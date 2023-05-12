Succession is arguably one of the most popular shows about family business empires. But it isn’t the only one. From fast food to cosmetics, music to megachurches, ranches, to criminal enterprises, plenty of popular TV shows have delved into the topic of what it’s like to not only run a mega-business empire, but to do so with a complicated family dynamic.

Naturally, most of the shows are filled with drama, plenty of in-fighting, and some even violence and death. But each has its own special flavor and will appeal to a different type of viewer looking for something about business, family, and everything in between.

11 Wahlburgers - A&E (2014-2019)

Mark Wahlberg started his career as a singer and rapper, and eventually became out of the most sought-after A-list action and comedy stars. Among his many TV projects is Wahlburgers, a reality show that chronicles the family business he owns and runs with his two brothers, Donnie (actor and former member of New Kids on the Block) and chef Paul.

The restaurant, which has become a chain with more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including many in airports as well as food trucks, has gone through its ups and downs. But the closeness of the brothers is what keeps the wheels turning and the business running smoothly. As one of the more positive shows about family-owned businesses, this is also the only one about a real business versus actors and fictional companies.

10 The Family Business - BET (2018-)

Airing on BET for four seasons and counting, The Family Business is a crime family drama based on the best-selling novel by Carl Weber. The Duncans are a well-respected family that owns a car dealership in New York selling exotic vehicles. But they have secrets: the family also deals in the dark criminal underworld.

The series focuses on how the family must both handle their daytime business and navigate the dark and dangerous world of crime at night. If they don’t stick together, the outcome could be deadly.

9 Arrested Development - Fox, Netflix (2003-2006, 2013-2019)

Arrested Development is about the Bluth family, which deals in the real estate business. However, the corrupt dealings of family patriarch George Bluth Sr. catch up with him, and he is sent to prison. Son Michael is left to try and pick up the pieces and handle his dysfunctional, eccentric family.

Following George’s imprisonment, his wife Lucille becomes the company’s new CEO and decides to name her ill-equipped son Buster as president, despite Michael clearly being the most level-headed, intelligent member of the family. A hilarious sitcom delivered in serialized format with voice-over narration and plenty of running gags, it’s one of the more comedic shows about family empires.

8 The Righteous Gemstones - HBO (2019-)

Even megachurches can be considered family empires, and such is the case in The Righteous Gemstones. The Gemstone family purports to be an honest and righteous family of televangelists. But their opulent lifestyle of extravagance and excess suggests that the donations they get from their parishioners aren’t exactly used to help fund the business so much so as it is to fund their lavish lifestyles.

With a fabulous cast and compelling story, The Righteous Gemstones has been a hit for HBO. Through the series, the family has dealt with plenty of complications. From the kids who are not equipped to run the business to extended family members with their own ideas for expansion, and visits from old criminal enemies, it’s a wild ride.

7 Ozark - Netflix (2017-2022)

Ozark isn’t so much about a family-run empire as it is about a family thrust into a criminal business against their will. After financial whiz Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman in one of his best roles, gets involved with criminals, helping them launder money, his talents prove too valuable to let go. He is forced to move his family to the Ozarks and continue working for a drug lord named Omar Navarro.

Soon, it isn’t just Marty involved but also his wife Wendy, who proves extremely talented at manipulation and negotiation. Once they can no longer hide the truth from their teenage children Charlotte and Jonah, the kids become part of the business, too.

6 Dynasty - The CW (2017-2022)

A reboot of the 1980s prime time soap opera of the same name, Dynasty tells the story of the Carrington family of billionaires running their conglomerate, Carrington Atlantic. The business dabbles in everything from oil and clean energy to publishing.

Blake Carrington, grandson of the founder, is adamant to maintain his family’s name and reputation. His daughter Fallon, meanwhile, wants to prove her worth as a businesswoman while son Steven struggles with moral dilemmas as an environmentalist. The family lives in a mansion, flies everywhere on private jets, and enjoys every indulgence money can buy.

5 Empire - Fox (2015-2020)

Terrence Howard was at the helm of this musical drama about a fictional hip hop and entertainment company called Empire Entertainment. When founder Lucious Lyon gets a harrowing medical diagnosis, it’s time to start thinking about who will take over. Lucious’s children all fight over control, but another wrench is thrown into the mix when his ex-wife and mother of his three sons is released from prison and stakes claim to the business.

Lucious, however, isn’t going to step aside so easily, pitting his sons against one another and fighting his ex for control. Empire is one part melodramatic soap opera and one part thrilling drama, with plenty of musical guests to make it worth a watch.

4 Yellowstone - Paramount Network, 2018-2023

Ending after its fifth and final season, Yellowstone has become a favorite series combining the cut-throat business world with rural ranch life. John Dutton III owns and runs the Yellowstone Ranch, a cattle ranch that sits along the border of an Indian Reservation. The ranch has been in the Dutton family for decades, and John is not about to let anyone get between he and his lifeblood.

With his troubled adult children in the mix along with land developers and corporations itching to take his land and conflict with the residents of the reservation, John must combine his love for the land with cut-throat, sometimes underhanded business tactics. Unlike corporate types in suits and ties, however, John isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty, literally and figuratively, leading to some seriously shocking moments on the show.

3 Succession - HBO (2018-2023)

Succession tells the story of the Roy family, which owns the media conglomerate company Waystar Royco. The company runs everything from cruise ships to amusements parks, magazines and TV news stations. When it comes time to consider a succession plan, none of patriarch Logan Roy’s adult children appeal to him as being worthy enough to take over.

So begins a fight among the siblings and others, from power-hungry employees, rivals, entrepreneurs, and even extended family members, to opportunistic individuals looking to get their piece of the pie. Said to be largely inspired by real-life billionaire families like the Murdochs, Redstones, and Sulzbergers, Succession is satirical in nature, delivered with a healthy dose of both black comedy and drama.

2 Breaking Bad - AMC (2008-2013)

The real criminal mastermind on Breaking Bad is Walter White and his sidekick Jesse Pinkman, a former student of his high school chemistry class. But eventually, Walter leaves his wife Skylar no choice but to join him. She helps him buy and use a car wash business to launder the money he makes selling his homemade drugs. She does it unwillingly, but her talents in the financial space make her great at the job.

Walter’s son Walter Jr. and his infant daughter are none the wiser about what their father is actually up to. Walt and Skylar run the business like a well-oiled machine, even if only one of them feels good about it.

1 Riches - Amazon Prime Video (2022)

A British drama, Riches is about a man named Stephen who build a cosmetics empire from the ground up. The business is praised not only for its success, but for its success as a Black-owned business. However, as with many of the other shows of this ilk, Stephen falls ill leaving his family to take over.

Stephen has children from two marriages, and each of them believes they deserve to take over. Meanwhile, secrets are revealed that cause even more drama. There are just six episodes of the series that originally aired on ITVX in the U.K.

