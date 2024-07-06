Alternate reality often refers to a parallel reality that is similar, but not the same. Storylines set in parallel universes usually add sci-fi or fantasy elements to segments of society. Even the changing of historical events results in an alternate timeline. However, the main question that an alternate universe concept should ask is: What If? What if society became dependent on artificially intelligent androids? What if during World War Ⅱ, the Axis Powers won rather than the Allied Powers? What if the U.S. government opened a multidimensional portal called the UpsideDown that released paranormal creatures? Emmy-winning series like Stranger Things capture the imagination and creativity of alternate universes and demonstrate how commercially successful the concept can be. For example, the series garnered a whopping 140.7 million views in the first 91 days on the platform, becoming the second most-watched show ever on Netflix.

Alternate reality is also a storytelling mechanism for inserting sociopolitical commentary or criticism on present-day events, people, and issues. Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone is a classic example of how the sci-fi fantasy genre can be utilized to make social commentary without stirring significant controversy. These shows portray the creativity of the alternate reality concept.

10 'Dark Matter' (2024-present)

Created by Blake Crouch

Based on Blake Crouch’s 2016 novel of the same name, the Apple TV+ series follows a Chicago physicist, Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), who is suddenly warped into an alternate dimension of his life and must return to save his family from his violent doppelganger.

Dark Matter adopts elements of the thriller noir genre as it adds high stakes and intensity to the alternate reality theme, similar to Christopher Nolan’s Inception. The show’s simple premise allows the cast and Edgerton, who must portray two opposing characters, to show off their acting skills. Edgerton’s thoughtful and restless acting style is the glue to the believability of this mind-bending reality from which his character must escape. While the show is relatively recent and is still developing an audience, it has garnered favorable reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 81 percent approval rating from critics. As of the publication date of this list, Apple TV+ has not yet announced a second season.

9 '11.12.63' (2016)

Created by Bridget Carpenter

Speculative fiction has expanded the world's imagination, not only regarding humanity’s future, but also the past. Historians often speculate what the world would be like if tragedies and infamous events in American history occurred differently. How would life be different if such infamous incidents could be avoided? Adapted from Stephen King’s sci-fi thriller novel of the same name, 11.22.63 follows English teacher Jake Epping (James Franco), who travels back in time to 1960 on a mission to prevent the assassination of 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. Writer-director Kevin Macdonald, King, and J. J. Abrams serve as executive producers.

With such an intense and personal premise, King had high expectations for his novel’s television adaptation. After reading the novel, Franco became interested in acquiring film rights but could not, as Abrams was already the owner. Subsequently, the 46-year-old actor voiced his disappointment on X (formerly known as Twitter) and in a Vice article. Both Abrams and Carpenter noticed Franco’s plea and agreed that Franco would be the lead and direct an episode of the series. While it only had eight episodes, the show was an overall success and scored 83 percent on RT.

8 'Upload' (2020-present)

Created by Greg Daniels

The metaphysical concept of an afterlife - where a deceased being’s soul or consciousness exists independent of its physical form - has perplexed religious scholars, scientists, and philosophers for centuries. However, the Amazon Prime series Upload attempts to give this eternal question a satirical and technological twist as the main character, Nathan Brown’s (Robbie Armell) consciousness, is digitally uploaded into a virtual afterlife after a fatal car accident. The series follows Nathan as he learns to adjust to his new reality and reconcile with choices from his past life.

Unlike the other entries in this list, the tone for the series is light-hearted and satirical while having serious commentary on how technology affects society's perspective of mortality and consciousness. The concept of the afterlife being a utopian digital reality is a refreshing concept for today’s society that tends to shift toward a negative and dystopian outlook on humanity’s future. Overall, the series rated favorably on RT with an average of 88 percent but was most successful in its second season with a 100 percent RT approval rating. Earlier this year, in March, Amazon Studios renewed Upload for a fourth and final season. Showrunner Daniels expressed his joy in completing the show's full plotline as the show was a passion project he conceived many years ago.

7 'The Man in The High Castle' (2015-2019)

Created by Frank Spotnitz

It would be a detriment if the speculative fiction genre were only limited to a hardcore fantasy or science fiction setting. Thankfully, writers don’t have to look far for inspiration because of ready-made story premises from history. Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1967 novel, The Man in The High Castle explores the alternative historical timeline in which the Axis Powers of the 1940s (Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, and Fascist Italy) win World War Ⅱ and take control of the world. Acclaimed director Ridley Scott and The X-Files showrunner Frank Spotnitz serve as executive producers.

After the pilot aired on January 5, 2015, the series became an instant hit as it was “Amazon's most-watched since the original series development program began." The series also received its highest praise from critics, earning a 95 percent rating on RT for its first season. While the majority of the scenes were filmed in Vancouver, Canada, the crew took the unique opportunity to film at the historical Bell Tower of the Berlin Olympic Stadium, which is where the Nazi regime hosted the 11th Summer Olympics in 1936.

6 'Doctor Who' (1963-present)

Created by Sydney Newman, C. E. Webber, and Donald Wilson

Since airing in the early 1960s, Doctor Who has followed a quirky and eccentric humanoid alien who travels throughout space and time in their spaceship, the TARDIS (which conveniently looks like a British phone booth), to save oppressed people. The mantle of the Doctor has shifted fourteen times, from David Tennant and House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith to Jodie Whitaker and, currently, Ncuti Gatwa.

Throughout its years of being aired, Doctor Who has developed from having a small cult following to a global fanbase. The series currently has a 96 rating on RT from critics. Along with the show’s massive viewership, Doctor Who has received countless awards and honors, including a 2006 BAFTA win for Best Drama Series. Additionally, in 2011, Matt Smith became the first doctor to receive a BAFTA nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Television Series.

5 'Quantum Leap' (1989-1993)

Created by Donald P. Bellisario

Following the mega-blockbuster Back To The Future in 1985, the sci-fi genre, specifically sci-fi relating to time travel and alternate realities, gained popularity in Hollywood. One of the IPs that benefited from the genre revival was Quantum Leap. The series follows physicist Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula), who acquires government funding to build a time accelerator called Quantum Leap and is suddenly warped back in time. Beckett is then tasked by a hologram, Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell), to repair a rouge artificial intelligent supercomputer.

While the series benefited from the popularity of the sci-fi genre, it was initially inspired by Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941) and Heaven Can Wait (1978). While the show was initially a slow burn with audiences at the time, it soon gained significant viewership, with 13 million viewers for the series finale in 1993. The series was revived on September 19, 2022, but was canceled after two seasons due to mixed audience reception and a 57 percent RT score from critics.

4 'Westworld' (2016-2022)

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

The advancement and proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout global society has given rise to speculation about the role of AI in the future. Westworld presents a possible reality where AI becomes the norm. Set in the 2050s, Westworld is a theme park among many owned by Delos Inc. and is operated by androids called 'hosts' who cater to the public. The androids begin to gain sentience after a system update by theme park co-founder Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins). Initially based on a 1973 film of the same name, the HBO series includes a star-studded cast with Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul, and Ed Harris.

The complexities of artificial intelligence within Westworld's writing make for an interesting commentary. We see the ever-growing exploration of AI tools via search engines, photography, vehicles, and more.