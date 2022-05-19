For the number of TV shows become popular hits and last for almost a decade, there are also shows that are not so successful. Whether its due to ratings, money or other business factors, there are numerous reasons why some shows aren't blessed with a long run.

The first half of 2022 has seen a slew on TV shows meet a quick and, arguably, untimely end. Some shows have indeed run their course and are going out with a fitting conclusion. However, they are others that, for one reason or another, deserve a second chance to be great or simply go out on top.

Batwoman - A new heroine to get behind

One of the last TV shows to be developed by The CW as but of their Arrowverse, Batwoman initially focused on Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), the cousin of Bryce Wayne, who took about the vigilante mantle in his absence. After Rose’s departure prior to Season 2, the persona of Batwoman was then taken over by Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), a homeless ex-con looking to avenge her mother’s death.

The departure of Rose after a single season was initially seen as a blow to the series. Luckily, Leslie’s Batwoman allowed for a lite reboot that arguably changed Batwoman's direction for the better. With newly unique character dynamics, and numerous potentially exciting story threads developing, it's a shame that this show wasn't given a chance to become just as big as its Arrowverse predecessors.

Space Force - A humorous take on the politics of space

Staring Steve Carell in the leading role, this quirky workplace comedy revolves around the titular Space Force, a newly established branch of the US army. They are tasked with creating a stronger US presence in space to protect the valuable satellites orbiting the Earth. Lead by Carell's General Mark R. Naird, their first course of action is to get people back on the moon again.

This show received a lot of hype when it was first released, and it’s not hard to see why. The situational comedy is fresh and entertaining and the performances, lead by an always on point Carell, are excellent. As with many cancellations, the show's second season closed on a cliffhanger that, at the very least, deserves a chance to be resolved.

Good Girls - Realism and escapism combined

This comedy-crime drama follows three woman, sisters Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Annie (Mae Whitman) as well as there friend Ruby (Retta), who decide to rob a grocery store to make ends meet. Over four seasons, this show has seen the women go from suburban mothers to experienced criminals as they come up additional schemes in order to appease the crime syndicate that they unknowingly, initially stole from.

The performances from Hendricks, Whitman and Retta are one of the best parts of this series, as is its ability to expertly mix humor with real life situations and problems. Though it did see declining ratings over its seasons, some would argue that the show actually grew in quality over that time as it slowly found its rhythm. NBC might not have wanted it anymore, but it should have at least tried to shop it around so that our girls could have another chance at one last score.

Raising Dion - A grounded take on superhero origins

A unique take on the superhero origin story, Raising Dion follows a single woman’s struggles with raising her young son after the death of her husband. Things get even more difficult when her son starts to exhibit extraordinary abilities. Together with her husband's best friend, an engineer at a biotech company, she must help her son come to terms with his abilities while also protecting him for anyone that might want to exploit his gifts.

With a fantastic performance by young Ja’Siah Young (Dion) and a great mix of real life and dream fulfillment, this show has been able to craft a story that is both relatable and entertaining. And it’s clear that critics and viewers alike agreed with an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and enough views of its second season upon release to see it make Netflix's Top 10. Possibly a victim of Netflix’s subscriber issues, it would have been nice to see this gem live on.

4400 - A reboot trying to tell its own story

A reboot of 2004 series of the same name, 4400 revolves around a mysterious incident where 4400 people, who disappeared over the last century or so, reappear in Detroit all at once. All have not aged a day and have no memory of what happened to them while they were gone. As everyone tries to adjust and figure out what happened to them, some begin to exhibit super-human abilities.

While definitely not one of the worst remakes, this reboot was definitely compared harshly to its predecessor. In the end, this probably worked against it, as its main mystery had been done before and so may not necessarily have been as engaging. Even so, this version of 4400 has tried to forge its own path and deserves a chance to establish itself out of the shadow of the original.

Archive 81 - A unique premise with plenty scares left to give

Based on a podcast of the same name, this horror series premiered on Netflix in January 2022. The show centers on Dan, a young man invited to restore a collection of videotapes at a remote research facility. On the tapes is Melody, a PhD student doing a project on a mysterious apartment building. As both, in their own timelines, begin to delve deeper into their own mysteries, they slowly begin to discover that all may not be as it seems.

Unfortunately a one-and-done series, Archive 81 was canceled by Netflix despite seemingly high streaming numbers. This, along with the favorable reviews it received, makes it disappointing that it was canceled so quickly. The show's unique time-bending mystery makes the narrative easy to get sucked into and there are some scarily disturbing scenes for all the horror fans.

Saved by the Bell - Modern kids and grown up fan favorites

A modern reboot of the late-80s/early-90s teen-centered classic, this version mixes both old and new by featuring some original cast members while also introducing a new cohort of diverse teenagers as its central characters. The series kicks off with the closure of many low-income schools by Governor Zack Morris, forcing the students to transfer to the more privileged Bayside High (the setting of the original).

This show premiered as one of the flagship original programs produced for Peacock. While the original focused primarily on a group of privileged Bayside High students, the reboot's decision to include a higher level of diversity among its cast sets it apart as its own, unique TV show. It's ability to marry this diversity with well written humor and a mostly positive attitude was an expert stroke, and one that should have been rewarded with many more seasons.

Gentefied - An important portrayal of diversity and family

A Netflix comedy-drama, Gentefied centers on three Mexican-American cousins living in Los Angeles. As all three try to build their own paths, they are constantly being pulled between their dreams, their family and their culture.

On the US television landscape, it's always a treat to find a show that focuses on a less represented community. More than just resting on its unique premise however, Gentefied combined strong acting and strong writing to deliver an enjoyable show that was a Netflix fan favorite. It's a shame it wasn't given a chance to share its story in full.

