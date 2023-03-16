Rewatching TV shows are so comforting and nostalgic. However, there are TV shows that fans wish they could erase their memory of watching and watch for the first time again.

RELATED: The Best TV Shows to Binge Watch

Whether it's because they want to re-experience the surprising twists and turns, relive the thrill of discovery while watching, or even just fall in love with the show again in general, rewatching it is not the same second time around. Reddit users in this thread discussed shows they wish they can relive those watching experiences.

10 'The Office' (2005 - 2013)

Throughout the show, fans got to see the daily office lives of Michael Scott (Steve Carell), as well as Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). The show was popular because of the relatable characters, the best TV friendships, and the various situations they get themselves into.

On top of that, The Officeis a comfort show for viewers who want to have a laugh. However, Reddit users want to experience watching all the dialogue and storylines for the first time again. Reddit user u/Onetorulethemalll said that it would be heaven to rewatch the magic again.

9 'Prison Break' (2005 - 2009)

Prison Break had many suspenseful storylines and thrilling plot twists that kept fans guessing and coming back for more. Viewers followed the story of Michael (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) as they attempt to escape prison.

RELATED: The Best TV Show Seasons of All Time, According to Reddit

Reddit user u/krzy32 said that when they rewatched the show, there was no suspense factor involved. After all, it's the high-stakes and suspenseful elements of the show that kept viewers watching. Another user u/whatif_niko added that it's not the same when they know how the characters are breaking out of prison.

8 'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

Friends is a beloved show by many fans who love the relatable characters, humor, and feel-good factor they get from watching it. Even though Friends is a show that you can start watching from any episode, Reddit users say that they wish they can erase their memory and start the show again.

For instance, Reddit user u/sandieeee said that while it's a fun show to watch again, it's not as good as the first time. Another Reddit usersaid that they feel like they've seen the show too many times and that they're leaving it for many years before watching it again. Sometimes, fans just want to experience falling in love with the show again for the first time.

7 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005 - 2014)

How I Met Your Mother was known for its unique way of storytelling as the main character Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), shares with his children the story of how he met their mother. The show explored the ups and downs of relationships that some fans resonate with, while also bringing in running jokes and iconic catchphrases.

RELATED: 10 Legendary Running Jokes On 'How I Met Your Mother'

Reddit user u/TristanW99 named How I Met Your Mother a TV show that they want to watch it again for the first time. The reason was that the show has so many twists and turns that viewers don't see coming. Once a viewer knows what's coming, there's no more surprise factor when rewatching the show.

6 '24' (2001 - 2014)

Using a real-time format made 24 a unique television series to watch. Viewers followed along with each episode that represented one hour of that day, which makes it an extremely immersive viewing experience. Many Reddit users have discussed how exciting it is to watch 24.

One Reddit user u/lilmouse says that 24 is a fun show to watch and that they wish they could watch it for the first time again. Other Reddit users agree and say that there is no way to recreate the experience of watching the show for the first time.

5 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

There are so many reasons why fans loved watching Games of Thrones as it aired from 2011 to 2019. Being one of the iconic TV series that was adapted from books, fans were hooked on the show's epic storytelling with a large cast of characters.

RELATED: From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Breaking Bad': Reddit's Top 10 TV Shows of All Time, Ranked

Another major aspect of the show was its shocking moments, including the major twists, turns, and character deaths. However, this made rewatching Game of Thrones not the same as the viewer would already know what to expect. One Reddit user said that nothing will satisfy them more than re-watching Game of Thrones, completely blind and spoiler free.

4 'House' (2004 - 2012)

Image via FOX

Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) may have been a doctor that shouldn't have a medical license, his sarcasm, rebellious, and intellectual nature made him a great character to watch. Throughout the show, House had its fair share of mysteries and compelling storylines that kept fans on their feet.

Ultimately, suspense and mystery played a big aspect in the TV show. Viewers love the experience of excitement and anticipation wondering what is going to happen next, which lacks in future rewatches. Reddit user u/postinghereisbest said that they would like to see the show again without knowing everything that is going on.

3 'Lost' (2004 - 2010)

Lost was filled with intriguing and mysterious plots, flashbacks, and flash-forwards that kept viewers watching. The combination of suspense and mystery captivated viewers into the show. However, when viewers rewatch it, they already know what to expect, and it lacks that exciting viewing experience.

RELATED: 10 Iconic 'Lost' Episodes We Haven't Forgotten

One Reddit usersays that they are not compelled to watch it again, but it's so fun to watch for the first time because of the cliffhangers. u/georginajames agreed and said that the first time watching Lost was fun and suspenseful but rewatching the show wasn't the same anymore.

2 'The Good Place' (2016 - 2020)

The Good Place had a sweet theme of redemption and growth, as viewers watched the characters work to become better people in the afterlife. Nonetheless, The Good Place had numerous well-executed plot twists and surprises that viewers didn't see coming.

RELATED: 10 TV Shows That Had The Best Character Development, According to Reddit

That's why The Good Place was one of those shows that kept viewers engaged and guessing throughout the seasons. They were often unexpected and viewers found it exciting. One Reddit user says that it's such a ride watching the show the first time around, but not the same as the first.

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008 - 2013)

Fans loved Breaking Bad because of the gripping storylines the show bought to the table. Viewers were kept on the edge of their seat as they watched the unexpected turns and plot twists. It's a show that must be watched from the first episode.

Reddit users in this thread had said that Breaking Bad is the show they want to wipe their memory of and watch for the first time again. u/louie_12 said that rewatching it would be better if they didn't know what was going to happen.

NEXT: 10 TV Show Plot Twists Everyone Missed (Even While Watching the Show)