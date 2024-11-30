Throughout the years, viewers and critics alike have come to realize that quality does not equal longevity, with some great, fan-favorite shows with solid starts going downhill from a certain point on and failing miserably to maintain their spark and hold viewers' attention. However, every so often, great long-running shows showcase that it is possible to evolve without sacrifice, staying excellent watches throughout the years.

From medical dramas like House to buddy comedies such as Peep Show, these are some of the best long-running series that have maintained their greatness throughout their entire runs, making for great binge-watches for anyone on the lookout for long but astounding series.

10 'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000 - 2006)

Malcolm in the Middle is one of the best and most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s, breaking away from traditional conventions through its cinematic feel, entertaining narrative, and avoiding the use of a laugh track. The plot centers around a gifted young teenager (Rankie Minz) trying to survive alongside his dysfunctional family.

What makes this Linwood Boomer series so good and appealing to mainstream audiences even today is not only its humorous scenes, but also its relatability — its comedic bits feel familiar and grounded in universal experiences, whether that be sibling rivalries or parental issues. Through its great writing, resonating themes, and amazing performances, the consistently great Malcolm in the Middle has become a fan-favorite that many find themselves rewatching through the years.

9 'BoJack Horseman' (2014 - 2020)

BoJack Horseman is an adult animation Netflix original following a fading star of the hit television series "Horsin' Around" in the 1980s and 1990s. Now washed up and living in Hollywood, BoJack (voiced by Will Arnett), struggles with his deteriorating popularity, mental health, and addiction all while attempting to get his career back on track.

Featuring flawed but relatable characters, BoJack Horseman is a must-see fan-favorite in the comedy genre that has held up quite well through the years. Part of its appeal has to do with how it resonates with audiences by addressing timeless themes and universal struggles, such as loneliness and the search for meaning. Its dramatic moments, combined with the show's top-notch comedy, have helped it become one of the most consistently great shows and one of the best depictions of mental health struggles.

8 'House' (2004 - 2012)

Ranking high among the most treasured medical series, House, starring Hugh Laurie, tells the story of an antisocial, but brilliant maverick doctor who specializes in diagnostic medicine as he navigates through life and does whatever it takes to solve the complex cases that come his way.

House is a strong central character who has earned the sympathy of worldwide viewers; considering that he is one of the strongest aspects of the series, it is not difficult to grasp why so many audiences adore him. On top of its incredibly written and memorable central character, House benefits from a narrative that keeps things interesting throughout the course of every episode, from the first season to the very end. It also does a great job when it comes to character development and mixing emotional moments with humor.

7 'Peep Show' (2003 - 2015)

An essential British series loved by many across the globe, Peep Show stars Olivia Colman, David Mitchell, Rober Webb, and Matt King among other talents. The plot revolves around Mark and Jez, a couple of roommates in their twenties who navigate their different lives with nothing in common — except for the fact that both their lives are far from conventional.

Many believe this buddy comedy has stayed consistently good throughout its entire run, with many important aspects making it an essential comedy series. Whether we're talking about the incredible chemistry between the two leads, the timeless humor about human behavior, or the great writing and character-driven storytelling, this entertaining series has managed to breathe new life within every new season, keeping viewers intrigued.

Peep Show Release Date September 19, 2003 Creator Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Andrew O'Connor Cast David Mitchell , Robert Webb , Matt King , Olivia Colman , Paterson Joseph , Rachel Blanchard Seasons 9

6 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000 - 2024)

Featuring twelve seasons with 20-40-minute episodes each, Curb Your Enthusiasm is, too, a fan-favorite when it comes to super-long shows. Created and starring Larry David, the must-see comedy series showcases how seemingly trivial details of day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.

What often makes Curb Your Enthusiasm stand out is not only its natural feel thanks to its improvisational style, but how it deals with taboo topics and socially awkward scenarios; unlike many other series in the genre, it does not shy away from illustrating uncomfortable themes. On top of David's comedy voice, the TV show holds up throughout its entirety because its humor remains consistent and deals with relatable, universal themes.

5 'The Americans' (2013 - 2018)

Although only 6 seasons long, which is a fairly short run compared to other shows on this list, The Americans, too, remains great throughout its entirety. Set at the height of the Cold War, it sees married KGB spies (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys) posing as Americans in Washington, D.C., with a family of their own.

Across its six seasons, The Americans has maintained a level of consistency that is somewhat rare when it comes to long-form storytelling. A perfect watch for those who are into action-packed espionage narratives that also explore deeper themes, the 2013 series is elevated by amazing acting performances and a sharply written storyline, with its three-dimensional characters captivating and resonating with audiences through their humanity and flaws.

4 'M*A*S*H*' (1972 - 1983)

A towering achievement in television history, the 11-seasons-long M*A*S*H* remains a fan favorite show all these years later, with its admirable consistency being to blame. Blending the medical drama, war, and satire genres, the 1972 show follows the staff of an Army hospital in the Korean War as they come to realize that laughter is the best way to deal with their situation.

M*A*S*H* is a pioneer when it comes to the well-known dramedy format, seamlessly throwing dramatic and comedic bits into the mix with great results. Featuring witty humor and satirical dialogue, it explores contemporary issues through a distant past, resonating with audiences even today thanks to its meditation on the power of resilience in the face of adversity. Throughout its entire eleven-season run, M*A*S*H* pushed boundaries and proved to be one of the best shows of all time.