From the evolution of fantasy series to refreshing spins on police procedural drama, and even to popular sitcoms which have defined comedy television, TV shows of all eras and genres have had to adapt early to respond on audience feedback. This re-adjustment process is usually limited to minor shifts that help a show discover its niche.

However, some series have opted to make wholesale changes after their debut seasons to capitalize on elements within them that fans loved while paving the way for the series to reach a new audience entirely. Ranging from tonal shifts and re-calibrated characters to complete genre overhauls, these hit series made some definitive changes after just one season on air.

10 'Fringe' (2008-2013)

Image via FOX

Emerging in the aftermath of The X-Files, Fringe blended of police procedural drama and supernatural wonder. Following FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) as she works in the Fringe Division where she investigates crimes with unnatural characteristics, the first season’s mystery-of-the-week format saw it struggle to differentiate itself from shows that came before it.

RELATED: The 15 Best TV Show Seasons of All Time, According to Reddit

While that first season was entertaining, Fringe truly came into its own during its second season where longer story arcs allowed the series to gain more momentum with the exploration of parallel universes and extra-terrestrial beings as well as interesting ideas linked to terrorism and homeland security. The enticing mixture of sci-fi and political themes garnered critical acclaim and audience approval while solidifying it as a cult classic of its era.

9 'Cougar Town' (2009-2015)

Image via ABC

With six seasons running through the early part of the 2010s, Cougar Town became something of a comedy sleeper hit throughout its tenure. The first season focuses almost solely on Jules Cobb (Courtney Cox), a recently divorced woman in her 40s who decides to start dating younger men as her life around her grows increasingly complicated.

While season one did earn praise for its bold new idea, it was met with largely poor reviews. However, Cougar Town did find critical acclaim in its following seasons which, while still featuring Jules as the lead, incorporated more characters in major parts to make the show an ensemble comedy that fans grew to love.

8 'Lucifer' (2016-2021)

Image via Warner Bros Television Distribution

A hit series that garnered a cult following, Lucifer won over fans with its blending of familiar police procedural drama with mythological, satanic fantasy and an appropriately wicked sense of humor. The basic premise centers on Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the lord of Hell who ventures to California where he becomes an invaluable consultant to the LAPD.

The first season was poorly reviewed as it didn’t lean into its fantasy aspect enough, opting to function as a police procedural series with a touch of supernatural flair. The second season saw the show embrace more of what made it unique though, which allowed it fantastical elements to shine and for Ellis’ lead performance to rise to new heights.

7 'Sex and the City' (1998-2003)

Image Via HBO

Despite the fact that the series finished 20 years ago, Sex and the City remains one of the most iconic titles in entertainment history. With a number of films and spin-off series, the ongoing story following New York sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends on their misadventures carries on, even today with And Just Like That… running currently.

RELATED: The 10 Funniest 'Sex and the City' Characters, Ranked

With its decades-long span, it is easy to forget that the first season of Sex and the City was quite different, with fourth wall breaks and interviews with random people on the streets of New York a common feature. While the quirkiness was enjoyed by some, many viewers believe the changes made were to the benefit of the show.

6 'Happy Days' (1974-1984)

Image via ABC

As far as television royalty goes, it is difficult to top the feel-good family classic Happy Days. The series famously follows innocent high schooler Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard) through his teenage years. However, many changes were made from the show’s inaugural season into its sophomore year.

Among the most dramatic changes was the much stronger showings of the supporting characters, namely Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler). The most significant stylistic change though was how the sitcom was shot, going from filming with a single camera and adding in a laugh track in season one to using multiple cameras and filming for a live studio audience in season two and beyond.

5 'Riverdale' (2017-2023)

Image via The CW

After seven seasons, Riverdale has finally come to an end, and for viewers who have watched the show from the start it can be a bit of a shock to see how different things were in season one. Based on the Archie Comics, it started out as a teen murder mystery with a cohort of high schoolers in Riverdale investigating the evil lurking in their town.

While the first season functioned well as a meshing of teenage drama and crime mystery, the series’ appetite for blending genres together did not end there. It incorporated more supernatural elements to the narrative, expanded its scope significantly, and even embarked on a multiverse adventure all while remaining tightly focused on the teenage angst of its main characters.

4 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Image via NBC

Parks and Recreation is a major comedy hit that continues to be celebrated years after its final season was released. Unsurprisingly, the show came from the creators of the U.S. version of The Office, something which was jarringly apparent in the show’s first season as it focused on Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her colleagues in Pawnee’s Parks and Recreation Department.

RELATED: 'Parks and Recreation's Main Characters, Ranked by Likability

That first season mimicked much of The Office with its heavy mockumentary style and Knope having a similarly awkward and overenthusiastic managerial style as Michael Scott (Steve Carell). The series re-worked its structure for season two, becoming more of an ensemble series while allowing Poehler to make Knope a more upbeat and endearing character which gave the whole show a warmer, wholesome feel.

3 'Once Upon a Time' (2011-2018)

Image Via ABC

Once Upon a Time didn't make a distinct change to react to audience tastes so much as its first season’s arc paved the way for the wonder that would follow. The fantasy series takes place in the town of Storybrooke where famous fairy tale characters have had their memories wiped and been transported to the real world by an evil queen.

The majority of season one takes place in the human world and follows Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) – the daughter of Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas) – as she looks into the mysterious town. The breaking of the curse at the end of season one enabled the series to completely embrace the fantasy allure that defined its success throughout the remainder of its seven seasons.

2 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' (2013-2020)

Image via ABC

By far the earliest of the MCU’s forays into television entertainment, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. became an endearing and accessible hit series for fans of the superhero franchise. Following Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) as he assembles a small team of agents to respond to mysterious cases, the first season ran with a mission-of-the-week format.

The second season found more pull though as, set in the aftermath of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s destruction in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, it took on longer narrative arcs as Coulson and his agents fought against factions of Hydra. The shift enabled the show to pour more time into character development and the team’s dynamics while giving fans a more linear and dramatic story to track.

1 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Image via NBC

The U.S. version of The Office has become one of the most beloved sitcoms in television history, with many viewers of the opinion that it surpasses the U.K. series it was based on. However, its first season was very much an awkward re-creation of the Ricky Gervais series albeit with more of an American comedy style.

The second season though, while continuing its awkward workplace antics and mockumentary approach, saw the series find an element of warmth and charm that would define the series’ success. It also distanced it from the raw, cringe-worthy brilliance of the U.K. version that allowed the U.S. one to become its own thing entirely.

KEEP READING: 12 Shows That Got Better After Abandoning Their Original Hook