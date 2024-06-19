Alongside cinema, television has become a preferred way to spend time. This is not surprising considering that TV shows are easily accessible to many people all around the world who can cuddle up with a show in the comfort of their homes. However, some stories seen on the small screen are a tad more comforting than others (hence the term "comfort show"), with many not doing a great job relaxing audiences but causing the opposite effect instead due to their intense narratives.

Adrenaline-packed series span across many genres; while some fall under the mystery thriller category, others are labeled as dark humor comedies. With the release of a new The Bear season this month, we look back at some of the most stressful series on TV, analyzing what makes them so great and difficult to get through at times. From Shameless to Succession, these are some of the most anxiety-inducing TV shows, ranked by how great they are.

10 'Shameless' (2011 - 2021)

Creators: Paul Abbott and John Wells

Image via Showtime

Anyone keen on dysfunctional family television series will probably want to give Shameless a watch. Set against the backdrop of Chicago, this dramatic series follows Emmy Rossum's Fiona Gallagher as she navigates a tumultuous familial life and navigates her own struggles. The family's patriarch? Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy), a neglectful, alcoholic single father of six.

Paul Abbott and John Wells' television series examines addiction and mental health while also shedding light on poverty, bad parenting, and the lack of opportunities for lower-class families. It accurately depicts an impoverished household and their anxieties, though they always have each other and stick together in the end. What's so anxiety-inducing about Shameless is its unnerving moments and graphic scenes, which can be difficult to watch considering the sensitive nature of the themes it deals with.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Big Little Lies' (2017 - 2019)

Creator: David E. Kelley

Image via HBO

Although it is still unclear whether there will be a new Big Little Lies season, stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon made it obvious that they'd love to reprise their roles, and understandably so. This poignant David E. Kelley drama is one of the best series on television of recent times, featuring an absorbing narrative that illustrates the seemingly perfect lives of upper-class mothers of students at a prestigious elementary school. Things get complicated when they find themselves trapped in a web involving a shocking murder.

While it probably isn't the show that immediately comes to mind when one hears the word "high anxiety," Big Little Lies actually features plenty of stressful moments, especially when it comes to Celeste's (Kidman's on-screen counterpart) personal life, including (spoiler alert) the abuse she has endured and her brave fight for custody of her children. This captivating murder mystery is nothing short of brilliant, with powerhouse acting performances from Kidman, Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, and Zoë Kravitz at its center.

Watch on Max

8 'The Americans' (2013 - 2018)

Creator: Joseph Weisberg

Image via FX Network

Taking audiences back to the height of the Cold War, The Americans sees two deep-cover soviet agents, played by Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. Despite being the stereotypical parents of stereotypical kids at home, posing as the average American couple and pretending to be travel agents at work, Philip and Elizabeth Jenning navigate a complex life with complex feelings that threaten to get in their way.

The Americans is a must-see show for those who like the crime, drama, and mystery genres, as it perfectly blends them all with absorbing results. The most chilling moments in The Americans are arguably the intense chase scenes that keep audiences on the edge of their seats, as well as the well-crafted adrenaline-inducing suspense and action-packed moments it features. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the show's soundtrack is phenomenal and likely to appeal to Fleetwood Mac fans.

Watch on Hulu

7 'The Handmaid’s Tale' (2017 - 2025)

Creator: Bruce Miller

Image via Hulu

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, Bruce Miller's American dystopian television series stars Elisabeth Moss in a powerhouse performance as June, a woman forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship that subjects fertile women, called "Handmaids", to child-bearing slavery.

This compelling book-to-TV adaptation is not for the faint of heart, essentially considering the disturbing imagery it features and the themes of women's reproductive freedom deals with, a topic that has been explored in a few horror films such as Rosemary's Baby and, more recently, Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney, who also partook in the show in a small role. The Handmaid's Tale is a fantastic show that meditates on genre roles, women's agency, power dynamics, and political control in a very intriguing manner. It also sends out a powerful message about how the patriarchy often attempts to control women's bodies.

Watch on Hulu

6 'Severance' (2022 -)

Creator: Dan Erickson

Image via Apple TV+

Dan Erickson's sharply written and beautifully shot Apple TV hit is mandatory viewing for science fiction enjoyers. The story centers around Adam Scott's Mark, who leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. However, when a mysterious colleague (Yul Vazquez) appears in the "outie" world, it triggers the beginning of a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

When it comes to the sci-fi genre in television, Severance's brilliance is almost unmatched. The absorbing Dan Erickson show is a treat from beginning to end, featuring a good number of anxiety-inducing moments for both its high intensity and the show's ambiance, which can even be a little unsettling at times. The sharp screenplay and layered characters are memorable, too, and its season finale ranks high among the best in TV history.

