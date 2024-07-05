The cancelation of television shows is nothing new. Networks and studios have been doing it since the invention of television. There are many reasons behind why, many of which tend to only make sense to the executives in charge. However, sometimes these executives miss the mark. They certainly did with the FOX space western drama series Firefly, which had only aired 11 of its 14 episodes when it was canceled. This series was brilliant from top to bottom. The cast was impeccable, the plots kept you guessing, the comedy hit at the right moments, it simply had everything a fantasy space lover could want. While the network didn't see that, the very vocal fan community did and that helped Firefly rise from the ashes to produce a film, comics, games and more.

With the plethora of options to watch these days, traditional ratings are not the best judge of a show's success. Some series thrive on social media, others simply get lost in the shuffle and, with a stronger marketing push, may have risen above the noise, and many are just victims of the wrong place and/or wrong time. While there are several cancelations every year that sting, these are the ones that hurt the most.

10 'Houdini and Doyle' (2016)

Created by David Hoselton and David N Titcher

There has been a lot of Sherlock Holmes programming over the years. However, there are rarely any works focused on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle himself. Doyle being the author behind all the Sherlock Holmes novels and short stories. That was, of course, until Houdini and Doyle came out. A historical supernatural mystery drama series loosely based on the real life friendship of Harry Houdini and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. A series that lasted only one season before being canceled by FOX. In a world that's full of magic lovers and Sherlock diehards, it's hard to believe this show didn't have the means for longevity.

It was the dynamic pairing of two people, who sort of resemble Holmes and Watson themselves, exploring life through the lenses of a believer and a skeptic that really brought intrigue to Houdini and Doyle. Could these events really have occurred? How could these incidences, these cases, impact the pivotal moments of their well-known careers? The series had barely touched on the meat of their friendship, which was so fun to watch, and the opportunities that could've been explored with it when FOX pulled the plug. While the series did take over Lucifer's Monday night spot on FOX, imagine if the CW had aired this before or after Supernatural instead. It's the classic story of a show that may have flourished on another network that knew how to position such a series.

9 'High Fidelity' (2020)

Created by Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West

When Hulu announced they had greenlit a reboot of the beloved novel and film High Fidelity, nobody understood why until Zoë Kravitz was announced to play the lead character, record store owner, Rob Brooks. Finally, someone was flipping the story on music. After too many decades of men feeling they have ownership of music, a woman was sitting in the driver's seat. Better yet, a woman of color. It became one of Hulu's most diverse shows, with women everywhere feeling represented on screen in a new way.

Sadly, High Fidelity was canceled after one season. Not a good look for a blossoming streaming service that, at the time, was severely lacking in programming featuring POCs in a lead role. Kravitz' Rob brought something fresh to the story. A woman who could be dickish and vulnerable at the same time. An entirely flawed self-starter and successful female entrepreneur in music. A fully developed female character that could express the full range of humanity and geek out too. What a revelation! Hopefully, someone else out there can see the value this series brought to the world, and pump some life back into it.

8 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)

Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews

For those who grew up in the '80s, there was nothing scarier than the original film, The Dark Crystal. Then Netflix came along and thought, why not make a prequel series of that truly terrifying, and, well, dark film. And we're so glad they did! The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance brought light into the darkness and healed the wounds many viewers held from their youth. For some, this healing of a previously traumatic movie turned their former foe, The Dark Crystal, into a treasured relic. More than that, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance expressed a world of unity, collaboration and people rising above their differences for the greater good. Continuing a tradition of storytelling that Jim Henson valued above all else.

The original film was a huge feat to accomplish, but thanks to new technologies, the new series, while still elaborate and costly, was much easier to produce. For example, it only took two puppeteers to operate a Gelfling, instead of the four it previously did. With such a rich story, the most incredible voice cast (including Taron Egerton, Sigourney Weaver, Mark Hamill, Anya Taylor-Joy, Caitríona Balfe, and more), a lack of puppet programming, a strong cult following, and even an Emmy win for outstanding children's program, the cancelation was a devastating and surprising blow. For now, fans can take solace in the words of executive producer Lisa Henson, "We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of ‘The Dark Crystal’ saga concludes, and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future."

7 'A League of Their Own' (2022)

Created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson

There have been cases when a series got canceled and picked up by another network, and even more rarely canceled and had the decision overturned. A League of Their Own, the series adaptation of the film of the same name, had a fate worse than death. After season one aired, viewers waited with bated breath for a renewal announcement. A decision that was delayed due to Amazon's motivation to reduce the show's cost by reducing the show's licensing fee and then, renegotiate all talent contracts, as Amazon's compromise was only to offer a shortened, four episode, second season to wrap up the story. Only to then reverse their decision, cancel the final four episodes, and blame the strikes for it. Claiming the delay in production would push this series release into an already full 2025 lineup.

This version of A League of Their Own was refreshingly queer and diverse. The series creators, Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, recruited several members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League as advisors, one of whom, Maybelle Blair, even came out as gay during the press tour for the show. Being able to share some of the hidden truths of that time, thoughtfully, is an exceptional thing that should've been celebrated and championed. With the strikes now resolved, and the final four episodes already written, hopefully Graham and Jacobson can find A League of Their Own a new field to play ball.

6 'Julia' (2022-2023)

Created by Daniel Goldfarb

Based on the life of Julia Child during the production of her legendary cooking show The French Chef, Julia was the best written Max original dramedy, with one of the best ensemble casts ever greenlit by the streaming service. It was the best performance David Hyde Pierce (who played Paul Child, and his twin brother Charles Child) has given on screen since Frasier. Pierce was even joined by another Frasier alum, Bebe Neuwirth. Sarah Lancaster's performance of Julia Child was just as awkwardly warm and inviting as Child herself. Every character was so well-developed that the series cancelation, after only two seasons, was an extra painful sting, leaving audiences with a countless list of questions.

The world could use more Julia.

While it's easy to look up what happened next in Julia Child's life, it's not as easy to find out what happened to the team at WGBH, or Child's entire book publishing team, including her co-author Simone "Simca" Beck, or the friends and family closest to Child. It was the entire village around Child that made Julia so special, while also spotlighting how ahead of her time Child was as a woman entrepreneur and public figure in the 1960s. To make it even better, the series creators specifically used that position to address various social movements of that time in a subtle-yet-powerful way. The world could use more Julia, and this time with a network that understands what gem they hold in their hands.

5 'Schmigadoon!' (2021-2023)

