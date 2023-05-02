When a TV show becomes popular, it's natural for fans to want more seasons. However, when a TV show is dragged out for too long, viewers feel like the show has overstayed its welcome. On the other hand, there are some TV shows that wrapped the series up at a perfect time.

Reddit users had their say on which TV shows did not stay on longer than they needed to. From shows that have only lasted four seasons, like The Good Place, or lasted up to seven seasons, like Mad Men, these TV series didn't overstay their welcome and ended on a high note.

10 'Mr. Robot' (2015-2019)

Starring Rami Malek and Elliot Alderson, Mr. Robot became popular because of its realistic portrayal of hacking and cybersecurity. Throughout the show's four seasons, viewers saw how Elliot's social anxiety disorder and depression influenced his role as a cybersecurity engineer and hacker. Fans got to watch many thought-provoking storylines, which kept them watching.

Four seasons let Mr. Robot have a clear and focused story arc with a conclusion satisfying fans. Reddit user Trimonkeys said four seasons was a good choice, and it wrapped the show well. If it had gone longer, the show would have been dragged out.

9 '12 Monkeys' (2015-2018)

12 Monkeys is a must-watch time-travel TV show if you want to go back to the future. The show built on the original film's mythology and continued to expand on the time-traveling themes. 12 Monkeys' stunning visual effects and time-travel mechanics kept viewers engaged and invested in the storylines.

By having only four seasons, the show didn't overstay its welcome. It maintained a high level of quality and avoided filler episodes. Reddit user draxenato named 12 Monkeys as one of the shows that finished their stories gracefully.

8 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Running for seven seasons, Mad Men was set in the 1960s and explored the lives of people working in the advertising industry. It was led by the lead character, Don Draper (Jon Hamm), and it became popular for its presentation of the 1960s.

Despite wishing the final episode was more sentimental, Reddit user TheJadedSF named Mad Men as a show that ended when it was supposed to. The show did not rely on gimmicks or plot twists to keep viewers engaged and drag the show longer. Instead, fans were drawn to the character development and storytelling.

7 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

Winning numerous awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, it followed the lives of the Rose family, who moved to Schitt's Creek as a joke. Throughout the show, fans watched how the Rose family adjusted to small-town life, giving Schitt's Creek many underrated comedy gems.

Lasting six seasons, Reddit user aloveofwritingsaid that the entire series maintained its quality all the way through. By not dragging Schitt's Creek to more seasons, it was able to wrap up the series in a satisfying way for fans.

6 'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

Airing from 2014 to 2017, The Leftovers was based on Tom Perrotta's novel of the same name, which was set in the aftermath of a global event called the "Sudden Departure." It tapped into the uncertainty and anxiety people felt during the aftermath of real-world events, formulating a strong and dedicated fan base.

Despite its popularity, the show lasted three seasons. A now-deleted Reddit user said that The Leftovers ended on a perfect note. Another user said that even though each season felt complete at the end, the show's ending was perfect, bold, and simple.

5 'Orphan Black' (2013-2017)

Named one of the best sci-fi tv shows of the 21st century, Orphan Black revolved around Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) and her meeting her multiple clones. The show had complex plots, but it kept fans watching, especially as they watched Sarah meet her clones and unravel the mysteries behind them.

Orphan Black ultimately reached five seasons and ended the show on a high note without overstaying its welcome. Reddit user bobtheflob said that Orphan Black could have gone forever and kept up with the new guys and crazy conspiracies.

4 'The Americans' (2013-2018)

The Americans revolved around two Soviet KGB officers, Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Phillip (Matthew Rhys), who posed as a married couple during the 1980s. They both had American-born children who were completely unaware of their parent's true identities. The show became popular because of its depiction of the Cold War era, featuring many real-life events.

Airing over six seasons, The Americans could tell a complete story without overstaying its welcome. One Reddit user said the show had an excellent pace and finished with one of the best endings ever.

3 'Six Feet Under' (2001-2005)

Being one of HBO's most underrated shows and a must-watch, Six Feet Under revolved around the lives of the Fisher family and them running a funeral home in Los Angeles. The show had a unique structure where each episode began with a death, and the Fisher family was tasked with preparing the body for burial and dealing with their personal lives.

A couple of Reddit users named Six Feet Under one of the shows that ended when they were supposed to, without going on forever. Spanning five seasons, it kept a tight focus on the main characters and their relationships. It was a well-crafted show that executed each season without overstaying its welcome.

2 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

The Good Place revolved around the afterlife and morality. Viewers saw how the main characters, played by Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, and Ted Danson, have incredible character development arcs from start to finish. The show's unique premise, compelling writing, and engaging characters made it popular.

Having a run of four seasons, The Good Place didn't overstay its welcome and gave fans a satisfying ending. One Reddit user said that while they would have loved for the show to have more seasons, it would not have made sense if they had unnecessary plot lines, stating that it ended wonderfully and on a good note.

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Starring Bryan Cranston as Walter White, Breaking Bad had its fair share of complex characters and gripping storylines that kept viewers engaged. Viewers watched Walter's crimes and how the consequences of his actions unfolded. The show wrapped up with one of the greatest TV series finales.

A deleted Reddit user named Breaking Bad, a show that ended when it was supposed to. Throughout the show's five-season run, it maintained its quality and gave fans a great series finale. Even though Breaking Bad was a popular show, it did not overstay its welcome.

