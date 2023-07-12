As a TV enthusiast, you've probably stumbled upon a show that has left you feeling disappointed, frustrated, or downright angry. Many TV shows, over time, have gained popularity with certain audiences, but continue to pester others, either by means of repetitive plot lines, departing characters, or simply by jumping the gun. For fans of these shows, it's a prominent disappointment, and a sad decision to stop watching their beloved TV shows.

It's not uncommon for viewers to develop a love-hate relationship with certain TV shows, and Reddit is no stranger to this phenomenon. In fact, the platform has become a hub for fans to share their opinions on shows they love to hate.

10 “The Big Bang Theory” (2007-2019)

Revolving around the lives of four socially awkward but brilliant physicists living in Pasadena, The Big Bang Theory focuses on the quirky and hilarious interactions between these brainiacs, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), as well as their attractive and witty neighbor, Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Through their misadventures and scientific pursuits, The Big Bang Theory explores various aspects of nerd culture while delving into relatable issues like love, friendship, and personal growth.

RELATED: Lowest-Rated TV Episodes Ever, According to IMDb

[Deleted User] on Reddit comments that the jokes in TBBT are never actually about science or anything remotely clever but instead garner laughs by degrading the interests of a community they refer to as "nerds."

9 “Friends” (1994-2004)

Friends follows the lives of six friends as they navigate through the ups and downs of life in New York City. Set in the late 1990s to early 2000s, the show revolves around their personal and professional struggles, romantic relationships, career aspirations, and hilarious misadventures.

RELATED: 'Friends' Storylines That Wouldn't Fly Today

[jmjackson1] on Reddit critiques that he watched the show when it was aired and did not get the hype around it. "Oh... No way... Ross gets a monkey! Who gives a sh*t?" he comments. Another Reddit User questions why shows like The Big Bang Theory get grief for using laughter tracks to cover unfunny jokes while FRIENDS receives a free pass.

8 “Parks & Recreation” (2009-2015)

A satirical mockumentary highlighting the bureaucratic workings of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, Parks and Recreation follows the charismatic and determined Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), who serves as the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department. Filled with quirky characters and humorous scenarios, the show delves into Leslie's unwavering commitment to improving her community through various projects while facing constant obstacles such as budget cuts, uncooperative colleagues, and bizarre public hearings.

While many Reddit users complain that the first season is absolutely terrible, [respighi] takes a different approach, criticizes the show's boundless optimism, and wonders if Seasons 6 & 7 could've used a bit of reality into the mix.

7 “Riverdale” (2017-2023)

A thrilling TV show that delves into the dark, mysterious secrets beneath the seemingly perfect façade of a small town, Riverdale follows the lives of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and his high school friends as they navigate love triangles, family feuds, and unexpected twists. The story unfolds when a shocking murder occurs, sending shockwaves through the community.

RELATED: Best Teen TV Shows That Are the Opposite of 'Riverdale'

[cloudylia] on Reddit, when prompted about a show they hate that others seem to love, remarked that Riverdale is their trigger. "Horrible plot, writing, directing and actors. It's way too unrealistic."

6 “The Bachelor” (2002-)

Who doesn't want to find love in life? But when your quest for love is telecasted on reality TV, lines blur, and the vision leads you astray. This is precisely what happens on The Bachelor, a group of women competing for the affection and love of a single bachelor. Through a series of dates, challenges, and rose ceremonies, the bachelor gradually eliminates contestants until he is left with his ultimate choice for true love.

RELATED: Most Controversial Contestants in 'The Bachelor', Ranked

[irun4lily] on Reddit expresses their distaste for the show saying, "12 women throwing away any dignity or morals that they have for the chance of one guy's affections. I just don't get it. At all." [Deleted User] on Reddit also expresses their secondhand embarrassment for the contestants.

5 “Game of Thrones” (2011-2019)

Based on George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones is a gripping and complex TV show set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos. The story revolves around several noble families, including the Starks, Lannisters, and Targaryens, as they vie for power in a brutal struggle for control of the Iron Throne. As key characters face ominous threats from within and beyond the Seven Kingdoms, viewers embark on an unpredictable journey filled with shocking twists and dramatic confrontations.

RELATED: Characters from 'Game of Thrones' Who Are Very Different From Their Book Counterparts

While the show gained immense popularity, [Aloine] on Reddit confesses they are uncomfortable watching rape, violence, or incest in TV shows, and GoT encompasses all three. Other Reddit users who have read the books feel like the show skips over essential developments and is too chaotic.

4 “Family Guy” (1999-)

Set in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island, Family Guy revolves around the Griffin family. The lovable yet dysfunctional family consists of Peter Griffin, a well-meaning but bumbling father; his intelligent yet socially awkward wife Lois; their children, rebellious teenager Meg, dim-witted but good-hearted Chris, and the diabolically smart talking baby Stewie; as well as their anthropomorphic pet dog Brian.

RELATED: Best Life Lessons Learned From ‘Family Guy’ Characters

[Deleted User] on Reddit feels that despite giving the show numerous chances, it never feels funny and relies on subpar humor. [vietbond] shares their sentiment.

3 “Stranger Things” (2016-)

Set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, during the 1980s, Stranger Things follows a group of four young boys who launch into an extraordinary journey after their friend mysteriously disappears without a trace. Unveiling supernatural occurrences and dark forces lurking within their quiet town, the boys team up with a telekinetic girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), whose strange powers are the key to understanding and ultimately defeating an otherworldly threat.

The top-rated show is critiqued by [scarsouvenir] on Reddit, who feels that shows fixating on solely identifying a criminal are not very appealing and that the kids acting on TV do not seem convincing. [gaybatman75-6] also thinks the show is a watered-down version of certain popular TV shows.

2 “Two and a Half Men” (2003-2015)

After Alan's (Jon Cryer) marriage falls apart, he moves in with his carefree brother Charlie (Charlie Sheen), a successful jingle writer living a bachelor lifestyle in Malibu. Their dynamic takes an unexpected turn when Alan shows up at Charlie's doorstep with his young son, Jake (Angus T. Jones). This brings them together as an unlikely makeshift family unit, navigating various personal and professional challenges.

[jtguy] on Reddit observes, "[Every episode] seems to play out like: Charlie insults Alan, play the laugh track, Alan has some dumb response to try and dignify himself, insert another insult from Charlie here, play laugh track again, go to another scene while over using the sh*t out of the little "manly man" sample from the intro." Others agree that Two And A Half Men is repetitive and unfunny.

1 “How I Met Your Mother” (2005-2014)

A show that needs no description, How I Met Your Mother tells the tale of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he recounts his journey of searching for love and how he met the mother of his children. Set primarily in New York City, the series follows Ted and his tight-knit group of friends through their twenties and thirties, navigating through careers, relationships, and life's ups and downs.

The show received controversial reviews, and its ending sorely disappointed viewers. [Deleted User] on Reddit comments, "It's basically a show about how a mediocre-looking dude dates a whole bunch of 10's and isn't satisfied." Another user exclaims that the only funny thing associated with the show was how mad the fans got at the ending they perceived to be bad when it was terrible all along.

NEXT: Funniest Sitcoms That Are Not 'The Office' or 'Friends'