As television continues to evolve, some TV shows embark on journeys that lead them far from their original premises. These changes can be both thrilling and perplexing for viewers who have become deeply invested in the initial concepts.

Reddit users in this thread discussed TV shows that they believed ditched their main premises, and how it either hurt or improved the show. From changes in storylines and concepts like 13 Reasons Why to shifting thematic directions like Riverdale, these shows left behind their initial concept.

10 'Suits' (2011 - 2019)

Suits was introduced as a show about a college dropout named Mike (Patrick J. Adams), working alongside a successful attorney, Harvey (Gabriel Macht). Mike then had to learn how to become a real lawyer in order to hide his secret.

However, in subsequent seasons, the dynamics between Mike and Harvey took a backseat, and the show began exploring the personal lives of other characters. Reddit user chocotripchip said that the show "quickly became a soap opera about insecure big-shot lawyers acting all mean and tough".

9 'Cougar Town' (2009 - 2015)

A great TV show that didn't have the best title, Cougar Town centered around a recently divorced woman named Jules Cobb (Courteney Cox), a single mother dating younger men. After being out of the dating world for a long time, she finds it challenging to find love again.

Reddit user KingGuy420 said that Cougar Town went from being "a dramedy about newly single women getting back out there are sleeping with young guys" to switching to a "sitcom focused on the core characters". Another user said that it became a great ensemble show. Many more Reddit users say that after the show got away from its premise, it turned into a pretty good show.

8 'New Girl' (2011 - 2018)

Airing from 2011 to 2018, New Girl began with a focus on Jess (Zooey Deschanel) living with her new male roommates after her breakup. The show also introduced an ensemble cast that included Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Larmone Morris, and Hannah Simone.

As the show went on, it became less about Jess and focused more on the rest of the characters. One Reddit user said that it was a much better show when the focus wasn't on Jess. Another user added that the show had become a "full-blown ensemble comedy".

7 'Prison Break' (2005 - 2017)

Image via 20th Television

As one of the underrated series based in prison, Prison Break revolved around Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) and Michael (Wentworth Miller) orchestrating an elaborate plan for Lincoln to escape from death row and clear his name. The show's first season focused on their meticulous plan and escape.

A deleted Reddit user said that "the title of the show happens as the end of season 1". Another user outlined how the show then became about the prisoners being on the run and followed up with more series of events that got them "lost on that".

6 'Family Matters' (1989 - 1998)

Image via Warner Bros.

A spin-off to Perfect Strangers, Family Matters focused on the Winslow family. During the show's first season, the Winslow family's neighbor Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) was introduced and he quickly became a popular character.

As the show progressed, Family Matters focused greatly on the over-the-top antics of Steve. Reddit user RedditUser123234 said that the show "should've been retitled 'The Steve Urkel Show'" after he was introduced. A deleted Reddit user said that it's amazing to watch how an "irrelevant character completely hijacks a show like this".

5 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 -)

Grey's Anatomy is a TV show that has more than 10 seasons, with viewers invested in the storylines of the characters. From the beginning, the show primarily revolved around the personal and professional lives of the surgical interns including the main character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Over Grey's Anatomy's extensive run, although they maintain the focus on the medical field, they have introduced numerous new characters with intertwined storylines. Reddit user Ennion found "the lives and trials of a resident" interesting, but they now describe it as an "unwatchable social situation soap opera".

4 'The Good Place' (2016 - 2020)

First airing in 2016, The Good Place centered around a unique afterlife concept where the characters navigate ethical dilemmas. For instance, the first season revolved around Eleanor (Kristen Bell) trying to earn her place in the Good Place, after discovering that she was sent there by mistake.

Although the show remained thematically consistent, Reddit user BobertMcGee said that The Good Place "blew up its main premise like 10 times over the course of its run". Another user Kyserham agreed and said that the show "burned material that could last a whole season in every episode", and said that every episode ended with a new concept to be explored on the next one.

3 'Supernatural' (2005 - 2020)

Image via The CW

One of the best spooky supernatural series is Supernatural. The show focused on Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), two brothers who hunt supernatural creatures and solve paranormal mysteries.

However, throughout the show's 15-season run, it deviated from its original premise by introducing complex mythologies and expanded the narrative beyond the show's original monster-of-the-week format. Reddit user T4Gx said that Supernatural went from a "monster-of-the-week episode hunting to a war between angels and demons and everything in between".

2 'Riverdale' (2017 - )

Image via The CW

Riverdale was created as a modern-day interpretation of the Archie Comics. The ensemble cast featured the Archie Comics characters which included KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.

Reddit user MGD109 described the show's changes by saying that "it originally started off a slightly darker teen drama, with a murder mystery twist". Then, they discussed how it descended to a crime drama, and that it "just became a series of tributes to movies that writers liked".

1 '13 Reasons Why' (2017 - 2020)

Image Via Netflix

Based on Jay Asher's novel, 13 Reasons Why initially centered around Clay (Dylan Minnette) listening to the tapes that his close friend Hannah (Katherine Langford) recorded before her suicide. The show's first season revolved around her reasons behind why she did it.

While the second season continued to deal with the fallout of Hannah's death, the later seasons deviated significantly and introduced new storylines including Bryce's (Justin Prentice) murder mystery. A deleted Reddit user said that while Season 2 was good, it should have ended right after that.

