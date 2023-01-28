Over the years, many television shows and sitcoms have been made for our entertainment. While some have garnered a niche fan base, others have turned into money-making engines. The shows that usually generate the most revenue are those with a broader audience and accessible to a person of any age.

While many of these shows have ended, their networks and actors are still making lots of money through reruns and syndication revenues. And other shows, such as The Simpsons and Grey’s Anatomy, are still running and making millions. These shows are the highest-grossing in television history.

23 The Real Housewives (2006- )

Created by Scott Dunlop

Image via Bravo

Watching a group of wealthy housewives cause drama doesn’t sound like a recipe for high-grossing TV, but you would be wrong. With the first installment of The Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County, becoming an out-of-the-gate success, the franchise has spawned numerous installments that have each become money-making machines for both the cast, and Bravo.

How does The Real Housewives make its richest? Through ads, of course. When you have a franchise that is as hot as The Real Housewives, advertisers trip over themselves to attach their ads to the show. This rakes in money, and that gravy-train isn’t going to run dry anytime soon.

22 Law & Order (1990- )

Created by Dick Wolf

Image via NBC

Not only is the opening theme iconic (dun-dun!), but Law & Order is also a money-making machine. Premiering on NBC in 1990, Law & Order is a living masterclass in longevity, re-inventing itself across numerous spinoffs.

With so many episodes under its belt, it’s no wonder that Law & Order has inked a number of syndication deals, which keeps this franchise (and creator Dick Wolf) flushed with cash. To date, the Law & Order franchise has earned over $4 billion, largely in syndication deals. It’s proof that a show doesn’t need a streaming service to be profitable. All you need is the justice system, and a cool theme.

21 Stranger Things (2016- )

Created by The Duffer Brothers

Image via Netflix

Premiering at a time when Netflix original series were just beginning to get noticed, no one could have predicted that Stranger Things would become a billion-dollar series; but, that’s exactly what it became.

The supernatural series was an overnight sensation, and not only has it been a mainstay as one of the streaming service’s top shows, but Stranger Things became a merchandising machine, partitioning up with such iconic brands and Lego and Nike to bring to life the ‘80s esthetics that define the show. With the final season drawing near, it isn’t unfeasible for Stranger Things to cross the $2 billion mark when all is said and done.

20 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Created by Greg Daniels

Image via NBC

The Office is a hilarious mockmentary-sitcom series starring Steve Carell as Michael Scott, who manages a small paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and is a rather unconventional boss who is surrounded by a unique bunch of employees who each bring something to the table. The series is based on the 2001 BBC series created by and starring Ricky Gervais and, through its nine-season run, the show won several Primetime Emmy Awards as well as universal praise.

The Office eventually became a cultural phenomenon that even those who had never watched the show knew the main players and the name Dunder Mifflin. Carell reportedly made about $87,000 per episode in the first two seasons, and from then on, he earned $175,000 per episode. Throw in the series' merchandise and DVD sales, The Office reigns as one of the most profitable that continues to bring in cash. Even several years after the show's finale, The Office continues to be a beloved sitcom with a massive loyal fanbase and in 2019, NBCUniversal paid five hundred million dollars to stream the series.

19 'ER' (1994-2009)

Created by Michael Crichton

Image via NBC

ER is the second longest-running medical drama series and follows the traumatic, stress-induced situations of doctors and medical professionals within the emergency room of a Chicago hospital. Along with the daily cases and patients, the series also focuses on the personal lives of the characters as well as the ethical and professional issues they all face on a regular basis.

The award-winning series is widely known for its complex cases as well as the array of notable guest stars. ER is also credited as a starting point for some of today's biggest names, including George Clooney, Angela Bassett, and Julianna Margulies. As of 2014, ER has grossed over three million dollars in television revenue and is currently streaming on several popular platforms, making it still a profitable series.

18 'South Park' (1997- )

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone

Image via Comedy Central

Since 1997, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's hilarious animated series, South Park, has reigned as one of the most popular and lucrative shows of all time and is currently still on air. Set in the small town of South Park, Colorado, the series follows the lives of four boys, Kyle Broflovski, Stan Marsh, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick (all voiced by Parker and Stone), as well as the antics of the other residents in town.

South Park's catalog is reportedly worth over one billion dollars and in 2021, Parker and Stone signed one of the biggest television deals in history with ViacomCBS for over nine hundred million dollars in exchange for six more seasons as well as fourteen films. Prior to the infamous deal, the creators had already raked in millions from the series as well as a 1999 feature film, South Park: The Movie, which made over eighty million dollars worldwide.

17 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Created by Matthew Weiner

Jon Hamm stars as the dapper Don Draper in the American drama series, Mad Men, which is considered to be one of AMC's greatest shows of all time. Set in the 1960s in New York City, Draper fights to stay on top in the stressful, pressure-filled world of advertising. While Draper is one of the biggest and most successful players in the business, he's also a family man who struggles to find a balance between his professional and personal lives.

Mad Men took audiences by storm with its authentic setting and atmosphere plus well-developed, colorful characters that led to a successful seven-season run. The series reportedly earned over one hundred million dollars, which also includes DVD and iTunes sales, and continues to be streamed on AMC+ and purchased on other platforms, including Amazon Prime.

16 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Created by David Chase

Image via HBO

The Sopranos is considered to be one of the most iconic series of all time and ultimately changed the landscape of the traditional television drama. Created by David Chase, The Sopranos follows New Jersey mob boss, Tony Soprano, played by the fabulous James Gandolfini, who tries to manage his unconventional career with his personal life as a father and husband, essentially living a double life full of stress and unpredictability.

The series was a surprise hit, becoming a water-cooler show that captivated American audiences. Gandolfini was reportedly paid about one million dollars per episode (or thirteen million a season), but the actor was extremely generous and would often times give other cast and crew members cuts of his earnings or gifts. In 2005, HBO sold The Sopranos to A&E for over two million dollars per episode, totaling to about a 200 million dollar deal, which, at the time, was a record price for a syndicated series.