One of the coolest things about television is that, like all art forms, it's entirely subjective. As such, different people might have different opinions on any given series. Most often, critics' and audiences' opinions on most television shows somewhat align, especially those that run for years—how else would they remain successful for multiple seasons? On a few noteworthy occasions, critics fall in love with a show that audiences just can't seem to get into.

Whether this divide between critical and public reception is the product of an online culture war, as was the case with shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, or more sincere, less mean-spirited criticism, like with the recent The Curse, it's always interesting to look at why critics and audiences disagree. Through this analysis, in multiple instances, one might find that the shows critics loved, and audiences hated are actually pretty solid. These are the best shows that critics embraced but audiences shunned, worthy efforts that still couldn't click with viewers at home.

10 'Riverdale' (2017 - 2023)

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Based on the iconic characters of Archie Comics and created by their chief creative officer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale needs no introduction. Loved by just about as many people who deride it, it's perhaps one of the most divisive TV shows in recent television history. The story follows Archie, a former high school football player who becomes entangled in a series of dark mysteries with his gang.

The show has an admirable 81% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, which looks even better next to the 47% audience score. Riverdale definitely has a considerable and loyal fanbase who love the fun characters and the absurd situations they get themselves into. A guilty pleasure? Sure, but a pleasure nonetheless. However, most viewers felt that as the seasons kept coming, the plot kept getting sillier and more exaggerated. By the time its ending was near, Riverdale was using every single episode as an excuse to jump the shark a few times.

9 'Dear White People' (2017 - 2021)

Created by Justin Simien

Dear White People is a high-concept comedy about a group of black students trying to navigate a predominantly white Ivy League college, often coming across various forms of discrimination. It's not exactly one of the best comedy shows of the 21st century, but its smart writing and lack of fear of making audiences uncomfortable kept it fresh throughout its four-season run.

A big reason why many fans fell out of love with the show was the bold decision to make season four a full-on musical. Those willing to get past that admittedly divisive shift will find plenty of things to love about Dear White People. Mixing a witty sense of humor with smart and poignant drama, it's a compelling portrayal of not just the experiences of Black people in America but of themes that all those who have ever felt out of place will empathize with.

8 'Doctor Who' (2023 - Present)

Showrunner: Russell T. Davies

Airing its first episode in 1963, the BBC icon Doctor Who is the longest-running sci-fi TV show currently on air and nothing less than a British institution. The story centers on an alien who travels through time and space with an array of companions. It has seen multiple significant changes throughout its run, including a hiatus between the end of the original show in 1989 and the beginning of the revival in 2005. In 2023, Russell T. Davies began a soft reboot of the series with a magnetic Ncuti Gatwa in the lead.

This new era of Doctor Who still hasn't even taken its first steps, but opinions have already come peeking around the corner. On the one hand, critics love this new version of the show thanks to Gatwa's dashing portrayal and Davies's interesting stylistic and tonal updates. On the other hand, fans appear less than impressed, criticizing the childish tone and dumbed-down writing that they think Davies is going for. Whatever the case, the future looks intriguing for this perennial series, which is still as goofy and fun as it was back in the day.

7 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (2022)

Created by Jessica Gao

Based on one of Marvel Comics' most iconic green characters, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a legal comedy about Jennifer Walters, a successful lawyer and Bruce Banner's cousin. One day, after an accident, she acquires the powers of the Hulk and will have to learn to steer her life in a new direction with her newfound abilities.

The poor audience reception that She-Hulk got was mostly a product of the online culture war that surged around it shortly after its trailer dropped. While it's certainly no MCU masterpiece, it's a much more entertaining and clever show than many fans gave it credit for, something critics noticed. They praised Tatiana Maslany's enchanting performance in the title role and the story's fresh, laid-back tone. Perhaps the franchise needs more She-Hulk so fans can finally warm up to her.

6 'The Witcher' (2019 - Present)

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Controversy has surrounded Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher since its first season. Though it was mostly considered a solid fantasy series from the get-go, purists of the famous video games and Andrzej Sapkowski's books, both of which the show is based on, disliked some of the changes the adaptation made. Nevertheless, the future looked bright for this show about the exploits of a solitary monster hunter.

