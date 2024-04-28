The role of a critic is to gauge the quality of television shows and movies, reporting on their strengths and weaknesses. Critics can help direct audiences towards content they'd like to watch, or, alternatively, steer them away from things they may not like, and with more content to watch than ever, reviews can be a crucial factor in helping someone determine where to focus their time.

While critics and audiences are often in agreement of the quality of a TV show, that isn't always the case, and the two sometimes have wildly different opinions. Sometimes, a show that's panned by critics, even if the criticisms of it are valid, is still beloved by audiences and goes on to enjoy great success. Such shows span genres, from sitcoms which are now considered beloved classics to compelling dramas, and all prove that poor critical reception doesn't always translate to bad ratings, too.

10 '13 Reasons Why' (2017-2020)

Developed by Brian Yorkey

Two weeks after teenager Hannah (Katherine Langford) died by suicide, one of her friends and classmates, Clay (Dylan Minnette), found a mysterious box on his porch containing multiple cassette tapes in 13 Reasons Why, and the series explained Hannah’s reasons through a series of flashbacks. Clay tried to get justice for her by confronting the people she named in the tapes. The show was based on the novel of the same name and lasted four seasons.

13 Reasons Why did receive some critical praise—especially for the impressive performances of its cast, from Hannah’s classmates to her grieving parents—but it was also criticized and was the subject of multiple controversies, largely due to its depiction of suicide and the intense, difficult nature of certain scenes, including a graphic one of Hannah’s suicide, which was ultimately edited by Netflix. Despite the controversy, it was the most-watched show on Netflix in 2018.

9 'The Orville' (2017-2022)

Created by Seth Macfarlane

After an ugly divorce, Planetary Union officer Ed Mercer gets an opportunity to command his own ship in the sci-fi comedy and Star Trek parody The Orville, set 400 years in the future. Also assigned to his crew was his ex-wife, among other interesting characters. The Orville lasted three seasons, from 2017 until 2022. It was created by Seth MacFarlane, who also starred as Ed, and he recently hinted Season 4 could be on the way.

The Orville was both a funny parody of and an homage to the sci-fi classics that came before it. Critics praised the show’s special effects but not much else early in the show’s run—they criticized its combination of genres, saying the show wasn’t sure if it wanted to be a comedy or a drama, and some felt it lacked creativity. But as the series progressed, it gained more critical praise.

8 'Battlestar Galactica' (1978)

Created by Glen A. Larson

In the sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica, humanity occupied planets known as the Twelve Colonies, which were attacked by the Cylons, with the ship Galactica leading a fleet of over 200 other ships who were the only ones to survive the attack. The series lasted just one season and aired on ABC. It was rebooted as a two-part miniseries in 2003, which was followed up with a new show in 2004, and a reboot is in the works for streaming service Peacock.

Fans of the original Battlestar Galactica series held it in high regard as a fantastic sci-fi show, and it was hugely popular. But critics felt differently. They found it predictable and unremarkable and disliked the plot and characters, who they felt were one-dimensional. The rebooted series, however, saw greater success and more critical praise—it is regarded as a sci-fi classic and one of the best shows ever made, by both fans and critics.

7 'The Witcher' (2019-present)

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Fantasy series The Witcher was based on a series of books of the same name and follows Geralt (Henry Cavill), a witcher, or monster hunter, on his adventures and his quest to improve his skills. The series has aired three seasons so far, with Season 4 currently in production. It has been renewed through Season 5, which will be its last, and Liam Hemsworth has been cast as Geralt in place of Cavill.

The Witcher won over audiences immediately, especially fans of the books and games, but critics didn’t enjoy it as much because of the show’s writing and narrative structure, which could be confusing for those unfamiliar with the source material. As the series progressed, however, it earned more critical praise, while fans have compared it to its source material and felt too much has been changed. Viewership also declined after Cavill announced the show’s third season would be his last.

6 'Glee' (2009-2015)

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan

Musical comedy-drama Glee followed a group of misfits who made up the New Directions glee club of McKinley High School and their quest to make it to nationals under the guidance of their teacher, Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison), all while dealing with the usual problems being a teenager brings. New Directions also had to deal with frequent clashes with gym teacher Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch). Glee premiered on Fox in 2009 and lasted six seasons, until 2015.

