, viewers and fans of the series no longer have to imagine that because it has become a reality. The latest installment of this crime anthology, written and directed by Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid), who is also the showrunner and an executive producer, captures a mood and atmosphere teetering on the edge of supernatural and horror (can you say corpsicle?!).

Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), complex women with a complicated shared history, have to put aside their issues with each other if they’re going to work together to find answers as to why the team of men operating the Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska vanished without a trace. But as often is the case, past history doesn’t stay buried and secrets don’t stay secret for long, and when connections between the disappearance of the men and the murder of a local Indigenous activist start to reveal themselves, Danvers and Navarro find themselves confronting their own demons. The seemingly endless sunless winter days certainly up the unsettling nature of the story while the electric partnership between Foster and Reis will keep you compelled to learn the truth of it all. – Christina Radish

Masters of the Air

January 26, Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+

Masters of the Air is an upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries that follows the airmen of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II. The miniseries will craft a complex tale of brotherhood and kinship among the young pilots who risk their lives in air combat missions against Hitler’s army. Having been in development since 2012, and with filming officially beginning almost nine years later in 2021, it is understandable why anticipation for Masters of the Air is quite high.

Beyond the astounding wait time, the series is intended to be a companion story to Band of Brothers and The Pacific — two of HBO's most notable and acclaimed miniseries. Masters of the Air also has the same producers in Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Hoetzman. However, it's not only the powerhouses behind the screen that drum up excitement for the show's January 26 release date. In the time since production began, several of its stars have gone on to become some of the hottest tickets in the entertainment industry at the moment. From Barry Keoghan to Austin Butler and Ncuti Gatwa to name a few, the series all but promises masterful and captivating performances alongside the immersive and visual spectacle seen in trailers and promotional content. With a nine-episode count, the series has enough room to not only fully access and tell its story, but hopefully measure up to the legacy of its preceding companions. — Edidiong Mboho

Masters of the Air Release Date January 26, 2024 Cast Callum Turner Austin Butler , Ncuti Gatwa , Barry Keoghan Main Genre War Genres War Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

February 2, Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

One of the most interesting prospects of a Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV series is that it will have eight episodes for the characters to get to know each other. From co-creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, the Prime Video original series follows two lonely strangers (Glover and Maya Erskine) known as John and Jane Smith, who are paired together by a mysterious spy agency to complete high-risk missions as a married couple, traveling the world but never truly knowing who the other is. Initially reluctant to share tidbits about themselves, the more they have to work together and rely on each other to finish their tasks and stay alive, the more complicated things become when they start to really care and realize those feelings could change their priorities.

Due to the nature of the series, a reimagining of the 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, it feels like it’s only a matter of time until something goes wrong and the whole charade blows up in their faces. Until then, the dark comedy, big action, and building romance will keep you tuning in, along with the wild guest cast that includes Paul Dano, John Turturro, Sarah Paulson, Parker Posey, Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González. – Christina Radish

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Series adaptation of the 2005 action film about married spies. Release Date February 2, 2024 Creator Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover Cast Maya Erskine , Donald Glover , Paul Dano , John Turturro Main Genre Action Genres Action , Comedy , Crime Seasons 1

Abbott Elementary Season 3

February 7, ABC

Image via ABC

In case you were living under a middle school desk, the best sitcom to come out of primetime in recent years is without a doubt, Abbott Elementary. Following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the Emmy-winning workplace comedy by Quinta Brunson is making its highly anticipated return to ABC for Season 3 in 2024 and the critically acclaimed series has everyone’s attention. Between the show dominating trending topics and garnering critical acclaim with award accolades, the sitcom’s sweeping success boils down to its smart, engaging storytelling and wonderful ensemble cast.

With Season 2 of Abbott Elementary elevating the sitcom standard thanks to its charming blend of sharp writing and social commentary, plenty of twists opened up the doors for what Season 3 could bring audiences. Last we left the series, Janine (Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) shared their feelings for each other after a slow-burn romance that has been a long time coming. But should they even get together? Only time will tell, especially as Janine underwent a very natural character progression in the show’s sophomore year. Not to mention, the threat of Abbott becoming a charter school has added a strong, more nuanced depth to the show that will permeate across its 14-episode season through the characters’ actions and behavior. With the show’s beloved elementary school teachers at the forefront of saving the primary institution across a very real-world dialogue, Abbott Elementary is heading into the next era of its story that will categorically outshine its primetime rivals. — Tania Hussain

Abbott Elementary Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Rating TV-PG Seasons 2

Halo Season 2

February 8, Paramount+

Image via Paramount+

The anticipation following the stunning finale of Halo Season 1 comes to an end this February when the show returns for Season 2. Fans will find out if Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) is still really himself, or if artificial intelligence Cortana (Jen Taylor) is still inhabiting his body, and will also find out how this affects his friendships — since to say he’s no longer himself is something of an understatement. While details on the new season are still sparse, fans can also expect John-117 to head out on the search for the Halo, a mega-weapon that could make or break humanity’s future, while the terrifying Covenant prepares to attack. With so many mysteries left hanging, it’s a relief the season premieres early in the year. — Arezou Amin

Avatar: The Last Airbender

February 22, Netflix

Image via Netflix

Making a live-action adaptation of a beloved animated series is a thankless task, but if anyone is going to rise to it, it’s going to be Netflix — just look at 2023’s One Piece adaptation. 2024 will bring us Avatar: The Last Airbender, based on the Nickelodeon series by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, follows Aang (Gordon Cormier), the titular airbender, freed from a block of ice after 100 years by siblings Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley). The three head out on an adventure to help Aang master control of all the elements in order to defeat the Fire Nation, led by Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), whose son Zuko (Dallas Liu) is in hot pursuit accompanied by his Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). — Arezou Amin

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita Main Genre Adventure Genres Action , Adventure , Comedy Seasons 1

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

February 25, AMC

Image via AMC

Ah, The Walking Dead. I wish I knew how to quit you. Having become Collider’s resident expert on the increasingly expansive zombie series, the experience of watching both the original show and the various spin-offs has been a fascinating one. The eleventh and final season of the main run shambled to an overdue end in 2022 with a finale that showed this was merely the start of a new beginning.

Since then, there has been the start of The Walking Dead: Dead City, which was not bad despite its bizarre pairing up of characters, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which proved to be the best the series has been in quite a while, that has still all been building to something more (we won’t talk about whatever happened with Fear the Walking Dead).

That more is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live which brings back Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) for their own spin-off. To say that is the most promising of all the new incarnations of the series would be an understatement, as setting a story focused around the world’s strongest characters feels like it may finally be getting things truly back to basics. In this case, sometimes less is more and may give room for this unfolding story about the dead to find some new life after more than a decade. — Chase Hutchinson

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Release Date February 25, 2024 Cast Danai Gurira , Frankie Quinones , Andrew Lincoln Lesley-Ann Brandt , Pollyanna McIntosh Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Horror , Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Franchise The Walking Dead Production Company American Movie Classics (AMC)

Shōgun

February 27, FX

Image via FX

There is no new series that has gotten me more hyped than Shōgun and, considering how 2024 is unfortunately rather lacking for new shows that aren’t somehow related to existing ones, it should absolutely be on your radar too. When you add in the fact that it has the always-great Hiroyuki Sanada at the forefront of a solid ensemble cast, it already looks like it’s shaping up to be something quite interesting. Transporting us back to 17th-century Feudal Japan, which is on the brink of a looming civil war, Shōgun, based on the novel by the late James Clavell, looks at all the various players in this upcoming struggle for power. It is the type of potential epic that, based on the initial trailer, already looks great and feels alive even as its characters find themselves on the edge of peril.

There is much that can go wrong with this type of series, as many such stories have bitten off more than they can chew, but we’re optimistic based on what we’ve seen so far. In many regards, it already feels like the type of adaptation that has the production value and casting to set it apart from past takes on this type of historical story. Whether it proves to be historic in its own right remains to be seen, but we’re ready to go along for what seems like it may just be a sweeping journey unlike any other. — Chase Hutchinson

3 Body Problem

March 21, Netflix

Image via Netflix

Liu Cixin's sci-fi bestseller is just the first in a trilogy of novels revolving around humanity's encounter with aliens, but the story dives much deeper beyond your average sci-fi adventure. The story follows Ye Wenjie, a scientist who has been conscripted into the military and sent to a military base where she is working on communicating with extraterrestrials. 3 Body Problem is created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. You'll of course know Benioff and Weiss from their work on Game of Thrones, while Woo is best known for his writing on True Blood and as a co-creator for the second season of The Terror. For lovers of hard sci-fi, this series is reminiscent of Isaac Asimov's Foundation series as it jumps back and forward through time, exploring the repercussions of humanity's decisions while also interweaving into the story complicated physics and mathematical theory. — Therese Lacson

Fallout

April 12, Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

With shows like The Witcher, Halo, and this year’s The Last of Us, video game stories have finally found a great outlet for adaptation. But while these shows have brought to life extensive, massive worlds full of opportunities and possibilities, none are as sprawling and ambitious as the Fallout series. Created in 1997, the Fallout game series follows a post-apocalyptic world as the remaining survivors leave their shelters and find themselves in what remains, known as the Wasteland. Fallout gave the player freedom to tell their story the way they wanted to, a game that allowed the player to become the hero or villain of their own story, where they could either make mankind better, or, hell, blow up another bomb, if they want to.

Prime Video’s adaptation of this series seems to be in good hands, however, as the project has been created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (co-writer of Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (writer on Portlandia and Silicon Valley), with the show's first three episodes directed by Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan. Already, from the looks of things, Fallout seems like it knows what it’s doing covering the expansive, enthralling lore of this world, featuring everything from the Brotherhood of Steel, to Walton Goggins starring as a Ghoul. Naturally, though, Fallout centers around a Vault Dweller, Lucy (Ella Purnell), who goes out into this mysterious world for the first time and into the wreckage of what was known as Los Angeles. There’s plenty of story and world to uncover in the Fallout universe, so fingers crossed this series does this story justice so we can see as much of it as we possibly can. — Ross Bonaime

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

April 2024, Paramount+

Image via Paramount

After over a year since Season 4 came to a close, Star Trek: Discovery is set to return for its fifth and final season. While it's devastating to see the show that kicked off the Star Trek renaissance sci-fi currently enjoying come to an end, the final season is set to give Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her team a proper send-off. The final set of episodes is expected to follow the crew of the Discovery as they search for “the greatest treasure in the galaxy,” and deal with new characters played by genre alums Callum Keith Rennie and Eve Harlow.

Over the course of its first four seasons, Discovery took the classic Star Trek edict “to boldly go” to heart and took audiences on adventures beyond our wildest imaginations. Beginning as a prequel series, Discovery launched the spin-off Strange New Worlds following its much-loved second season before rocketing further into the Star Trek timeline than any show or movie in the franchise had gone before. The series also provided groundbreaking queer representation and is expected to serve as the launchpad for the franchise’s next spin-off, Starfleet Academy. As much as we don’t want to say goodbye, it’ll be thrilling to see where Discovery takes us on this last ride when Season 5 premieres in April. — Sam Coley

Bridgerton Season 3

May 16, Netflix

Image via Netflix

Ever since Bridgerton premiered on Christmas Day 2020, fans of Netflix’s Regency romantic drama have watched Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) circling each other, but never quite taking that step from friends to something more than friends. Arguably, they’ve taken a few steps back with Colin dismissing the possibility in front of his friends, and Penelope’s double life as society gossip columnist Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) threatening to crash down around her, and threatening her relationship with BFF Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse).

When the series returns for Season 3 in Spring 2024, however, “Polin” fans, particularly fans of the Julia Quinn books on which the story is based, will finally, finally get to see the two get together (and fingers crossed for that carriage scene). The ensemble drama will also check back in with Season 2 fan-favorite couple Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and his hard-won Viscountess Kate (Simone Ashley), as well as the rest of the Bridgerton clan and their friends. — Arezou Amin

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel Main Genre Drama Genres Romance Drama , History Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

Andor Season 2

TBA 2024, Disney+

Image via Disney+

While Andor Season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, we can still hope that the critically acclaimed series will arrive next year. If only to spare us from waiting two years for the final installment of Tony Gilroy's gritty prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. At the start of 2023, fans at Star Wars Celebration in London got a sneak peek of the action in Season 2, which only ramped up the anticipation for the 12-episode season. That teaser trailer showed Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) deep within the rebellion, which is exactly where he was headed at the end of Season 1 when he finally took the steps to be part of something bigger, after being reluctantly pulled into the fray. Fans also got to see a glimpse at where the plots are headed for Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Elizabeth Dulau, James McArdle, and Muhannad Bhaier in the trailer—all of which have the potential to make or break them.

