The use of narration has proliferated as a trend in television shows, giving different genres a distinctive and captivating storytelling feature. Audiences have been enthralled by stories that are driven by characters' internal monologues or omniscient third-person narrators because they provide in-depth insights into the characters' thoughts, motivations, and emotions in everything from comedies to crime dramas.

As a result, many shows occasionally use this technique in their productions to raise the bar for it. While some may fail, many shows succeed in using narration that quickly establishes itself as their signature: put, the shows wouldn't be the same without narration.

10 ‘Sex and the City’ (1998 - 2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Sex and the Cityfollows both the personal and professional lives and friendships of four women, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), as they try to navigate the romantic and sexual escapades and the challenges they face as independent women in a fast-paced city.

RELATED: Sex and the City: 10 Most Important Episodes, Ranked

Instead of using a typical narrator throughout, the majority of the show was narrated by the lead character, Carrie. Her narration, which mirrors her writing, gives viewers an unfiltered peek into Carrie's thoughts and provides supplementary context for the relationships and events portrayed in the show. Also, Carrie's voiceovers frequently provide comedic relief thanks to her distinctive writing style and wit.

9 ‘Grey's Anatomy’ (2005-)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Grey’s Anatomy is primarily about the personal and professional lives of surgical residents, attending physicians, and other Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital staff. Moreover, it centers on Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who started as a surgical intern in the first season.

The lead character Meredith, who also serves as the show's narrator, frequently begins and ends each episode with a little monologue in which she prefaces the one that will follow. Moreover, the emotional effect of Meredith's voiceovers enhances the storytelling. Especially her contemplative, occasionally moving thoughts give the characters and their relationships on the show greater nuance and complexity, making for a more engaging viewing experience.

8 ‘You’ (2018-)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, You follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming and intelligent bookstore manager in New York City who becomes infatuated with a customer named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), a customer of his. He quickly becomes obsessed with her, utilizing social media and other means to gather information about her and manipulate their paths to cross.

Through Joe’s narration, viewers are provided with more clues to fully comprehend his motivations and deeds. Additionally, with viewers privy to Joe's inner monologue and the depths of his obsession, this narrative method fosters a feeling of closeness and connection. On the contrary, as viewers are continuously aware of Joe's underlying motive and the extent he will go to accomplish his goals, this strategy creates a feeling of dread and suspense.

7 ‘Money Heist’ (2017-2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel revolves around a group of criminals who use city names as aliases, led by a mastermind known as "The Professor” (Álvaro Morte). Their ultimate goal is to pull off intricately coordinated heists on various targets while manipulating the police and hostages for their advantage.

RELATED: The 10 Most-Watched Non-English Netflix Series of All Time

The show is narrated by Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), one of the main robbers. As she recounts her own experiences as a member of the crew, Tokyo's narrative is original and quite intimate, bridging the gap between the characters and the viewers. Moreover, the tone of Tokyo's narration is distinctive and frequently reflects her rebellious and quite poetic nature.

6 ‘How I Met Your Mother’ (2005-2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

How I Met Your Mother follows Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he tells his children how he met their mother through flashbacks of the journey to find love and navigate the lives of his younger self and his group of friends in New York City.

Narration is used as a storytelling device throughout the series, which differs from traditional sitcoms by employing a non-linear narrative structure. The use of narration also allows for clever storytelling techniques, such as foreshadowing future events, teasing mysteries, and creating suspense. Moreover, Ted's voice-over functions as a guiding force, linking the past and present and giving the audience perspective on and understanding of the lives of the characters.

5 ‘Pushing Daisies’ (2007-2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Pushing Daisies revolves around Ned (Lee Pace), a pie-maker who can bring dead things back to life with a single touch. However, this ability comes with a catch — if he touches something or someone again, they will instantly die again, and this time, permanently. Ned then utilizes his special ability to bring dead victims back to life, ask who killed them, and then collect the reward money to solve murder cases.

Jim Dale made a great narrator of the series with an omniscient perspective and a distinctive, witty voice that added depth and humor to the quirky world of Pushing Daisies. They also would offer levels of depth to the narrative and give viewers a better understanding of what is happening by providing context, delineating backstories, and even hinting at upcoming events.

4 ‘Veronica Mars’ (2004 - 2007)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Veronica Mars follows the titular character, played by Kristen Bell, a high school student turned private investigator in the fictional town of Neptune, California as her best friend Lilly Kane was murdered. Along the way, she takes on various cases and tackles a wide range of mysteries, including missing persons, blackmail, and corruption.

RELATED: How 'Veronica Mars' and 'Nancy Drew' Influenced Each Other

The show employs a first-person narration by the titular character. The narrative provided a direct window into Veronica's ideas, motivations, and emotional state, allowing viewers to get to know her better and bring viewers closer to the story. Veronica’s narration also acts as a guide through all intricate plotlines with various twists and turns.

3 ‘The Handmaid's Tale’ (2017-)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Based on the dystopian novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a totalitarian society called Gilead, and it depicts a horrifying future where women's rights have been completely suppressed. The story is told through June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) perspective, referred to as Offred, who is forced into the role of a Handmaid.

The show effectively uses a first-person narrator, with Offred serving as one. In addition to providing a personal perspective on the events unfolding in Gilead, Offred’s narration serves as a vehicle for world-building and exposition. Moreover, it’s narrated purposefully, making viewers sit on the edge of their seats since it makes them feel like they are hearing the story in person.

2 ‘Dexter’ (2006-2013)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Dexter centers around the titular character, played by Michael C. Hall, a blood spatter pattern analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department. However, he has a dark secret: he’s a serial killer who only targets criminals who have escaped justice.

Dexter is the narrator of the show, bringing the audience along with him as he makes decisions and commits crimes. While viewers may not always fall in love or empathize with a murderous character, they can learn more about Dexter and his motivations through his narration. Additionally, viewers see Dexter's developing moral quandaries, his attempts to fit in with society, and his ongoing battle to control his violent tendencies as they listen to his internal monologue.

1 ‘Arrested Development’ (2003-2006)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Arrested Development follows the eccentric, wealthy, and dysfunctional Bluth family residing in Orange County, California. At the center is Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), the responsible and level-headed son who strives to keep his quirky family together as their previously wealthy lifestyle collapses after the arrest of their patriarch, George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor), for various white-collar crimes.

Ron Howard serves as the show’s narrator, providing humorous explanations, clarifications, and reminders that help the audience keep up with the complex family dynamics and ongoing story arcs. Also, Howard often makes sarcastic and ironic comments, highlighting the absurdity of the situations or calling out the characters' flaws and hypocrisy. Additionally, the narrator periodically engages with the characters and references the show's production, obfuscating the boundary between the fictional and actual worlds and serving as the show's trademark.

KEEP READING: 10 Memorable Movies Made Better By A Great Narrator