Whether the subject matter is a decades-old show that has tackled social issues that are still relevant today or a series that has shocked viewers with its groundbreaking imagery (or both), users on Reddit analyze what made these ten iconic pieces of television — from Cheersto The Twilight Zone— so remarkable.

10 'Cheers' (1982 - 1993)

In this comedy-drama created by James Burrows, Glen Charles, and Les Charles, viewers are introduced to the regular clients of the Boston bar "Cheers" as they meet to drink, relax, and share life experiences with each other. At the center of the series is protagonist Sam Malone (Ted Danson), a womanizing former relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

While NBC's original show is considered, by some, to have aged poorly (given its sexist jokes that probably wouldn't air today), it also tackled important themes. According to LupinThe8th on Reddit, the series did a good job of highlighting sex addiction and homophobia. "The homophobia episode really surprised me when I first watched Cheers considering the time it aired. A great example of Diane's influence positively rubbing off on Sam, as well," a user replied.

9 'Arrested Development' (2003 - 2019)

When Michael Bluth's (Jason Bateman) father, George (Jeffrey Tambor), is sent to prison for embezzling money, the reasonable son struggles to take over family affairs amid an exceedingly dysfunctional family environment in this 2003 entertaining comedy by Mitchell Hurwitz.

A very smart comedy with a well-written screenplay, Arrested Development makes for an engaging watch. However, as ImaginaryAmigo suggested, it was a show "that could thrive as a weekly series but streaming would’ve given it a better life. Some of the recurring jokes were easy to pick up but the more esoteric ones are well hidden."

8 'Lost' (2004 - 2010)

Centering around the passenger survivors of a plane crash of a commercial jet airliner flying between Sydney and Los Angeles that landed on a remote island in the tropical Pacific, Lost depicted the group's attempt to stay alive while also unveiling many intriguing mysteries.

Damon Lindelof's suspenseful and surreal '00s sci-fi adventure is regarded as one of the best TV shows of its genre. In addition to good performances, it offers a fast-paced and captivating plot that many believe was ahead of its time. "Lost was essentially a Netflix style show before it was even a thing," a now-deleted account wrote. In a reply, another user argues that the show "made cliffhangers more prominent in television."

7 'The Wire' (2002 - 2008)

The Wire's engrossing premise centers around the Baltimore Police Department. Throughout the course of five seasons, audiences are invited to take a sneak peek inside the Baltimore crime scene and the lives of everyone involved, from police officers to drug gang members and everyday citizens.

David Simon's critically acclaimed crime series remains among the most unforgettable of its genre for several different reasons; one that seems to stand out is how it handled LGBT characters despite its gritty narrative. "The Wire's handling of gay characters was surprisingly progressive for 2002," j9461701 wrote. "Omar is a badass, and also gay, and no one really cares."

6 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998 - 1999)

Set in the year 2071, this fan-favorite Hajime Yatate animation centers around the very futuristic adventures of a bounty hunter and his partners as they go from job to job across the galaxy looking for priced fugitives abroad on an old fishing starship called the "Bepop."

Cowboy Bebop is undoubtedly a beloved series even all these years later; that also has to do with all the realistic performances and stylish scenarios it features on top of the sensational storytelling. No doubt, the show paved the way for a new era of animation. "Cowboy Bebop was epic, dude. The characters were so deep and well-thought out, and there was so much symbolism in the show that it just messed with my brain," a user wrote.

5 'The Golden Girls' (1985 - 1992)

Featuring an ensemble cast (Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty), The Golden Girls revolves around four mature and single women: three widows and one divorcée. The Susan Harris '80s comedy-drama series follows their experiences living in Miami, Florida, as roommates despite hard times.

On Reddit, the 1985 show is rightfully a highly mentioned one in the "ahead-of-its-time" category for the way it addresses ageism, health, racism, and homosexuality, among many other sensitive themes. "Was the 80s but still pretty ahead of its time. Gave older women good and interesting parts on television and showed you that women can still have a life to live," a now-deleted account commented.

4 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005 - 2008)

Following the adventures of the remaining twelve-year-old survivor of his nation and his friends on a quest to stop the Fire Nation's war against the other Nations and stop Fire Lord Ozai before he conquers the world, Avatar: The Last Airbender is a top-tier animated series that remains highly popular today, and arguably Nickelodeon's best show to date.

"Amongst a time of kid-friendly fart jokes, Avatar: the last airbender was truly a revolutionary animated masterpiece," Vihurah wrote, to which another user replied that they believe the show "ushered in the golden age of western cartoons we're in now. Not only animation-wise, but story wise- these kinds of long, fleshed out, continuing stories in kid shows just weren't done."

3 'Twin Peaks' (1990 - 1991)

An iconic crime mystery by Mark Frost and David Lynch, the atmospheric Twin Peaks centers around an FBI agent's (Kyle MacLachlan) investigation of a young woman's murder after her body is washed up on a beach near the eerie fictional titular town.

When Redditors were asked which pieces of television were ahead of their time, Twin Peaks was rightfully heavily mentioned. It's pretty clear that the 1990 series had a considerable impact on television, especially given the way it incorporated surrealism. According to Fawkes_91, the show was "revolutionary in many ways, one of them being how it represented a trans character without batting an eye and in a three-dimensional way almost 30 years ago."

2 'I Love Lucy' (1951 - 1957)

Tackling important topics despite the backlash, Jess Oppenheimer's groundbreaking I Love Lucy follows a middle-class wife (Lucille Ball) of a band leader (Desi Arnaz) as she attempts to build a career despite her husband wanting her to stay a housewife.

On top of being the first television series to be broadcast as reruns, the 1951 comedy show openly dealt with issues that weren't talked about as much back then. As gogojack said, "White girl married to a Cuban band leader? It should have been scandalous, but they made it work. What really put the show ahead of its time was the fact that Lucy and Desi made the decision to record all of the shows, and then sell the rights to rebroadcast them."

1 'The Twilight Zone' (1959 - 1964)

The blueprint of sci-fi horror shows like Netflix's technology-focused Black Mirror, Rod Serling's anthology series The Twilight Zone depicts ordinary people in extraordinary situations often involving space travel, alien invasions, the afterlife and time travel among many other intriguing circumstances.

There is hardly any doubt that the 1959 show makes for an unforgettable watch, especially considering the time it was released. "Whenever I watch this show, I'm blown away by the fact that it was made in the '50s/'60s. It was incredibly impressive what Rod Serling was able to get on air at that time," a user explained. On another post, lemonylol commented that the innovative and impactful series was "truly the pinnacle of screenwriting."

