There are a lot of great television shows out there, some that you can watch more casually and others that require your full attention. Instead of putting these shows on in the background, they need to be watched with a great deal of attention due to intricate details and background clues or jokes.

Whether it be for a binge-watch or over a longer period of time, these shows are great watches for fans of continuity, foreshadowing, and blink-and-you'll-miss-it details. These television shows are the 10 best ones to watch when you are ready to commit to giving a show your full attention.

10 'Barry' (2018-2023)

3 Seasons

Image via HBO

Barry was a fast-paced and well-written dark comedy about a hitman who developed a love for acting. The show was incredibly smart with its writing, throwing in intricate details, foreshadowing, and storylines that mirrored iconic literature. There was so much thought put into each plot line that viewers had to pay a great deal of attention in order to really appreciate it.

Additionally, Barry's fast pace required viewers to pay attention, especially in its later seasons. So many of the characters' shocking decisions later on would have made no sense for viewers who had not been paying attention. These include Hank betraying Cristobal, Sally choosing to live off the grid with Barry, and Gene losing everything just for revenge.

9 'Community' (2009-2015)

6 Seasons

While some sitcoms can be watched in the background, Community was never one of them. The show's jokes were intricate, well-thought-out, and sometimes even expanding over multiple episodes. There was the iconic Beetlejuice bit, where on the third mention of Beetlejuice, someone dressed like Beetlejuice appeared in the background.

Another great bit was Abed only appearing in the background of one episode, eventually delivering a baby in the background, and then revealing in a much later episode that he had helped deliver a baby. The show was always multiple steps ahead with its jokes, piling on and weaving them throughout.

8 'Jane the Virgin' (2014-2019)

5 Seasons

Image via The CW

Jane the Virgin was a decades-long story that started with Jane Villanueva accidentally being artificially inseminated. The show went on to have many complex and interesting story arcs, from Jane's love life to her family to the underground crime scene at The Marbella. The show required viewers to pay attention because it always had so much going on.

Additionally, the show's narrator frequently dropped important details, from notable aspects of each character to crucial pieces of foreshadowing. The narrator foreshadowed many crucial details and even a major character's death.

7 'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

2 Seasons

Image via Warner Bros. Television

In just two seasons, Pushing Daisies made quite an impact with its dreamy fairytale setting, interesting characters, and compelling mysteries. While hiding his secret ability to wake the dead with a touch, Ned solved crimes and reconnected with his alive-again childhood sweetheart.

Pushing Daisies required a close watch to guess the murder mysteries and to really understand each character and their motivation. Additionally, the world and its backstories were so complex and well thought out that viewers had to pay attention to each and every detail so as not to miss something.

6 'Ugly Betty' (2006-2010)

4 Seasons