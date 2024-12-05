In many ways, the 2010s was a defining moment for television. Not only were streaming services like Netflix becoming integrated into Smart TVs and becoming popularized, bringing on the concept of binge-watching, but storylines were starting something new. Favorite characters were no longer safe from being killed off, sitcoms were diving deeper into family dynamics, and nostalgia was making a comeback. It was a decade that had many defining shows with beloved characters and tales.

From the fantasy epic Game of Thrones to the dystopian zombie-infested world of The Walking Dead, the 2010s was a time when people would host viewing parties, wanting to experience stories, dissect fan theories, and enjoy quality entertainment together. The decade was full of captivating series, all of which represented the change in small-screen stories and how fans viewed them. With vastly different genres ranging from spy thrillers to sitcoms and complex characters, here are some of the TV shows that defined the 2010s.

10 'Girls’ (2012)

Created By: Lena Dunham

Following the story of four girls living in New York City after college, Girls is an interesting and realistic take on the question most people pose after graduating: “What do I do now?” While Hannah (Lena Dunham) wants to be a successful writer, she doesn’t actually want to work. Marnie is type-A with a job, Jessa is a bohemian who goes with the flow, and Shoshanna wants the full Sex and the City experience. The series shows the girls as they navigate being adults, dealing with relationships and job struggles, and experiencing new things the city has to offer.

Girls is a fictionalized telling of Dunham’s life, including being financially cut off from her parents, dealing with the fallout of bad choices, and even wanting to become a writer. It was a show ahead of its time, as Girls often discussed politics surrounding the female body, feminism, and what it means to be a young woman living in a big city.

9 ‘Downton Abbey’ (2010)

Created By: Julian Fellowes

Set in the early 20th century, Downton Abbey is a British historical drama that follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family on the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey. Throughout the series, viewers watch as the Crawley family and their servants live through and deal with various events happening during the time, including the sinking of the Titanic, the horrible outbreak of Spanish influenza, and even the Irish War of Independence. Through it all, the Crawleys have to keep their composure and status in the British social hierarchy.

The series is thought to be one of the best to come out of the decade, taking the concept of a period drama and turning it into a fascinating display of class, status, and what happens to a family when events unravel and are out of their control. While melodrama can be a bit much at times, actors such as the late Dame Maggie Smith capture viewers' attention with their incredible performances, so it is easy to overlook the unrealistic portrayal of the British aristocracy.

8 ‘Modern Family’ (2009)

Created By: Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan