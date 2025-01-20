The sci-fi psychological thriller series, Severance, brings viewers into a strange world of surgical procedures and a work-life balance from hell. In the series, a group of people are hired by the mysterious company Lumon, a place where, in order to be an employee, you must go under a procedure that separates their memories. While at work, they remember nothing of the outside world, and while outside of work, they remember nothing of the office. The suspenseful, mysterious, and downright terrifying premise of lost memories and the concept of a corporate takeover make Severance a must-watch thriller. And it isn’t the only show out there with those psychological themes and dystopian concepts.

With series such as Silo and Station Eleven, viewers are brought into dystopian futures where pandemics rage across the land, bringing in people who think they know what’s best for the population. In Orphan Black, viewers watch as the main character realizes her life has been manufactured, and she is nothing more than a clone in a larger conspiracy. So, buckle up because these psychological thrillers are great options for anyone who enjoys the series Severance.

10 'Station Eleven' (2021-2022)

Created by Patrick Somerville

Image via Max

Based on Emily St. John Mande’s 2014 novel, Station Eleven brings viewers into a dystopian future where a flu pandemic is the cause of a collapse in civilization. The series follows a group of traveling performers known as the Traveling Symphony in the post-pandemic world, a group of people who try their best to find happiness in an otherwise pretty bleak world. While on their journey, they stumble upon a violent cult, one of whom is, unknowing to the troupe, linked to one of their members. What happens next is a mystery that unravels everything that people thought they knew.

The miniseries looks into the themes of healing and how literature, music, and theater are both therapeutic while also having a way for people to escape the circumstances in which they find themselves living. Station Eleven is a slow-burn thriller, jumping between alternating timelines before the pandemic and the present day. It is an interesting take on what people will do when given even a little bit of power and how they will hold that power over other people's heads until they get what they want.

Station Eleven Created by Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven is based on a novel (featuring the same name) by author Emily St. John Mandel. The series's premise sees individuals attempting to adapt to life in a post-apocalyptic dystopia. A group tries to support their new lives as traveling performers only to come face to face with a cult. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 16, 2021 Cast Mackenzie Davis , Himesh Patel Seasons 1 Finale Year November 30, 2021 Network HBO Max Streaming Service(s) MAX Expand

9 'Silo' (2023-)

Created by Graham Yost

Image via Apple TV+

Based on Graham Yost’s Silo novels, Silo follows Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer who works on the generators on the bottom levels of the homestead. Set in a dystopian future and living in a Silo diving 144 stories underground with 10,000 other people, Juliette begins to question the inner workings of the place. The Silo is shrouded in mysteries and secrets, as no one knows why they went there or what is on the surface, if anything. With all the histories of their past destroyed, the people within the Silo have no idea how they came to live there or why. All they know is that discussing anything to do with the outside world or the past is punishable. The punishment is being thrown to the surface, and people never return.

The series is interesting as it moves from a conspiracy thriller and police procedural to an end-of-times romance and big-picture social commentary on government control. It is an intense story of lies and deception, or people wanting to learn the truth about their past so they can pave a new way for their future and future generations. Like Severance, it is a story about people getting out from under the control of others and learning the truth about themselves and society as a whole.

Silo In a dystopian future, men and women reside in a vast underground silo governed by strict regulations, believed to shield them from the hazardous world above. The series delves into the complex social order within the silo and the mysteries surrounding their subterranean existence. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 5, 2023 Cast Rebecca Ferguson , Common , Tim Robbins , Harriet Walter , Christian Ochoa Lavernia , Avi Nash , Billy Postlethwaite , Chinaza Uche , Iain Glen , Remmie Milner , David Oyelowo , Rick Gomez , Ferdinand Kingsley , Shane McRae , Chipo Chung , Caitlin Zoz , Matt Gomez Hidaka , Angela Yeoh , Olatunji Ayofe , Khairika Sinani , Will Patton , Akie Kotabe Seasons 2 Character(s) Juliette Nichols , Robert Sims , Bernard Holland , Martha Walker , Amundsen , Lukas Kyle , Hank , Paul Billings , Dr. Pete Nichols , Shirley , Sheriff Holston , Patrick Kennedy , George Wilkins , Knox , Sandy , Kathleen Billings , Cooper , Deputy Molly Karins , Teddy , Raider Jean , Deputy Marnes , Diego Story By Hugh Howey Streaming Service(s) AppleTV+ Directors Morten Tyldum , David Semel Showrunner Graham Yost Expand

8 'The Leftovers' (2014–2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof & Tom Perrotta

Image via HBO

The Leftovers explores a dystopian world full of people who were left behind during what is known as the “Sudden Departure.” After 2% of the world’s population mysteriously disappears, the remaining people have to deal with the “new normal” in a place where everything has changed: family members have disappeared, friends are gone forever, and there is no semblance of an actual society. In a new era of religious cults, the characters are stuck with more questions than answers.

The story is artfully told, with plot twists around each corner and thought-provoking questions that will leave viewers in suspense and yet wanting to figure out what happened to the population. The Leftovers is one of those shows that gets better as the seasons progress, with relevant characters who are just trying to find answers in the world around them and the mystery surrounding each episode. One of those shows that is amazing from start to finish, The Leftovers, shows viewers what happens when society is at a standstill, and people take matters into their own hands, for better or for worse.

7 'Fringe' (2008-2013)

Created By J. J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, & Roberto Orci

Image via Fox

Fringe follows FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) as she works alongside Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble) and his estranged son Peter (Joshua Jackson) in a pretty mysterious department. The series shows the team dabbling in fringe science in order to understand unnatural instances in time that are linked to a parallel universe and an alternate timeline. While working on that, they come across the impossible (more impossible?), alternate versions of themselves. Actually, more so, evil versions of themselves make it impossible to know who they can and cannot trust as their “fringe selves” try to take over their world.

This particular sci-fi series is mixed with “monster of the week” episodes and an overarching mythology that rules the narrative. It shows the consequences of human action and the theme of good vs. evil, which, in this case, the evil, antagonistic characters aren’t random. With actors playing two different versions of themselves, it makes it difficult to know who is telling an accurate side of the narrative. Even so, the suspense and themes are what make Fringe a series worth watching. It is one of the best sci-fi series of the 2000s.

6 'Black Mirror' (2011-)

Created by Charlie Brooker

Image via Netflix

Black Mirror looks into the human psyche, what people would do, and how society would act with certain technologies out in the world. With things like video-recording contact lenses, a mind chip that allows sick, elderly people to go into an alternate universe, and even a ranking system that boosts people's standing in society, the anthology is a terrifying look at what life would be like if these things were real. It digs into social issues, similar to that of the corporate world taking over lives in Severance.

Speculative fiction, Black Mirror is a mind-bending sci-fi series that hangs on paranoia and social issues to display a complex narrative in each episode, something that is thought-provoking and sinister at the same time. With plot twists and horrible circumstances awaiting select characters, the sci-fi thriller anthology contains short stories about what would happen to the world if humans let technology rule their lives. The anthology is similar to that of Severance, with new technology being utilized and people thinking they can take over aspects of others' lives without their consent.