Philadelphia is known by many as the home of the Liberty Bell, cheesesteaks, and feral sports fans, but the city is also the home of some amazing television series. As an integral facet of American history and culture since the very beginning, the City of Brotherly Love is brimming with stories of every genre. Police procedurals, sitcoms, and whatever genre Pretty Little Liars is can all call Philly home.

With Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on the cusp of joining forces for the most important crossover in Philadelphia since George Washington sailed the Delaware, there's no better time to review Philadelphia's TV history. Here are the best TV series that are West Philadelphia (and north, south, and central) born and raised, ranked from Pat's to Geno's. (Or vise versa. Put down the snowballs!)

10 'Boy Meets World' (1993-2000)

Created by Michael Jacobs & April Kelly

Image via ABC

Before the boy met the world, he only knew Philadelphia. Boy Meets World followed middle-schooler (and eventual high-schooler) Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) as he navigated all the challenges of growing up– like difficult teachers, his first girlfriend, and rooting for the Phillies. When it came to delivering feel-good moments, the show was as dependable as a Wawa hoagie.

The ABC sitcom, however, wasn't the most dedicated when it came to authentically depicting its setting. The show threw in an occasional Phillies hat or reference to the SEPTA train, almost as a cursory reminder to the audience that the series was, in fact, set in Philadelphia, but any further specificity to Philly culture was lacking. Nonetheless, there are enough sitcoms vaguely set in the Midwest, so Philadelphians can rejoice that the city found a place in the TGIF lineup.

Your changes have been saved Boy Meets World Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 24, 1993 Cast Ben Savage , William Daniels , Will Friedle , Rider Strong , Lee Norris , Lindsay Ridgeway , Danielle Fishel , Alex Désert , Maitland Ward Seasons 7 Finale Year November 30, 1999 Story By Michael Jacobs Writers Michael Jacobs Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Dis , Hulu , AppleTV+ Directors Michael Jacobs Showrunner Michael Jacobs Expand

9 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010-2017)

Created by I. Marlene King

Image via Freeform

Got a secret, can you keep it? Pretty Little Liars' fictional setting of Rosewood, PA, is based on book series author Sara Shepard's hometown of Rosemont in Montgomery County. Although the slew of murders, kidnappings, and fake murders and kidnappings are (hopefully) not inspired by true events, many of the Liars' favorite haunts are derived from real locations around the Philly suburbs.

The guilty pleasure series makes no secret of its metro allegiance, with references to Wawa, the Sixers, and the casual appearance of the 215 area code. The most specific real location used is Tyler State Park, located in Bucks County, where the Liars are kidnapped and held hostage by A. The real park, however, doesn't contain any creepy dollhouse dungeons (probably).

Your changes have been saved Pretty Little Liars Four friends band together against an anonymous foe who threatens to reveal their darkest secrets, while also investigating the disappearance of their best friend. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 8, 2010 Cast Troian Bellisario , Ashley Benson , Holly Marie Combs , Lucy Hale , Bianca Lawson , Laura Leighton , Chad Lowe , Shay Mitchell , Nia Peeples , Ian Harding Seasons 7 Story By Sara Shepard Writers Ina Marlene King Network ABC , Freeform Franchise(s) Pretty Little Liars Showrunner Ina Marlene King Expand

8 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' (2020)

Created by Jason Segel

Image via AMC

Dispatches From Elsewhere packed a lot of Philadelphia into its 10-episode run. The short-lived, but well-received series followed a group of individuals who, wanting more out of life, are drawn into an elaborate game that blurs the lines of reality. Highlighting Philadelphia's diversity and unexpected hidden gems, the show constitutes a literal scavenger hunt around the city, hitting both iconic and undercover landmarks like the Art Museum, Fishtown, and the South Philly Cheesesteak Intersection.

Airing at the very beginning of Covid lockdowns, Dispatches From Elsewhere's exploration of Philadelphia was so extensive, viewers could almost believe they weren't trapped inside their homes. Creator Jason Segel, while a Southern California native, chose Philadelphia as the show's setting due to its alignment with the theme of finding beauty in unexpected places. Philadelphia thanks you for the backhanded compliment, Jason!

Your changes have been saved Dispatches from Elsewhere Feeling as though there's something missing in their lives, four ordinary people stumble across a puzzle hiding just beyond the veil of everyday life, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 1, 2020 Creator Cast André 3000 , Deanna Dunagan , Jason Segel , Richard E. Grant , Sally Field , Jannette Sepwa , Venus Schultheis , Eve Lindley , Ceci Balagot , Wesley Holloway Seasons 1 Character(s) Fredwynn , Nana , Peter , Octavio , Janice , Uncredited , Kimbra , Simone , Clara , Peter (age 8) Producers Jason Segel , Jeff Freilich , Scott Rudin , Garrett Basch , Heidi Schreck , Alethea Jones , Sheila Callaghan YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EUCA0rUZXg Writers Mark Friedman , Eva Anderson Network AMC Directors Wendey Stanzler Finale Year November 30, 2019 Expand

7 'Cold Case' (2003-2010)

Created by Meredith Stiehm

Image via CBS

While New York and Los Angeles tend to get the lion's share of police procedurals, Cold Case made its home in Philadelphia, where an apparently highly incompetant Philadelphia Police Department left enough murders unsolved that one needed to be reopened each week. The series, which was predominantly filmed in Los Angeles, kept its Philly authenticity by shooting exterior scenes in the city and utilizing Philadelphia homicide detective Tim Bass as a consultant.

Cold Case presented a slightly unfair representation of the city's law enforcement, since, while many episodes were based on true crimes, only a fraction of those actually occurred in Philadelphia. The series did, however, explore a few real, notorious Philadelphia cases, like The Center City Rapist, the murder of Officer Daniel Faulkner, and The Boy in the Box.

Your changes have been saved Cold Case In a city plagued by unresolved crimes, a unit of detectives specializes in revisiting dormant homicide cases that were once thought unsolvable. Each episode delves into a different case, using contemporary forensic methods and fresh perspectives to bring justice to long-forgotten victims and peace to their families. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 28, 2003 Cast Kathryn Morris , Justin Chambers , Thom Barry , John Finn , Jeremy Ratchford , Danny Pino , Tracie Thoms Main Genre Crime Seasons 7 Creator(s) Meredith Stiehm

6 'How To Get Away with Murder' (2014-2020)

Created by Peter Nowalk

Image via ABC

Philadelphia is home to some of the most prestigious universities in the world, and the city's commitment to higher education is on full display in How To Get Away With Murder. The series, created by South Jersey native Peter Nowalk, follows legendary defense attorney Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), who teaches the eponymous class at fictional Middleton University, loosely based on the University of Pennsylvania.

What better city than the home of the Constitutional Convention to set a series about undermining the law? The Philadelphia Police Department is kept busy in the ABC series, in which Keating and her ambitious students frequently find underhanded and creative ways to exonerate the perpetrators of violent crimes. The series regularly utilizes exterior shots of the Philadelphia skyline and City Hall– ABC's lesson in how to get away with shooting a Philadelphia-set series in Los Angeles.