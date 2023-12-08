Before achieving fame, success, and dollars in their bank account, numerous actors faced struggles in the industry, trying to secure their spot in the limelight. Before becoming well-known with iconic roles, many of Hollywood's stars embraced every small opportunity, searching for their big break. While success was far from guaranteed, it marked a step forward in their careers.

A significant number of actors initially found their footing on television, taking on modest roles in popular shows. For these stars, perseverance and hard work eventually paid off and paved the way to industry-wide recognition. Today, they stand as notable actors and actresses, boasting multiple awards, Oscar nominations, and, in some instances, even Oscar victories. From Michael B. Jordan to Pedro Pascal, let's remember some of their early roles that laid the foundation for success.

10 Michael B. Jordan ('The Wire' 2002-2008)

As Justin Wallace in Season 1

Image via HBO

Before stepping into the ring as Adonis Creed, Michael B. Jordan portrayed one of the most tragic roles in his career as Wallace in The Wire. Recognized as one of the best drama series ever created, The Wire unfolds as a compelling narrative exploring the intricacies of the modern drug trade. In this series, Jordan embodied the character of Wallace, a 16-year-old drug dealer living in Baltimore and working for the Barksdale Organization. Despite his naivety, Wallace is a smart young boy, showcasing his eagerness to learn about the drug trade business. Tragically, his character met a devastating end, falling victim to the ruthless drug kingpin Stringer Bell.

Following his portrayal of Wallace, Jordan continued with smaller roles on television, making appearances in shows like House and CSI: Crime Scene Investigations. However, his breakthrough in the film industry came with a significant role in the movie Fruitvale Station, a performance that earned Jordan several award nominations. His great acting skills continued to garner recognition, particularly for his portrayal of Erik "Killmonger" Stevens, the main antagonist in Black Panther (2018). Jordan's impact transcended the screen, and he was included in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in both 2020 and 2023.

Watch on Max

9 Amy Adams ('The Office' 2005-2013)

As Katy Moore in Seasons 1 and 2

Amy Adams is a well-known name in Hollywood nowadays, but years before enchanting everyone with her singing and adorable smile, she graced The Office as Katy, a handbag saleswoman. Despite Dwight and Michael's unsuccessful attempts to win her over, Katy eventually ends up on a ride with Jim (John Krasinski), leading to a short-lived but memorable romance. Adams effortlessly integrated into the ensemble cast, and her chemistry with Krasinski left a lasting impression. Though Katy and Jim's relationship was brief, Adams' portrayal significantly contributed to the dynamics of Jim and Pam's journey.

While Adams made her film debut in the classic Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999), her role in Junebug (2005) truly garnered widespread attention, earning her the first of six Oscar nominations. Over the years, she has amassed an impressive list of accolades, including seven BAFTA nominations and nine Golden Globe nominations, with two wins. Adams' upcoming project, Nightbitch, directed by Marielle Heller and adapted from Rachel Yoder's novel of the same name, keeps audiences eagerly anticipating her next performance.

Watch on Peacock

8 Bradley Cooper ('Sex and the City' 1994-2004)

As Jake in Season 2

Image via HBO

American filmmaker and actor Bradley Cooper's first role ever was in the popular TV show Sex and the City. He recently confessed that he was so desperate to land the role he told a little white lie to the director. Cooper said he could drive a stick to get the job - he even went to a driving school to try and learn in time for the role, but unsuccessfully. In the show, his character Jake was supposed to drive a Porsche with Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, in the passenger seat. Although Jake was only featured in one episode, this role turned out to be a pivotal moment, as Cooper has since become one of Hollywood's biggest names.

Following this role, Cooper continued to take on television roles, including the character Will Tippin in Alias. However, his breakthrough came with the success of the movie The Hangover (2009). While Cooper has yet to secure an Oscar, he has earned nine nominations. Notably, he won his first BAFTA for his movie A Star is Born (2018). Audiences eagerly anticipated Cooper's appearance in the Netflix movie Maestro, a biographical drama centered around the life of composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife. With positive reviews already pouring in from critics, Maestro stands as one of the most anticipated films of the year, potentially bringing Cooper closer to the Oscar race once again.

