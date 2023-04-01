If we think about it, season finales are ultimately a very important part of a good TV season. When done right, they spark interest and curiosity in viewers, persuading them to continue watching the show and hopefully stick around for a little longer. From time to time, they even manage to save TV shows from premature cancelation.

While some series' season finales feel really underwhelming and fall short of viewers' expectations, others incite audiences into actually wanting to know more (for instance, resorting to a cliffhanger to be resolved in the next season). According to Redditors, here are some great examples of the latter, from The X-Files to Lost.

10 'The X-Files' (1993–2018)

Starring Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in two of their most memorable roles, the supernatural thriller series The X-Files centers around the lives of the two FBI special agents whose job is to investigate unsolved and unconventional cases involving paranormal activities.

The TV science fiction series, which was one of the longest-running in network TV history, deservingly counts on many fans; some of them, including u/BDA_20 on Reddit, believe that the show "always had amazing season finales and openers, even when it wasn’t at its peak in the later years."

9 'Chuck' (2007–2012)

American spy drama and comedy series, Chuck, follows a computer geek (Zachary Levi) who accidentally downloads important government secrets into his brain; that is when both the CIA and NSA step in the picture by assigning an agent to protect the character while also exploiting his skills.

A fun and entertaining series, Chuck provides viewers with a few chuckles while also delivering an action-packed storyline. "Every season finale or even mid finale was great from Chuck," u/averageduder commented. However, unfortunately, that was not enough to keep the show from being canceled.

8 'Battlestar Galactica' (2004–2009)

Set in a distant star system where a group of planets is the home to a civilization of humans, Battlestar Galactica depicts the aftermath of a war started by an old enemy, the Cyclons, who resurface and put an end to all Twelve Colonies of Kobo.

"Battlestar Galactica. Always a cliffhanger," a Redditor mentioned the sci-fi series when asked about consistently good season finales on the platform. "Every season/mid-sesson finale found a way to up itself," another user added. Apart from its compelling characters and interesting storyline, the series also manages to deliver thought-provoking endings to each season.

7 'The Americans' (2013–2018)

Set during the early 1980s at the height of the cold war, The Americans narrates the personal and professional lives of the Jennings: a married couple of Soviet KGB officers who were placed in the Washington, D.C. area in the 1960s. The two pose as the average American couple alongside their unsuspecting, American-born children.

It is clear that The Americans provides audiences with an enthralling and intense story, and some viewers even consider it to be among the best spy series ever. On top of this, the show also features engrossing season finales. "Yeah, I was gonna say The Americans!" a user wrote.

6 'Ozark' (2017–2022)

An absorbing crime drama, this Netflix original series Ozark stars Jason Bateman as a financial advisor who relocates his family from CChicagohciago to a summer resort in the Ozarks, where he strives to launder money for Mexico's second-largest drug cartel.

Ozark is good from start to finish, and while its evolving characters — for good and bad — play an important part in this, its compelling plot is mostly what makes audiences stick around. "Their finales are particularly satisfying. They don't [necessarily] end on cliffhangers, but it still whets your [appetite] for the next season," u/jblanch3 remarked on the website.

5 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005–2008)

Twelve-year-old Aang is the beloved protagonist in this globally appreciated Nickelodeon animated series, which tells his journey along with his friends Katara, Sokka, and Toph as they attempt to end the Fire Nation's war against other nations.

Even after all these years, Avatar: The Last Airbender remains one of the most treasured and referenced animated series, and proof of that is how often people still mention it in queries like these. "Northern Water Tribe episode was only ok but the other two were brilliant," u/ucd_pete regarding the series' finale episodes.

4 'The Wire' (2002–2008)

Focusing on the Baltimore Police Department, The Wire is one of the most well-known and praised HBO original series. It depicts the crime scene of Baltimore as it invites viewers to take a sneak peek inside the lives of those who reside in it — from police officers to drug dealers.

The acclaimed crime show is on top of the list when it comes to its genre, and for good reason. In addition to its great, complex characters and storyline that provides food for thought, it also offers audiences incredible finales. "The Wire, especially with those montages," was u/mesh509's answer.

3 'Person of Interest' (2011–2016)

Action crime Person of Interest depicts a billionaire software programmer (Michael Emerson) and an ex-CIA agent (Jim Caviezel) team up to anticipate crimes and stop them before they happen by using a coveted artificial intelligence.

"Each season finale just blew the last one out of the water," a user commented on a thread. "Season 3 and 4 are my favourites with how absolutely amazing they are." As it turns out, this CBS series delivers exactly what it promises, plus exciting season finales.

2 'Breaking Bad' (2008–2013)

With the help of a student (Aaron Paul), Bryan Cranston's hopeless chemistry teacher Walter White — one of TV's most iconic protagonists — desperately turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine to secure his family's future after being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.

Breaking Bad is also a popular answer when it comes to excellent season finales, which isn't even a little bit surprising given the fact that the internationally beloved show — and critically acclaimed crime drama series, often regarded as the best there ever was — excels at almost everything.

1 'Lost' (2004–2010)

Focusing on a group of passengers attempting to survive and find answers after their plane crashes on a mysterious remote island in the tropical Pacific, this 2004 adventure drama is just as thrilling as anyone would expect it to be.

When the discussed topic is astounding season finales, Lost is certainly the series that stands out the most on the platform. "LOST is the first one that comes to mind," u/deaddogseye81 said. Another user added in a different comment that the series is "the only answer" and "no other show comes close."

