It's not uncommon for fantasy TV shows to be live-action. However, in many cases, it is simply easier to present these stories in the form of animation, usually because the worlds are so unreal and alien that portraying them in live-action would likely be a ridiculously expensive affair, even more so than usual. Naturally, many fantasy TV shows have opted for the cartoon route, appealing to a wide variety of ages and audiences.

Animated fantasy shows have been a thing since the '80s, and each year, it seems there are about a dozen new ones that pop up out of nowhere; sadly, man will never get their chance to shine. Still, some have appeared over the years and are still standing strong as key figures in the fantasy genre of animation. These are the greatest animated fantasy shows of all time, taking viewers away to magical worlds and allowing them to get lost in their wondrous environments.

10 'Sailor Moon' (1992-1997)

Directed by Junichi Sato, Kunihiko Ikuhara, & Takuya Igarashi

Image via Toei Animation

Sailor Moon is a Japanese anime series that fits into the "magical girl" subgenre, meaning it revolves heavily around a young girl with the ability to perform extraordinary feats. In this case, it is a middle school girl who is performing poorly in her academic pursuits and comes across a talking cat. This cat gives her a brooch that transforms her into the superhero figure known as Sailor Moon, who is destined to protect Earth from the forces of evil.

One of the greatest fantasy shows of the '90s, Sailor Moon is an enduring tale of friendship, adventure, and inner strength that has stood the test of time for over three decades. It is one of the all-time classics when it comes to Japanese anime, and though non-anime fans may not appreciate it as much, it's still a brilliantly executed series full of color and fun that has achieved legendary status.

9 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (2022 - Present)

Developed by Chris Prynoski

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina is a show based on a custom campaign from the tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons, specifically one made by the Critical Role web series. Now, most people would assume that a project based on a pencil-and-paper RPG is likely going to bomb horrifically, but there's a reason Critical Role took off as much as it did. The people behind the series are rather creative and really know how to get a story going, so this translated naturally to TV; thus, The Legend of Vox Machina was born.

As such, the series is pretty beat-for-beat identical to the D&D campaign seen on Critical Role, only this time, the action isn't limited to the viewers' imaginations and actually takes shape in front of them. It's pretty exhilarating, having moments of comedy and tragedy within the grand adventure that awaits audiences within. Each season has proven to be more exciting than the last, leaving fans constantly hungry for more.

8 'Castlevania' (2017-2021)

Created by Warren Ellis

Image via Netflix

Castlevania is what is known as "Americanime" in that it takes inspiration from Japanese anime and utilizes the same style of animation, but it originates in America, making for a bit of a blended experience. The show is actually based on a video game, which could have gone very wrong, knowing that there are loads of bad video game adaptations out there. Yet, Castlevania destroyed the stereotype and provided an audio and visual experience that was truly extraordinary.

The game and the show fit into the Gothic genre, making use of elements such as werewolves, vampires, and gargoyles in a 19th-century setting to provide a show that is equal parts horror and fantasy. Castlevania didn't just live up to expectations; it completely shattered them and was way better than anyone expected it to be, which is quite impressive considering the reputation of video game adaptations.

7 'Attack on Titan' (2013-2023)

Directed by Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, & Jun Shishido