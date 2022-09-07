From cauldrons and broomsticks to pointed hats, portrayals of witches have varied in many ways throughout the years. But witch shows are not sought only for a Halloween thrill—they can take on many genres, from comedy to horror, romance to adventure. For those needing a supernatural fix, here are 11 shows about witches that offer diverse takes on the occult.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996)

This franchise began as an Archie Comics series, but many may be strictly familiar with this sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart (who starred in the 90s Nickelodeon show Clarissa Explains It All just a few years prior). It follows a young teenager named Sabrina Spellman who learns that she is a descendant of witches and a witch herself. As she navigates the pitfalls of teenage life, her two witch aunts, Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick), take her under their wing and mentor her in her newfound abilities. The show is known for its touching life lessons and silly high jinks. It follows Sabrina through her teenage years all the way into adulthood.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)

Though a much darker, horror-oriented spin on the original Sabrina series, this remake has been met with critical acclaim. It was meant to tie into Riverdale, and officially found its way into Riverdale’s sixth season, tying up some loose ends after Chilling Adventures’ cancelation in 2020. This thriller appealed to some, but other long-time fans preferred the G-rated version, citing Sabrina’s more anti-heroine nature in this conception as too extreme.

WandaVision (2021)

The first of many MCU miniseries, WandaVision set the bar high with a unique plot, superb acting, and incredibly high stakes. The series, set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, features Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka The Scarlett Witch, as an average 1950s housewife who lives with her husband, Vision (Paul Bettany), in Westview, New Jersey. But, of course, that’s not all there is to it, and things take many unexpected directions. Viewers may notice parallels to I Love Lucy, I Dream of Jeannie, and even contemporary sitcoms such as Modern Family, though the show breaks the mold of any traditional comedy, adhering to a more M. Night Shyamalan-esque tone in the first half. In addition to receiving several awards and Emmy nominations, this series was lauded by MCU fans and beyond,

Bewitched (1964)

This classic comedy is one of the first examples of an on-screen witch portrayed in a lighthearted manner. It stars Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York (who was quietly replaced by Dick Sargent in Season 6) as a newlywed couple, the latter unaware that he has just married a witch. When he discovers the truth, she promises to stop using magic and become an ordinary housewife, but she can’t resist using her powers to protect herself, have fun, and get the occasional sweet revenge. Not without its lackluster moments, supposedly an inevitable consequence of its age, it is still a sweet, silly, wickedly entertaining show.

A Discovery of Witches (2018)

This enchanting romance is based off the All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness. It stars Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode as a witch and vampire who uncover the mysteries of the manuscript Ashmole 782, which curiously attracts threatening supernatural forces. First premiering on the British channel Sky One, A Discovery of Witches received positive acclaim despite several changes from the original source material. With great acting, chemistry, and story, it’s certainly worth the watch.

Good Witch (2015)

This relaxing, gentle Hallmark show was a delight for many during its six year run. Based on the seven film series, it stars Catherine Bell as Cassie Nightingale, a newly widowed witch and mother who runs a bed-and-breakfast. She helps keep the peace in the small town of Middleton while also navigating an unexpected connection with her ill-tempered neighbor, Sam Radford (James Denton). This show is a good watch for those looking for a mellow, tame, and Gilmore Girls-like break from any intense, dark thrillers.

Salem (2014)

Based off the Salem, Massachusetts witch trials of the 17th century, this supernatural horror stars Janet Montgomery as Mary Sibley, the town’s most powerful witch who seeks revenge on the tyrannical Puritans. This show has been compared to series such as American Horror Story, though some may consider it to be even darker. A haunting tale that retains elements of a soap, Salem will appeal to the average horror fanatic or adrenaline junkie, but it is definitely not for everyone.

Witches of East End (2013)

This Lifetime drama stars Rachel Boston and Jenna Dewan as two Long Island sisters who discover that they are witches. They must navigate their powers while uncovering the truth behind mysterious occurrences that threaten their typical suburban lives. Though a campy soap, it is not without its share of darker moments. It is also based on Melissa de la Cruz's 2011 novel, which has been praised for its depictions of Norse mythology and an impressive execution of multi-POV.

Motherland: Fort Salem (2020)

In this supernatural drama, three witches are enlisted in the U.S. Army and train to refine their unique powers, including their enhanced vocal cords, which they use to create spells through “seed sounds.” It takes place in a matriarchal society, where women traditionally hold high positions of power and are at the forefront of the military. Viewers have commended Motherland for its women-centric plot which abstains from outright belittling men by simply giving the female characters primary focus. It may appear confusing at first, but the unique premise and beautiful special effects are sure to make for a satisfying viewing experience.

The Vampire Diaries/The Originals/Legacies

The Vampire Diaries universe begins with reserved teen Elena Gilbert’s (Nina Dobrev) scandalous love triangle between vampire brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) in Mystic Falls, a small town in Virginia harboring many supernatural secrets. There are many witches in this franchise, one of the first being Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham), who begins the series as a psychic, but later embraces her magical abilities passed down from her ancestors. Vampire Diaries has garnered a massive loyal following and critical acclaim, winning over 30 awards, including a People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama in 2010. For those seeking a franchise that accents many supernatural creatures, such as vampires, werewolves, etc., among a vast universe that spans across different shows, then check out these series.

Charmed (1998)

Charmed follows three sisters, Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Prue Halliwell (Shannen Doherty). Upon moving back into the family manor with her sisters, Phoebe discovers a strange book of spells and learns they are witches tasked with protecting the world against evil demons and sorcerers. This soapy drama may appeal most to a teenage audience or those seeking something more serious than an innocent sitcom and less intense than a violent horror. It has acquired several award nominations, including three Teen Choice Awards.