Watch on Max

7 Bryan Cranston ('Seinfeld' 1989-1998)

As Tim Whatley, in Season 6

Image from CBS

Before knocking on our doors as Walter White, Bryan Cranston began his journey with modest roles in TV shows. One of them was in Seinfeld as Tim Whatley. Despite not being a recurring character, Whatley appeared in five episodes and often took center stage in those appearances. Jerry's dislike for Tim was a recurring theme, yet the dentist's unorthodox methods and peculiar persona provided the audience with hilarious moments.

Tim Whatley proved to be a standout character and played a crucial role in establishing Cranston as a comedic actor. Three years later, Cranston secured the role of Hal in Malcolm in the Middle, followed by his groundbreaking portrayal of Walter White in Breaking Bad two years after that. Cranston's stellar performances have garnered him numerous awards, including a Golden Globe, multiple Emmy Awards, and even Tony Awards, and in 2015, he earned his first Oscar nomination for the movie Trumbo. In a more recent project, audiences can catch him in Asteroid City, where he plays The Host in a comedy-drama film directed by Wes Anderson.

Seinfeld Release Date July 5, 1989 Cast Jerry Seinfeld , Jason Alexander , Michael Richards , Julia Louis-Dreyfus Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-PG Seasons 9

Watch on Netflix

6 George Clooney ('Roseanne' 1988-2018)

As Brooker Brooks in Seasons 1 and 4

Image from ABC

George Clooney stands as one of the popular names in Hollywood, with a career that began in television, taking on minor roles, including a memorable one in the sitcom Roseanne. In Roseanne, he portrayed Brooker Brooks, the supervisor of Roseanne and Jackie at Wellman Plastics, leaving his mark in eleven episodes. Roseanne provided a platform for Clooney's early talents. However, it was his role as Dr. Doug Ross in the medical drama ER (1994-1999) that catapulted him to stardom.

Clooney's versatility extends beyond acting, as he has proven to be a true triple threat—accomplished as an actor, producer, and director. Notably, he holds the distinction of being one of the four individuals nominated in six different Oscar categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Original and Adapted Screenplay, Actor, and Supporting Actor. He won his first Oscar for Syriana and a second for Argo (as a producer). Upcoming on Clooney's agenda is Wolves, a psychological thriller directed by Jon Watts, where he stars alongside Brad Pitt, also serving as producer for the film.

roseanne Release Date October 18, 1988 Cast Roseanne Barr , John Goodman , Laurie Metcalf , Sara Gilbert , Alicia Goranson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock

5 Jennifer Lawrence ('Monk' 2002-2009)

As Mascot in Season 5

Image from USA Network

Jennifer Lawrence embarked on her acting journey with an unconventional debut - playing a mascot in the popular series Monk (2006). Monk, a dramedy centered around the life of a private detective, Adrian Monk, with obsessive-compulsive disorder, enjoyed considerable success in the early 2000s, making Lawrence's involvement in the series a significant milestone. Ironically, Lawrence initially thought she was auditioning for a different role and enthusiastically told her friends and family to watch the show to catch a glimpse of her performance. However, to her surprise, she ended up as the team's mascot, energetically cheering from the sidelines.

While this early experience may have been slightly embarrassing, it marked only the beginning of Lawrence's remarkable career. Her breakthrough role came in Winter's Bone (2010), directed by Debra Granik, earning her first Oscar nomination and becoming the third-youngest nominee ever in that category. Subsequently, Lawrence took on iconic roles such as Mystique in the X-Men series and Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games saga, solidifying her status as one of the biggest stars in the early 2010s. In more recent endeavors, fans can catch her in the comedy No Hard Feelings.

Monk Release Date July 12, 2002 Cast Tony Shalhoub , Ted Levine , Jason Gray-Stanford , Traylor Howard Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-PG Seasons 8

4 Timothée Chalamet ('Homeland' 2011-2020)

As Finn Walden in Season 2

Image from Showtime

Timothée Chalamet started his acting journey as a child, featuring in commercials and short horror films. One of his early roles on television was in 2012 when he took on the role of Finn Walden in the TV show Homeland. Portraying the spoiled and rebellious son of the Vice President, Chalamet's character met an abrupt end when a bomb exploded at his father's memorial service, claiming the lives of several characters, including his own. For his contributions, Chalamet earned a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble, alongside the rest of the Homeland cast.