Without question, Andor was one of the best series to debut in 2022, and it is poised to be one of the best series of the 2020s—and not just one of the best Star Wars shows. With Gilroy's keen understanding of meaningful storytelling, a team of impressive writers and directors, and an incredible cast, it has transcended far beyond the "space opera" trope and showed audiences that Star Wars is still capable of telling the poignant, boots-on-the-ground stories that George Lucas once set out to tell with the original trilogy. This is why the final act of the series, which bridges the gap between Season 1 and Rogue One, is one of the most anticipated series of 2024 and beyond. — Maggie Lovitt

Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi , Adventure , Drama Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Distributor Disney+, Walt Disney Television, Disney Media Distribution Main Characters Cassian Andor, Mon Mother, Luthen Rael, Bix Caleen, Dedra Meero, Syril, Maarva, Saw Gerrera Producer Kate Hazell, Kathleen Kennedy, David Meanti, Stephen Schiff Production Company Lucasfilm

Cobra Kai Season 6

TBA 2024, Netflix

Image via Netflix

When it was first announced, I like many, was left scratching my head at the thought of Cobra Kai, but two free trials of YouTube Premium later, I was hooked, I just wished I had more people I could talk about it with. Thankfully, that wish came true when Netflix picked up the series and gave it a massive audience. While I’ll be heartbroken to say goodbye to most of these characters in the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, I also cannot wait to see how Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg’s Karate Kid sequel saga concludes. (And to see William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence get a second chance at raising a kid.) — Nate Richard

Cobra Kai Thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. Release Date May 2, 2018 Creator Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast William Zabka , Ralph Macchio , Courtney Henggeler , Mary Matilyn Mouser , Marty Cove , Peyton List Jacob Bertrand , Vanessa Rubio Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy , Action , webseries Rating TV-14 Seasons 6 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Daredevil: Born Again

TBA 2024, Netflix

Image via Disney+

While Marvel seems to be pulling back on the amount of TV content they’re putting out, fans couldn’t be more excited for one of the few set to premiere in 2024: Daredevil: Born Again, a continuation of the story of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by day and superhero by night. While we briefly saw Matt in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Born Again will mark the first time Matt’s story has been properly explored since the cancellation of the Netflix Daredevil series in 2018.

The series is expected to continue on from events established in Echo, also premiering in 2024, as Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are set to reprise their roles as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and the Kingpin in both series, as well as Born Again featuring the return of Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, last seen in the second season of The Punisher, another canned Netflix Marvel series. While no plot has been revealed as of this writing, fans are anxious to see more of the lawyer moonlighting as a vigilante, and just what he’ll get up to when he’s properly integrated into the MCU. —Maggie Boccella

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

TBA 2024, Hulu

Image via MGM Television

Having long since left behind the world of the Margaret Atwood novel on which it is based, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will dive further into the dystopian future faced by June (Elisabeth Moss), and all those who were, or still are trapped by the theocratic society of Gilead. Season 5 saw June and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) enter into a reluctant alliance as both cross the border into Canada after the murder of Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), though neither fully perceives the troubles of Gilead behind them. With both now headed west for Vancouver, initially unbeknownst to the other, we can’t wait to see where Season 6 takes them and the rest of the sprawling cast. — Arezou Amin

House of the Dragon Season 2

TBA 2024, HBO

Image via HBO/Theo Whitman

Those of us who found ourselves burned (no pun intended) by the final season of a certain show might have been reluctant to embrace another spin-off set in the world George R.R. Martin built, but House of the Dragon premiered with just enough of what we love about its predecessor to silence every naysayer and then some. Taking us back in time to a realm ruled over by the infamous Targaryen family doesn't just allow us to have a better understanding of the house that ultimately created Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) herself; it also gives us new women to become conflicted about and engrossed by, from Rhaenyra's (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy) ascent to power to Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) quiet manipulations to ensure that her children will ultimately rule over the Seven Kingdoms.

The tension within the family, which has been brewing over the span of years depicted in the series, finally reached a point of no return in Season 1, when Alicent's son Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his dragon Vhagar murder Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) and his dragon Arrax. It's a loss that will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the season to come, as Rhaenyra simultaneously grieves her child and, alongside her "Blacks," swears vengeance against the "Greens." Everything comes to a head later this year when Season 2 premieres at a date yet to be announced, and you can bet just about everyone will be tuning in. — Carly Lane

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Genres Adventure Fantasy , Drama , Action Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Distributor HBO

Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

TBA 2024, Max

Image via Max

Turns out losing Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) wasn’t the end of Kite Man’s (Matt Oberg) onscreen story, but only the beginning. Harley Quinn spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will debut on Max in 2024. Originally teased in a trailer following the finale of Harley Quinn Season 4, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will star Kite Man, a DC Batman villain dating back to the ‘60s.

