In the age of streaming, we are seeing more and more shows get released more than ever. It's a sheer amount of content that almost feels overwhelming at points, and it's hard to remember a time when the majority of shows were still on network television. And as more and more shows get made, more and more shows get pitched, and not all of them pass the finish line.

Shows not making it past the development phase is common, but sometimes a show is far enough in development and then suddenly canned for whatever reason. Whether it is a lack of budget, a sudden change in focus, or a controversy, sometimes shows very nearly happen but are already doomed prior to airing their first episode.

10 'Aquaman'

Before the Arrowverse was dominating TV screens, Smallville was the big superhero show in town. Having lasted a record ten seasons, the series was originally designed for the WB Network before switching over to the CW halfway through it's run. During this time, there were talks of several spin-off shows that were in early development that would have expanded the world of Smallville's DC universe.

One of these, Aquaman, got so close to actually premiering that a pilot was shot and made. Starring Justin Hartley as the titular character, the pilot was ultimately passed on by the CW for unknown reasons. The pilot itself though was offered on iTunes, where it received positive reviews from critics and audiences, making us wonder what could have been if the series had actually gone to series.

9 Confederate

Hot off the heels of Game of Thrones, David Beinoff and D.B. Weiss announced work on a new series for HBO called Confederate. The alternate history series would be exploring a world where the American Civil War ended in a stalemate and the Confederacy successfully seceded from the Union. The controversial announcement was widely criticized on social media for seeming tone-deaf, with widespread backlash to the very premise of the show.

During this time, Beinoff and Weiss also managed to snag a deal for a series of Star Wars films that would begin as soon as Game of Thrones ended. When Game of Thrones eventually ended in a divisive way, Benioff and Weiss went over to Netflix and snagged a first look deal there which put both projects on hold and then eventually having them quietly canceled.

8 Heathers

Shot and developed over the course of 2016 to 2017, Heathers was a ten episode reimagining of the classic 90s teen film of the same name that was originally designed to fill content for Paramount's then new Paramount Network. While everything seemed to be going smoothly, including a second season already in development, the real world struck after several mass shootings in the US prompted Paramount to delay the premiere and then ultimately cancel before even airing a single episode.

While the show would eventually air it's 10 episode run internationally, it was eventually brought back to the US for an edited nine-episode run that was widely criticized by fans of the original film and critics for its weak writing and clumsy social commentary. The series was never picked up for it's second season, which would have turned Heathers into an anthology series.

7 Immigrants

In the 2000s, Spike TV was gaining traction among young men and was seeking to garner more viewership by expanded its reach into adult animation. While they have several examples of failed shows from this time period - including the legendarily bad Ren & Stimpy Adult Party Cartoon - one of the more bizarre instances is the ill-fated Immigrants. Developed by Rugrats creators Klasky-Cuspo, the series was to follow immigrant roommates who move to New York to find the "American Dream".

Despite early positive reception in test screenings, the damage was already done. Spike TV's animation block crumbled due to bad ratings and poor reception before Immigrants could air, and while the finished episode were eventually released as a TV movie, it just wasn't the same. It's interesting to see what could have been considering Klasky-Cuspo's prior adult animted show, Duckman, had managed to maintain a large cult following and this could have been the same.

6 The Lizzie McGuire Revival

During the initial Disney+ announcement, the Lizzie McGuire revival was one of the more anticipated announcement. Featuring the long awaited return to Hilary Duff to the role, the series was pitched as a more "mature" version of the show, one that grew up with its audience and followed a Lizzie dealing with similar issues as the audience that once watched her in the 2000s were dealing with now.

Behind the scenes tensions at Disney, who were already cautious about the direction and wanted a more family friendly version of the premise, delayed the start of production multiple times and while production did start briefly, creator Terry Minsky was unceremoniously fired from the production. The show was eventually was revealed to have been canceled, leading many fans to wonder what could have been had Disney played ball with Minsky's original vision.

5 Our Little Genius

One of the more bizarre game show stories of the past several years, Our Little Genius was a game show that featured children, usually child prodigies, answering questions to win money for their families. While that premise is already shaky enough, the series was shockingly pulled one week prior it's airing amidst concerns about the program's intergrity.

What followed was a near 10-year legal battle that revealed the possibility of producers rigging games and feeding answers to contestants behind the scenes without the knowledge of show creator Mark Burnett. The series, which had recorded 8 episodes up until that point, has never been aired officially due to this.

4 Star Trek: Phase II

Image via Paramount

While the original Star Trek series was canceled in 1966, the series had gained a massive fanbase in the 10+ years since that point thanks to constant reruns and a dedicated audience who tuned in every week. Seeing gold in the possibility of a revival, Paramount announced Star Trek: Phase II, a new Star Trek show that would also be the flagship show of Paramount's new network.

Scripts were written, sets were built, the cast outside of Leonard Nimoy were brought back, and was very nearly ready to go. The pilot episode, "In Thy Image", was originally intended to premiere in early 1978, but Paramount's network plans shuffled and investors were concerned about the cost of the series. Eventually, the runaway success of Star Wars in 1977 prompted Paramount to instead shift the show into a theatrical film, which became Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

3 Star Wars Detours

Image via Lucasfilm

One of the more bizarre Star Wars projects to ever be announced, Star Wars Detours was meant to be a non-canon comedic spin of the series developed by Robot Chicken creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. 39 episodes over two seasons were produced, with a third season already in early development, when Disney suddenly acquired Lucasfilm in 2013 which put the release of the series on hold.

And then nothing. The series has yet to see the light of day despite footage having made its way onto the internet, as well Disney keeping the trademark of the series in their catalog. It's unknown if the series will ever be released, as the series was initially canned due to Disney not wanting to immediately parody the new brand with the sequel trilogy having been on its way at the time.

2 Tokyo Babylon 2021

Out in the eastern side of the world, the anime industry has been booming, and Tokyo Babylon 2021 was one of the more surprising announcements from that side of the pond. A modern adaptation of the classic Manga by the artist group CLAMP, the series was to be developed by studio GoHands and was set to premiere in 2021, the 20th anniversary of the original Manga.

However, immediately after it's first major visuals were published, accusations of plagiarism were immediate, and it was found that the staff had used references for the costume designs from other sources without permission. The series was put on hold for a deeper investigation, and the series never saw the light of day as a response.

1 Welcome to the Neighborhood

A reality show premise that you have to hear to believe, Welcome to the Neighborhood followed seven diverse families as they move into a neighborhood and try to gain the approval of three white, conservative white families living in the area. As the show went on, a family would be eliminated with the winner becoming the owner of the house. The series is as problematic as it sounds, and immediately came under fire from advocacy groups.

The series never made it to air, as ABC eventually decided to cancel the series citing "sensitivity of the subject matter". Most of the controversy came from the appearance of a gay couple as part of the contestants, and there was concern of aggression towards the family due to the series.

