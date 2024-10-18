Some of the most beloved shows on TV and streaming are teen shows, accurately depicting the ups and downs of life as a teenager, including the unique challenges of high school. But of course, no one can stay in high school forever, not even the casts of teen shows. While some shows have dealt with the passage of time by using tactics like time jumps, others have embraced allowing their characters to take the next logical step in their lives and sending them off to college.

College presents a number of new potential characters and story lines. But just as in real life, the transition to college isn't always smooth—some shows have handled it better than others and have been just as good as their characters take on more adult plots, while others have struggled and never captured the same spark they had when their characters were high-school students.

10 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Created by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec

The supernatural series The Vampire Diaries followed the supernatural creatures in the town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, where, after the deaths of her parents, the 17-year-old Elena (Nina Dobrev) fell in love with two brothers who happened to be vampires. After high school, Elena and others teenage characters went to the nearby Whitmore College. The series lasted eight seasons, from 2009 until 2017, and was based on the series of books by the same name.

At the start of The Vampire Diaries, Elena and her friends were teenagers in high school, grappling with the sorts of issues typical of teenage girls. But despite the series not focusing much on their time in school, Season 5 saw her enrolled in Whitmore, where life was as tumultuous as it had been before, and eventually, she became a vampire herself. The show’s dedicated fanbase helped ensure its success, including two spin-offs.

9 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Created by Joss Whedon

Image via The WB

The town of Sunnydale was built on top of a gateway to another realm in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, meaning the titular teenage hero (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and her friends had no shortage of supernatural entities to fight—and the stakes were even higher for Buffy herself, the only human in the world capable of taking them on. After high school, the teenagers all went to college nearby. The show ran for seven seasons, first on The WB then later on UPN.

Buffy’s legacy as a supernatural series means it’s sometimes easy to forget that Buffy was just a teenager when it began. Like other shows that saw their casts become young adults, the characters of Buffy changed in the years leading up to college, and their time there only contributed to their growth. It also paved the way for a new crop of teen dramas through the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

8 'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

Created by Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz

Image via The CW

In Gossip Girl, an anonymous blogger known only as “Gossip Girl” chronicled the lives, complex relationships and darkest secrets of the upper-class teenagers of Manhattan—and seemed to know everything. When the time came for them to head to college, some went off to Columbia, while the others enrolled at NYU. The series lasted six seasons, from 2007 until 2012, and was rebooted in 2021 with a new group of students. It was based on a series of novels.

The premise of Gossip Girl became hard to maintain with its characters no longer in the same school and pursuing other interests—the series struggled in its college years and wasn’t able to live up to the quality of previous seasons. Still, the characters’ time in college had some advantages, as it was a great way to show their growth compared to high school—and the show was still one of the most buzzed-about of its time.

7 'Veronica Mars' (2004-2007)

Created by Rob Thomas

Image via Hulu

For four seasons, Veronica Mars followed the titular teenager after her best friend was murdered, and her father was fired from his job as sheriff, leading them to work together as private investigators to solve their town’s mysteries. The series began with Veronica in high school and followed her into college. Kristen Bell starred as Veronica. The series premiered in 2004 and was followed up with a brief reboot, as well as a movie in 2014.

Veronica Mars balanced Veronica’s life as a typical teenager with compelling mysteries for her to solve, leading to a show which was beloved by fans long after its finale had aired. And while the show did depict Veronica’s life beyond high school, that time was short-lived—only one season featured Veronica in college. The 2014 movie also addressed what Veronica had been up to in the years since and saw her preparing to graduate from law school.

6 'Beverly Hills, 90210' (1990-2000)

Created by Darren Star

Image via FOX

Beverly Hills, 90210 followed a group of teenage friends as they balanced high school and their personal lives in one of California’s wealthiest neighborhoods. After graduation, they all attended California University together. The core cast included Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley and Tori Spelling. The show lasted 10 seasons, from 1990 until 2000, with just under 300 episodes, and aired on Fox. The series spawned a franchise, with six additional shows.

TV often differs drastically from real life—a group of friends and classmates all attending the same college is extremely unlikely, but it’s happened a few times on teen shows, including Beverly Hills, 90210, one of the defining shows of the ‘90s and one of the very first teen shows. It not only paved the way for teen dramas to come, but it also set the precedent of allowing its characters to move on to college.

Beverly Hills, 90210 Release Date October 4, 1990 Creator Darren Star Cast Brian Austin Green , Ian Ziering , Jennie Garth , Tori Spelling , Lindsay Price , Vanessa Marcil , Daniel Cosgrove , Joe E. Tata Seasons 10 Main Genre Drama

5 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino

Image via The WB

Mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore enjoyed life in the picturesque Connecticut small town of Stars Hollow, including weekly dinners with Lorelai’s wealthy but difficult parents, in comedy-drama Gilmore Girls. The show lasted seven seasons, from 2000 until 2007 on the WB and CW, and was followed up nearly a decade later with the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which showed Rory’s life as an adult.

With a character like Rory, Gilmore Girls was practically designed to show its teen characters in college—her dream of attending Harvard was mentioned in the very first episode. Rory’s life at the prestigious prep school Chilton was a crucial part of her character and the plot, more so than other teen shows, including her Harvard plans. Gilmore Girls is a beloved series still hailed as an iconic series today.

4 'Glee' (2009-2015)

Created by Ryan Murphy

Image via Fox

Fox musical comedy-drama Glee told the story of the misfits of McKinley High School’s Glee Club, New Directions, led by enthusiastic teacher Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison), as they competed and tried to make Regionals, all while dealing with the antagonistic gym teacher Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) at every turn, on top of the problems they faced at home. The series lasted six seasons, from 2009 until 2015, and was created by Ryan Murphy.

When it came time for the upperclassmen of New Directions to graduate, Glee continued to follow their stories as they went to college and pursued careers, while still keeping track of their younger classmates still at McKinley High School. Glee’s plots often addressed issues teenagers dealt with—its very first season featured a teen pregnancy, and sexuality and relationships were common themes—and that continued as the students headed to college.

3 'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

Created by Peter Berg

Image via NBC

In the drama Friday Night Lights, football coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) guides the Dillon Panthers, the high-school team of a rural Texas town, in their quest to win the state championship, while also balancing his life at home with his wife, Tami (Connie Britton). At the same time, his players, as well as the community at large, all had problems of their own. The series lasted five seasons, from 2006 until 2011.

Friday Night Lights introduced fresh new faces while also sending its older teens off to college without sacrificing the quality it had become known for—something other teen dramas have often struggled with. And it was about more than just football—like other teen shows, its plots often addressed series issues, which it continued to do with its college-bound characters. Its final season, including the series finale, is regarded as one of its best.

2 'Degrassi' (2001-2015)

Created by Linda Schuyler