It was The Witcher's second season when things started to crumble. By the time the third season dropped, the show had lost the support of many fans, even those who hadn't even read the books or played the games. Henry Cavill's departure from the lead role was the last nail in the coffin for many. In spite of the show's lackluster current state, The Witcher deserves more of the love it got when it first came out. It remains an incredibly fun experience for fans of the genre, and with better writing, it should be able to get back on track with ease.

5 'Star Trek: Discovery' (2017 - 2024)

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman

The Star Trek franchise is one of the most prolific sci-fi IPs in the entirety of modern media, producing multiple TV shows that are usually an awful lot of fun. One of the most recent ones is Star Trek: Discovery, about a ship and its crew discovering new worlds and species as they try to understand the far reaches of the universe.

With a Tomatometer score of 85%, Discovery is one of the highest-rated Star Trek shows on Rotten Tomatoes. This stands in stark contrast to its sad 33% audience score, which stems from viewers claiming that the series consistently suffered from poor writing and later seasons that really dropped the ball. There is, however, a lot more to love about this show than the most negative viewers would have newcomers believe. Visually striking and surprisingly nuanced, it's pure Star Trek goodness for all those who like the franchise.

4 'Castlevania: Nocturne' (2023 - Present)

Created by Clive Bradley

Based on the popular video games of the same title, the original Netflix show Castlevania took the world by storm in 2017 and cemented itself as one of the best adult animated series. There was a lot of weight on the shoulders of its spin-off, Castlevania: Nocturne, about a vampire hunter fighting to uphold his family's legacy during the French Revolution. At least as far as critics were concerned, the show delivered.

Critics, surprised by how layered, sexy, and stylishly violent Nocturne was, thought that it was a worthy successor to the original show. Fans disagreed. Many felt that the series failed to pay proper respect to the source material, while others were simply unimpressed by the writing and character development. Still, anyone who wouldn't call themselves a Castlevania purist is pretty much guaranteed to like Nocturne. Complex and beautifully animated, it's everything that a vampire-hunting adult animation should be.

3 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (2022 - Present)

Created by Patrick McCay and John D. Payne

Saying that there was much controversy surrounding The Rings of Power, a collection of stories set during the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, would be the understatement of the century. Largely a product of the good ol' Internet culture war, the backlash against Amazon's fantasy epic reared its ugly head well before the show even dropped. Once it did, the divide between audiences and critics didn't take long to grow.

Those willing to look past the opinions of Internet trolls will find in Rings of Power lots of juicy talking points. While certainly far from a perfect show, it's an impressively grand and unique adaptation of Tolkien's work, which Middle-earth fans are sure to enjoy and appreciate. Many characters have interesting arcs, a few action set pieces are all-timers through and through, and the finale sets up a second season that's bound to be interesting at the very least.

2 'The Curse' (2023)

Created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie

One of the most wonderfully weird TV shows of recent years (and very proud of it, too), Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie's The Curse follows a newlywed couple struggling to make their vision for eco-living a reality in a small New Mexico town. Starring Fielder, Safdie, and two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone at the top of her game, this is a thriller dramedy that's definitely not suited for all tastes.

The Curse's challenging approach is pretty evident in how audiences responded to it. While critics loved its mixture of humor and cringe, viewers were mostly confused by it. Indeed, those looking for a traditionally simple and funny comedy might drop The Curse after its very first episode. However, those who want meatier character dynamics and themes than most modern comedies are able to offer will love this Showtime-A24 collaboration.

1 'Watchmen' (2019)

Created by Damon Lindelof

Alan Moore's Watchmen may very well be the most influential and acclaimed comic book series of all time. As such, fans were expecting a lot out of an HBO adaptation created by Damon Lindelof from Lost and The Leftovers. Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated like outlaws, the show follows a detective investigating the re-emergence of a dangerous terrorist group.

While paying loving homage to its source material, the Watchmen show is also unafraid—eager, even—to try fresh twists of its own. Most critics responded to this, while many viewers did not. The series has a 57% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes audiences, many of whom disliked the new things that Lindelof tried with the narrative and characters. Frankly, the critics were the ones that got this one right. Watchmen is one of the best drama series in HBO's history, anchored by a thought-provoking story, gripping themes, and exceptional technical qualities. With eleven Emmy Awards under its belt, Watchmen is elite television from start to finish.