Severance Release Date February 18, 2022 Cast Adam Scott , Zach Cherry , Britt Lower , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Christopher Walken Seasons 2

Watch on Apple TV+

5 'The Bear' (2022 -)

Creator: Christopher Storer

Image via Hulu

This Christopher Storer foodie show stars Shameless' Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, an Emmy, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe-winning role for the talented young star. Allen White's character is a brilliant young chef from the fine-dining world who finds himself forced to return home to run his local family sandwich shop after the passing of a loved one.

When the subject is an stress-inducing series, The Bear is certainly the blueprint not only for its unforgettable, incredibly well-executed kitchen scenes that fully showcase the struggles of managing a restaurant where everyone is working under pressure but also for the intense family bickering and drama. Although categorized as a comedy, The Bear is a gripping and stomach-turning watch that does not leave viewers indifferent.

Watch on Hulu

4 'Black Mirror' (2011 -)

Creator: Charlie Brooker

Image via Netflix

It is not for no reason that Black Mirror endures as a beloved television show that stands the test of time a decade later. The Charlie Brooker anthology series resorts to many different-themed chapters (though basically all technology-related) to send out powerful and thought-provoking messages about contemporary society, which is often influenced by its relationship and dependence on highly advanced technology.

Considering there are countless anxiety-inducing Black Mirror episodes, it only makes sense to feature the acclaimed series on this list. Being an existentialist series, the Netflix sci-fi essential provides audiences with adrenaline boosts in that it explores some of our worst fears as a community while offering innovative ideas and complex storylines. It is a scary show — not in a conventional, jumpscare way, but in how it perfectly paints the tragic, unsettling consequences of realistic near-future scenarios.

Black Mirror Release Date December 4, 2011 Cast Douglas Hodge , Brian Pettifer , Jessie Cave , Hannah John-Kamen Seasons 6

Watch on Netflix

3 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

Creator: Jesse Armstrong

Image Via HBO

After receiving critical acclaim across all seasons, Jesse Armstrong's drama series has easily become one of the finest television shows. Starring Brian Cox as a wealthy family patriarch, Succession sees the Roy family, known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world, making the most of their chances to climb to the top when their father falls sick and steps down from the company.

Although a hilarious series that works quite well as a dark comedy, Succession is also incredibly anxiety-inducing (though not in a bad way) because of its fast pace that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Jesse Armstrong's top-notch writing perfectly combines comedic elements with the dramatic, ultimately playing a huge part in the series' high-quality, intense story, as do the outstanding acting performances that earned cast members very much deserved awards.

Watch on Max

2 'Twin Peaks' (1990 - 1991)

Creators: Mark Frost, David Lynch

Image via ABC

Twin Peaks' cult following only grows stronger over the years, and understandably so. From the mind of Mark Frost and David Lynch, this captivating supernatural television show follows an idiosyncratic FBI agent (Kyle MacLachlan) who investigates the murder of a young woman in the even more idiosyncratic town of Twin Peaks.

Set against the backdrop of a fictional small town and featuring eccentric, unforgettable characters, offbeat humor, and absorbing cinematography, Twin Peaks is anchored by an eerie atmosphere that makes it an unnerving, anxiety-inducing watch that stands the test of time even today — for this reason, among many others, Twin Peaks remains a highly referenced and influential television series. With that said, anyone who enjoys mystery television series filled with secrets and magical realism elements will probably want to give this Lynchian masterpiece a watch.

Watch on Amazon Prime

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008 - 2013)

Creator: Vince Gilligan

Image via AMC

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul landed life-altering roles as a struggling chemistry teacher and a student in Vince Gilligan's iconic drama. The unconventional story follows a middle-aged man diagnosed with terminal lung cancer who turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine with a youngster in an attempt to secure his family's future.

Breaking Bad may not be as nerve-racking as other series mentioned on this list, but it is certainly a stressful series that is also considered one of the best-classified television pieces of television of all time. It is not unusual for fans to claim that Breaking Bad takes them to a dark place considering all the sensitive topics it deals with. As such, it is not difficult to grasp why it is especially triggering for some. With all that said, when ranking all these incredible series quality-wise, Gilligan's show deserves the first spot.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The 10 Most Rewatchable Time Travel Shows, Ranked