Especially in its early days, Glee was funny with sharp, witty writing and a passionate fanbase that helped to make it a hit show. The show received mostly positive reviews in the first half of the first season, but critical reception waned from the second half on, with criticism mostly aimed at the show’s storylines. While the plots may not have been well-received, the show was consistently praised for its musical numbers and the vocal talent of the cast.

5 'Gossip Girl' (2021-2023)

Developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage

Following a successful run on The CW, teen drama Gossip Girl was rebooted for Max. Set 10 years after the original series, the reboot had a similar premise, with a new generation of teenagers’ lives being the subject of an anonymous blogger known only as Gossip Girl. The reboot was canceled after two seasons. The original series was based on the novel of the same name.

While the original Gossip Girl was popular with both critics and audiences, the reboot didn’t fare so well. Critics disliked its “lackluster” plot and felt the characters “were difficult to get invested in.” They also criticized the show’s tone, as well as some changes to its premise—here, the teachers of the school were behind Gossip Girl, as opposed to another student, which also stripped the series of the central mystery

4 'Insatiable' (2018-2019)

Created by Lauren Gussis

In the comedy-drama Insatiable, Patty (Debby Ryan) spent her teenage years being bullied and ignored due to being overweight, but after needing to have her jaw wired shut, she lost a lot of weight. With the help of a disgraced attorney-turned-pageant coach who was falsely accused of sexual abuse, she entered the pageant world as an adult and sought revenge against her tormentors. It was based on the New York Times article "The Pageant King of Alabama" by Jeff Chu.

Insatiable faced intense backlash when the first trailer was shared before the series even began streaming. Critics had many issues with the show and found it offensive overall, with characters based heavily on stereotypes. But despite the controversy and overwhelmingly negative reviews, audiences who did watch Insatiable enjoyed it, and those involved defended it as a satire. Given its critical reception, its popularity led to a second season, a surprising outcome.

3 'Ghost Whisperer' (2005-2010)

Created by John Gray

Young woman Melinda Gordon (Jennifer Love Hewitt) could see and communicate with the dead since childhood in Ghost Whisperer, and along with her best friend helped the spirits find peace and cross over into the afterlife. Some of the spirits she helped were unaware of how they died, while others didn’t realize they were dead at all. The series ran on CBS and lasted five seasons, from 2005 until 2010.

Ghost Whisperer was popular with audiences, but critics didn’t like it. They found it corny and melodramatic and felt its mix of horror elements with dramatic plots fell flat. They also criticized its writing overall and felt it sacrificed plot in favor of sentimentality, even as the series progressed. The show’s fans ensured its success, however, which in turn led to a number of shows with similar plots.

2 'Saved by the Bell' (1989-1993)

Created by Sam Bobrick

Sitcom Saved by the Bell was a spin-off of Good Morning, Miss Bliss and followed a tight-knit group of six teenage friends in California’s Bayside High School as they navigated school, friendship and romance. The show premiered in 1989 and lasted four seasons on NBC, and it was also followed up with two spin-offs and two movies. The series was rebooted in 2020 and followed a new group of students.

While remembered fondly by fans now, Saved by the Bell didn’t receive that same love from critics, especially when it first premiered. They didn’t find it funny. But no matter the critical reception, the show’s popularity has endured. It’s consistently ranked among the best sitcoms of all time, and a regular stream of spin-offs and reboots have proven audiences still want to see what the students of Bayside High are up to.

1 'Full House' (1987-1995)

Created by Jeff Franklin

In Full House, following the death of his wife, San Francisco sportscaster Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) sought help raising his three daughters from his brother-in-law, rock musician Jesse (John Stamos), and childhood best friend, comedian Joey (Dave Coulier), who moved into Danny’s home. Full House lasted eight seasons, from 1987 until 1995, and just under 200 episodes, and it was followed by the reboot Fuller House, which presented a similar premise but centered around eldest daughter DJ (Candace Cameron-Bure) and her children.

While it’s remembered today as a classic sitcom, at the time, Full House didn’t receive much critical praise. Critics considered it a generic sitcom and called it contrived and predictable. But audiences felt differently, and consistent ratings helped the show last for eight seasons. The reboot Fuller House was similar and well-received by audiences but not by critics, who felt the plots and humor weren’t strong, but it still lasted five seasons.