Today, Chalamet stands as one of the most promising young actors in Hollywood, boasting multiple award nominations. His breakthrough came with the film Call Me by Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino, where he garnered critical acclaim and secured his first Academy Award nomination at the age of 22. He became the third-youngest person ever nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor. Looking ahead, Chalamet's future appears bright as he is set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two and, in December, audiences will see him portray Willy Wonka in the musical film Wonka.

Watch on Hulu

3 Leonardo DiCaprio ('Growing Pains' 1985-1992)

As Luke Brower in Season 7

Leonardo DiCaprio started his acting journey at the age of five, and ever since, he has been a constant presence in the entertainment world. His early television roles included a notable role in the popular American sitcom Growing Pains, which enjoyed widespread popularity from the 80s through the 90s, chronicling the lives of the Seaver family. DiCaprio joined the cast as Luke Brower, a homeless teenager adopted by the Seaver family, in the show's final season when he was just 16 years old. Despite its brevity, this role earned him his first award nomination - a Young Artist Award.

Nowadays, DiCaprio is celebrated for his contributions to drama, biopics, and period films. With an extensive filmography, he has collaborated with some of the industry's biggest names. DiCaprio's accolades include seven Oscar nominations, with a win for The Revenant, as well as nominations for BAFTAs, SAG Awards, Golden Globes, and more. For his latest project, fans can catch him in Killers of The Flower Moon, the most recent film directed by Martin Scorsese.

Growing Pains Release Date September 1, 1992 Cast Ray Brooks , Tat Whalley , Rosemary Leach , Trevor Peacock Main Genre Documentary Rating TV-PG Seasons 4

Buy on Amazon

2 Brie Larson ('Community' 2009-2015)

As Rachel in Season 4

Image via NBC

Before making her mark as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson took roles in independent movies and television shows, including a memorable stint in Community. This comedy series revolves around Jeff Winger, a lawyer who enrolls in a community college with eccentric staff members and students. Larson portrayed Rachel, a Greendale student working as a coat check girl, and embarked on a brief romance with Abed. Their shared passion for pop culture added a delightful layer to their on-screen dynamic. Interestingly, the same year Larson appeared in Community, she gained widespread recognition for her role in the film Short Term 12 (2013).

As Larson's career soared, her time on Community was relatively short-lived, spanning just four episodes. She clinched her first Oscar for Room (2015), marking her sole nomination to date. Beyond her acclaimed performance, Larson is widely recognized for portraying Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, notably in Captain Marvel. Her latest endeavors include starring in the Apple TV+ miniseries Lessons in Chemistry, and her latest film The Marvels is currently playing in theaters.

Watch on Netflix

1 Pedro Pascal ('Buffy the Vampire Slayer' 1997-2003)

As Eddie in Season 4

Image Via The WB

Pedro Pascal, now one of the most prominent names in television, navigated a path of dedication and hard work to obtain his current status. Over nearly two decades, he embraced various small roles in both film and television, including a noteworthy appearance in the acclaimed show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. This popular teen series from the '90s, led by Sarah Michelle Gellar, saw Pascal portraying Eddie, a first-year student at the University of California who quickly forges a friendship with Buffy. Regrettably, Eddie's story takes a tragic turn when he turns into a vampire, compelling Buffy to make the difficult decision to end his existence.

Pascal's breakthrough moment arrived with his portrayal of Oberyn Martell in Season 4 of Game of Thrones. A devoted fan of the show before his casting, Pascal was over the moon to join the cast. His performance as the passionate and vengeful Prince of Dorne earned widespread acclaim, catapulting Pascal into an expansive and diverse filmography. In recognition of his impact, Time magazine honored him by naming him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023.

Watch on Hulu

Next: The Best TV Shows to Binge Watch