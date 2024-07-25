There are a lot of great television shows out there, some that you can watch more casually and others that require your full attention. Instead of putting these shows on in the background, they need to be watched with a great deal of attention due to intricate details and background clues or jokes.

Whether it be for a binge-watch or over a longer period of time, these shows are great watches for fans of continuity, foreshadowing, and blink-and-you'll-miss-it details. These television shows are the 10 best ones to watch when you are ready to commit to giving a show your full attention.

10 'Barry' (2018-2023)

3 Seasons

Barry and Ryan in the pilot episode of Barry
Barry was a fast-paced and well-written dark comedy about a hitman who developed a love for acting. The show was incredibly smart with its writing, throwing in intricate details, foreshadowing, and storylines that mirrored iconic literature. There was so much thought put into each plot line that viewers had to pay a great deal of attention in order to really appreciate it.

Additionally, Barry's fast pace required viewers to pay attention, especially in its later seasons. So many of the characters' shocking decisions later on would have made no sense for viewers who had not been paying attention. These include Hank betraying Cristobal, Sally choosing to live off the grid with Barry, and Gene losing everything just for revenge.

Barry HBO Poster
Barry
TV-MA
Comedy
Drama
Action
Release Date
March 25, 2018
Creator
Alec Berg, Bill Hader
Main Genre
Drama
Seasons
4

9 'Community' (2009-2015)

6 Seasons

While some sitcoms can be watched in the background, Community was never one of them. The show's jokes were intricate, well-thought-out, and sometimes even expanding over multiple episodes. There was the iconic Beetlejuice bit, where on the third mention of Beetlejuice, someone dressed like Beetlejuice appeared in the background.

Another great bit was Abed only appearing in the background of one episode, eventually delivering a baby in the background, and then revealing in a much later episode that he had helped deliver a baby. The show was always multiple steps ahead with its jokes, piling on and weaving them throughout.

Community TV Poster
Community
TV-14
Comedy
Release Date
September 17, 2009
Main Genre
Comedy
Seasons
6
Studio
NBC

8 'Jane the Virgin' (2014-2019)

5 Seasons

Jane the Virgin pilot episode Jane and Xiomara Villanueva
Jane the Virgin was a decades-long story that started with Jane Villanueva accidentally being artificially inseminated. The show went on to have many complex and interesting story arcs, from Jane's love life to her family to the underground crime scene at The Marbella. The show required viewers to pay attention because it always had so much going on.

Additionally, the show's narrator frequently dropped important details, from notable aspects of each character to crucial pieces of foreshadowing. The narrator foreshadowed many crucial details and even a major character's death.

Jane the Virgin TV Poster
Jane the Virgin
TV-PG
Drama

Release Date
October 13, 2014
Cast
Gina Rodriguez , Andrea Navedo , Justin Baldoni , Ivonne Coll
Main Genre
Drama
Seasons
5
Studio
The CW

7 'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

2 Seasons

Ned and Chuck from Pushing Daisies sitting together and making two ceramic monkeys kiss
In just two seasons, Pushing Daisies made quite an impact with its dreamy fairytale setting, interesting characters, and compelling mysteries. While hiding his secret ability to wake the dead with a touch, Ned solved crimes and reconnected with his alive-again childhood sweetheart.

Pushing Daisies required a close watch to guess the murder mysteries and to really understand each character and their motivation. Additionally, the world and its backstories were so complex and well thought out that viewers had to pay attention to each and every detail so as not to miss something.

pushing daisies poster
pushing daisies
TV-PG
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Mystery
Romance
Release Date
October 3, 2007
Cast
Lee Pace , Anna Friel , Chi McBride , Kristin Chenoweth , Swoosie Kurtz , Ellen Greene , Jim Dale
Main Genre
Comedy
Seasons
2

6 'Ugly Betty' (2006-2010)

4 Seasons