In this version of the story, Kite Man is a brainless D-List villain whose main power is soaring through the air via kite. A disappointment to his parents, Kite Man, or Chuck Jones, is full of pervy pickup lines and cringey jokes. Yet over the years, he’s proven himself to be a borderline wise fellow – someone who’s given both Ivy and Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) nuggets of very sound advice over his time on the series. Last we saw Kite Man in Harley Quinn, he was dating Golden Glider (Cathy Ang), who is also slated to appear in the Max spinoff, this time voiced by Stephanie Hsu. The show's premise promises a story about the two love birds taking their relationship to the next level by opening a bar near Lex Luthor’s (Giancarlo Esposito) Legion of Doom. Serving drinks to supervillains? Sounds like a Hell Yeah! alright. — Rebecca Landman

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Release Date 2024-00-00 Cast Kaley Cuoco , Matt Oberg , Cathy Ang Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Action , Adventure Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

Orphan Black: Echoes

TBA 2024, AMC

Image via AMC+

Clone Club fans rejoice, because Orphan Black is coming back to our screens. Orphan Black: Echoes will expand the world of the original series and follow Lucy (Krysten Ritter), a woman with no memory of her past who learns she’s a print-out of Eleanor (Rya Kihlstedt). While not a direct sequel to the successful Tatiana Maslany series that ran for five seasons, Orphan Black: Echoes will connect back to the series with the character of Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes), the daughter of Maslany’s Sarah Manning. Set in 2052, the series will explore the advancements made in cloning, tackling it through the same ethical lens as the original series. — Arezou Amin

Orphan Black: Echoes Creator Anna Fishko Cast Krysten Ritter , Keeley Hawes Main Genre Drama Genres Sci-Fi , Thriller Number of Episodes 10 Network AMC Franchise(s) Orphan Black Directors John Fawcett

Outlander Season 7 Part 2

TBA 2024, Starz

Image via Starz

When Outlander premiered with the first half of its penultimate season last year, it was a much-needed balm for fans who had been languishing in what has lovingly come to be known as the "Droughtlander," but it also represented the first half of an extended Season 7. Although the season prior was regrettably cut short due to the pandemic, viewers were rewarded for their undying devotion to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie's (Sam Heughan) epic romance with an extra-long seventh season, clocking in at 16 episodes.

The only downside? The season has been split into two parts, forcing audiences to wait just a little longer to get the answers to some of their most burning questions. Whether it's finally learning the fate of Jemmy (Blake Johnston Miller), even if it comes at the cost of Roger's (Richard Rankin) and Bree's (Sophie Skelton) separation via the stones, or breathing a sigh of relief alongside Jamie and Claire as they finally lay eyes on Scotland once more, it's never been clearer that Outlander, even as the end is more plainly in sight, still remains as captivating, gripping, and sweepingly romantic as it ever has been. — Carly Lane

The Penguin

TBA 2024, Max

Image via Warner Bros.

​​When it was first announced, I don’t think many people were clamoring for a spin-off of Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin. After all, the movie still hadn’t come out at the time, I was far more interested in seeing the movie itself, so why rush into announcing a bunch of spin-offs?

But after seeing Farrell in the film, I totally understood why they were going to do The Penguin. Not only does Farrell look unrecognizable in the role, but he nails it, The Batman was a pretty grim movie, appropriately so, but Farrell’s Penguin was an effective use of comedic relief. While I don’t expect, nor want this series to be a comedy, this has the makings of a Sopranos-like series, but set in Gotham City. Who doesn’t want that? Plus, you have Mare of Easttown’s Craig Zobel directing the first three episodes? The Penguin can’t come soon enough. — Nate Richard

The Penguin It follows the transformation of Oswald Cobblepot from a disfigured nobody to a noted Gotham gangster. Release Date 2024-00-00 Cast Colin Farrell , Clancy Brown , Shohreh Aghdashloo , Cristin Milioti Main Genre Crime Genres Crime , Drama , Fantasy Seasons 1

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2

TBA 2024, Netflix

Image via Paramount+

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is finally streaming in totality on Netflix, which means it's time to get ready for the second season of the gorgeously animated and thoughtfully written Star Trek series. While Star Trek: Prodigy was designed as a children's series and an accessible entry point for a younger audience, it is a series with a much broader demographic than that. It carries on the Star Trek tradition of tackling big-picture themes with real-world connotations while focusing on the inherent hope for a better tomorrow which has been a mainstay for the franchise—no matter how difficult things get. So much of Season 1 was about Dal (Brett Gray) and his rag-tag crew as they faced their pasts and embraced their futures, and Season 2 is poised to build on all of those heartfelt plot points to deliver even richer storytelling.

One of the biggest moments in the Season 1 finale was Gwyn's (Ella Purnell) decision to leave the crew of the Protostar to ensure that her people avoided civil war on Solum. While it seems like she may be absent for part of Season 2, hopefully, she isn't gone forever. Especially as her sweet, fledgling relationship with Dal was one of the highlights of the first season. At the end of Season 1, Dal, Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) were welcomed into Starfleet as Warrant officers-in-training, which is bound to change up their dynamic as they head into Season 2, opening the door for a whole new world of storytelling. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but when it lands in 2024, it will undoubtedly be a must-watch series for the whole family. — Maggie Lovitt

The Umbrella Academy Season 4

TBA 2024, Netflix

Image via Netflix

After three glorious seasons of superhero shenanigans, the Hargreeves are coming back for a fourth and final season. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy's new season will focus on the aftermath of Season 3 and the Kugelblitz, when most of the Hargreeves lost their abilities and ended up in a universe that has been completely reset after Allision (Emmy Raver-Lampman) hit the button. Luther's (Tom Hopper) wife Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) is missing, Diego (David Castañeda) and Lila (Ritu Arya) have run off to raise their (actual) baby, and the family seems to be scattered. The final season promises new characters and villains the Hargreeves must now face without their powers to protect them. — Therese Lacson

X-Men ‘97

TBA 2024, Disney+

Image via Therese Lacson/Marvel

While Blade, Spider-Man, and the original X-Men films in the early 2000s are considered largely responsible for bringing superheroes into mainstream entertainment, many of us who grew up in the '90s were first introduced to the possibilities of Marvel through X-Men: The Animated Series. Running from 1992 to 1997, X-Men: The Animated Series was many's first time meeting characters like Jean Grey/Phoenix, Gambit, Jubilee, Beast, Wolverine, Storm, and more—some of which are probably still the best iterations of these characters. But as Marvel begins to finally integrate the X-Men into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is the perfect time for X-Men ’97, a Disney+ show that acts as a direct continuation to the original '90s animated series.

Even though we haven’t seen much of X-Men ’97 just yet, the few designs that have been released look in line with the characters we knew and loved from the 1990s. Also, plenty of the original cast will be reviving their roles, including Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Chris Potter (Gambit), and more. Considering the MCU has been recently reminding viewers how much they love earlier versions of Marvel characters that the studio didn’t have the rights to, X-Men ’97 is an intriguing way to play off nostalgia, while attempting to do justice to these characters. But if they get rid of the original’s perfect theme song, well, we’ll have no choice but to riot. — Ross Bonaime

X-Men '97 Continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992) . Creator Beau DeMayo Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Genres Action , Adventure Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

You Season 5

TBA 2024, Netflix

Image via Netflix

It’s not hard to see why You Season 5 is one of the most anticipated shows of 2024. Set to wrap up the acclaimed series, Season 5 can either solidify or break its legacy. You follows the – for lack of better words – hopeless romantic that is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) who will go to extreme lengths to gain the affection of his love interests. Taking Joe’s quest for love and obsessive tendencies international, You Season 4 delivered masterful twists and a shocking ending that demands the audience’s attendance for Season 5. The upcoming season will find Joe in an interesting position – not only is he back at ground zero, in New York, but he now commands the means and accessibility that render him untouchable thanks to Kate’s resources and connections.

You premiered back in 2018 on Lifetime. However, it did not gain “global phenomenon” status until it moved to Netflix in 2019. Since its arrival on the streamer, millions have tuned in to watch the erratic killer’s quest for unbridled and accepting love. With the consuming awareness that Joe’s pursuit of happiness and affection is coming to an end, there is understandable excitement to see how the concluding story. With many iconic shows failing to stick the landing – after all, they can’t all be Succession, there is almost a compelling demand to find out if Joe escapes much-deserved justice once more. While it's too soon to tell, it will certainly be thrilling to find out. – Edidiong Mboho