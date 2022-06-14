Superhero tv shows have grown increasingly popular over the last decade, and in recent years the darker side of the superhero world has helped to heighten that popularity significantly. Whether it be long-running series like Arrow or shorter ones like The Punisher consisting of only a couple of seasons, the more gritty and gory side of heroes and villains only continues to blossom.

RELATED: All 13 Marvel Netflix Seasons, Ranked From Worst to Best

From smash hits like Marvel's Daredevil and Jessica Jones to DC's Gotham, there are a variety of new and older shows available to get your gritty superhero kick. While Arrow and The Punisher may have sadly ended, tv shows such as The Boys, which has just entered its highly anticipated third season, and Peacemaker are keeping them on the path to success.

The Umbrella Academy (2019 - Present)

Image via Netflix

Time travel? Check. Superheroes? Check. Forty-three spontaneous pregnancies? Check. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the show focuses on the lives of six children born with extraordinary gifts.

The Umbrella Academy became popular as soon as it aired. Still going strong, the show is about to enter its third season, which will premier on Netflix on June 22nd, 2022. While the official plot remains quite the mystery, we know it will follow along the lines of the Sparrow Academy mystery, Hotel Oblivion, and the Kugelblitz. When it rains, it pours.

Peacemaker (2022)

Eagle sidekick? Check. Dance number intros? Check. Welcome to Peacemaker. Created by James Gunn, Peacemaker follows the life of Christopher Smith (John Cena) and co after the events of 2021's The Suicide Squad and his supposed death. After recovering from his injuries, A.R.G.U.S. recruits his help.

RELATED: James Gunn Reveals 'The Suicide Squad' Moment That Led to the Creation of 'Peacemaker'

The show received increasingly positive reviews, and it's not hard to see why. From hilarious scenes to even more hilarious sidekicks, the first in the DCEU tv shows had fans instantly hooked. Due to its popularity, many people hoped we'd see more of the character, and fans needn't worry as the show received the go-ahead for a second season in February 2022.

Moon Knight (2022)

Image Via Disney

Starring Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight was a new supernatural take on Marvel's superheroes within the MCU, and it took us on a wild journey. The show followed Marc Spector and his alter personality, Steven Grant, in their struggles with dissociative identity disorder while serving the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu.

While filled with classic Marvel comedy, it didn't hold back on the emotional scenes and struggles that Marc faced in his life. From years of abuse at the hands of his mother to the blood-splattered life of a mercenary (/mild-mannered gift shop worker), Moon Knight wasn't lacking intensity and kept us hooked the entire way through. And with that post-credits scene leaving it wide open for future possibilities, we can't help but hope for a season two!

Luke Cage (2016 - 2018)

Image via Netflix

Close up gunshots to the chest, heads on spikes, and multiple heavyweight beatings. And that's just the beginning. We first met Luke (Mike Colter) in Jessica Jones season one when he and Jessica began a complicated relationship. And he went on to appear in seven episodes before continuing his story on his own show.

Luke Cage is the third installment in the original Netflix Marvel shows, airing in September 2016 and taking place on the streets of Harlem, New York. An ex-cop wrongfully accused and imprisoned for murder, Carl Lucas, was subjected to an experimental procedure to give him healing abilities. However, the experiment backfired, giving him his unbreakable skin and making him bulletproof.

Jessica Jones (2015 - 2019)

Image via Netflix

Between unimaginable strength and the ability to pull off smooth superhero landings every time, it's clear to see why Jessica Jones became such a popular show. But it's also incredibly noir and emotional with some downright heartbreaking episodes. And the series certainly wasn't lacking in sensitive topics throughout its three seasons, assault and rape, to name a few.

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is a superhero turned private investigator who came away from the superhero life after being forced to kill by Killgrave (David Tennant). Between mind control, murder, and the main character suffering from PTSD, they weren't lacking in intense storylines. While every original Netflix Marvel series had a dark element, their second release might have some of the darkest aspects.

Arrow (2012 - 2020)

Image via The CW

Over its eight-year run, the writers at Arrow became professionals at tearing our hearts into a million pieces, so much so that we just grew to expect the pain, not that it made it any easier. The show was one of the earliest takes on the darker and grittier world of superheroes, and it definitely delivered some hard-hitting blows.

RELATED: From 'Arrow' to 'Peacemaker': A Tale of Two Adrian Chases

From beloved character deaths like Tommy and Quentin to mentally draining storylines like Prometheus and Oliver's torture, the show wasn't lacking emotion. Arrow may have ended two years ago, but the memories of Stephen Amell's fan-favorite vigilante will forever live on in our hearts.

Gotham (2014 - 2019)

Image via Fox

Gotham is based on the DC Comics characters from Batman and was a popular take on the caped crusader's early story, lasting five seasons. While it mainly focused on James Gordon's career at the Gotham City Police Department and the events surrounding the murders of Bruce Wayne's parents, it also shined a light on the origins of many notable supervillains.

From Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) to Poison Ivy (Peyton List) and Jerome (Cameron Monaghan), Gotham wasn't lacking in its deranged and delusional residents, that's for sure. Mass murder to mind tricks, this city had it all. Next stop? A one-way ticket to Arkham Asylum.

The Punisher (2017 - 2019)

Image via Netflix

Marvel introduced the ruthless Punisher in Daredevil's season two, episode one, depicting him as a man who'll stop at nothing to get revenge on those who've wronged him. His first impression was a menacing one, and it was just a taster of what would occur when his respective show hit our screens.

RELATED: From 'King Richard' to 'The Punisher': Essential Jon Bernthal Performances

Despite his brutal and intense personality, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) was a character you couldn't help but love, and the show was no different. Full of harrowing fight scenes and gruesome, gory moments, whenever that intimidating skull-faced bulletproof vest would appear, we knew someone was in for a world of hurt. And, if there's one thing that this show taught us, it's that thumbs and eyes don't mix!

The Boys (2019 - Present)

Dark humor? Graphic violence? Rogue superheroes? This show has it all and more. From exploding bodies to some seriously mentally unstable individuals, The Boys certainly isn't lacking a dark side.

The show has just entered its highly anticipated third season, and now with the addition of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, it's highly likely to continue its gore streak. This season is supposedly so intense that they ran out of fake blood by episode three. It seems safe to say we're in for a wild ride this year.

Daredevil (2015 - 2018)

Image via Netflix

As the first of the original Netflix Marvel TV Shows, Daredevil became instantly popular, and fans were excited to see a new darker take on the world of Marvel's Superheroes. Starring Charlie Cox as The Man Without Fear, this action-packed series was full of twists and turns and incredibly graphic scenes that weren't for the faint of heart.

Daredevil remains one of the most graphically gruesome Marvel TV shows alongside The Punisher, and from faces on spikes to that Punisher prison fight, it's not hard to see why. Fans were devastated when the show got canceled, calling for millions of hashtags quoting "Save Daredevil" for years following its axing. But with a new Daredevil project now in the works, we can't wait to see more of The Devil of Hell's Kitchen in all his glory!

NEXT: Gone Too Soon: Cancelled Comic Book Shows Worth Revisiting