The Big Picture Major TV shows have experienced "jump the shark" moments, where storylines become far-fetched and quality declines.

Examples include Fonzie jumping a shark in Happy Days and the dream season in Dallas, causing fans to lose interest.

The Walking Dead and Dexter also had divisive moments but managed to recover, while others like Game of Thrones ended poorly.

What does it mean when a TV show “jumps the shark?” The term was coined to literally describe a scene in Happy Days (more on that later). It came to denote any moment when a show introduces a storyline, or diverts from its core storyline, into territory that fans feel is too far-fetched. It’s also generally a marking point when a show is no longer good. The perception is that the creator and writers have presumably exhausted all their ideas and are moving into uncharted, puzzling territory.

Many shows have jumped the proverbial shark over the years, and the outcome hasn’t always been the same. In some instances, a show jumped the shark but managed to swim its way back to calm waters once again. In others, the show jumped the shark then kept going on a ridiculous path, losing viewers along the way. Many shows ended right after their jump the shark moment. A handful, however, stand out as being the worst of the worst. For these, there’s one defining moment that made fans shake their heads in dismay.

10 'Happy Days' (1974-1984)

When Fonzie Literally Jumped a Shark – Season 5, Episode 3 “Hollywood: Part 3”

Image via ABC

At its peak, Happy Days was one of the best sitcoms on television. But as is customary with any show, eventually, the writers ran out of ideas. The story was starting to get stale and repetitive, and the show needed something to keep viewers interested. They wanted to squeak every last season out of the concept. Unfortunately, showrunners made the wrong decision, and the phrase “jumping the shark” was coined.

In the episode, fan favorite character Fonzie (Henry Winkler) is visiting Los Angeles. While water skiing, he takes on a challenge (while still wearing his signature leather jacket with his swim trunks) and jumps over a shark. The stunt was reportedly incorporated so the actor could show off his skills. But it had nothing to do with the plot and was contrary to any other approach or storyline on the show. University of Michigan student Jon Hein, who later became a radio personality, and his roommate Sean Connolly, created a website decades later called JumpTheShark.com where they listed moments that other shows “jumped the shark.” And so, the phrase was born.

Happy Days Release Date January 15, 1974 Cast Henry Winkler , Marion Ross , Tom Bosley , Anson Williams , Don Most , Scott Baio , Ted McGinley Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 11

Watch on Paramount+

9 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

When Jon Snow Killed Daenerys – Season 8, Episode 6 “The Iron Throne”

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones purists argue that the show jumped the shark long before the final season, which ranks among its worst. It was also the shortened final season in its entirety that had fans up in arms about the direction the show had gone. Fans despised how it ended, many petitioning for an entire redo of the final season. But one moment that stands out in the final episode is when Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) kills Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

It seemed like so much focused on her fight for the throne, and to keep her family name alive. But her death was anti-climactic, making it seem all for not. The Iron Throne that was central to the entire plot was then melted by her dragon Drogon, and the show takes weird turns from there. Pick any moment in time from season 5 on and superfans will argue that’s when the once revered show jumped the shark. But this moment was the final blow that made fans scratch their heads. Fans wondered how a show could divert so much from its focus without a satisfying end for both the woman fighting for the throne and the throne itself.

Watch on Max

8 'The Office' (2005-2013)

After Michael Scott’s Departure – Season 8

Image via NBC

Fans argue that after season 7 when Steve Carell departed the series, and thus so did his central character Michael Scott, The Office should have been cancelled. But an effort to keep it going without the protagonist was made, to mediocre results. James Spader is a wonderful actor, but his addition to the cast as Robert California just didn’t have the same charm and tone that the show needed, and for which fans had become accustomed.

By this time the “will they, won’t they” romance between Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim (John Krasinski) is long consummated, and the pair is already expecting a second child together. The storylines became stale in the final seasons of The Office, so it’s no wonder the show only went on for two more seasons.

Watch on Peacock

7 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

Barney And Robin’s Wedding – Season 9

Image via CBS

For the entire series of How I Met Your Mother, the overarching question that had fans glued to their screen every week was finding out who the titular mother was. Ted (Josh Radnor) tells his adult children decades later how he met her, but his stories kept veering off course, focusing on all the antics he got up to with his friends instead. He also oddly discusses the many (many) women he met and dated along the way. In the finale of the penultimate season, the mother (Cristin Milioti) is finally revealed, buying a ticket at the train station with her guitar. It’s clear she’s headed to Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and Robin’s (Cobie Smulders) wedding and will be part of the band. This had fans excited for the final season and the big reveal.

By the first episode of season 9, however, fans realized the story was going to be drawn out too long. What’s more, with an entirely new setting and without MacLaren’s Pub or the iconic apartment, the show lost its center. The mishaps along the way seemed ridiculous, from Lily (Alyson Hannigan) rage drinking after finding out Marshall (Jason Segel) lied to her about his judgeship, to the awkward conversation between Ted and Robin, the chemistry was all wrong. What’s more, it ended in such a way that had fans feeling cheated after investing so much time in the story. There wasn’t just one moment: the entire season was disappointing.

Watch on Hulu

6 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

When Negan Killed Abraham And Glenn – Season 7, Episode 1 “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be”

Image via AMC

Some fans rank the previous episode as the “jump the shark” moment of The Walking Dead, angry that the show was making them wait between seasons before finding out who Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was going to kill. Once the moment that was teased for far too long came, fans were fuming at how brutal and gruesome it was, not to mention that a fan favorite character from the original was killed in such a graphic manner. Many fans swore they were boycotting the show, done with its gratuitous violence.

They were right in that the show continued on a weak path with some of its worst seasons, with the war against the Saviors drawn on far too long. However, The Walking Dead is one of those rare shows that dug itself out of a hole and returned stronger than ever. By season 9, the story started to get good again. So, while The Walking Dead did jump the shark, it grabbed a lifeboat shortly thereafter.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

When Showrunners Changed After Trinity – Season 5

Image via Showtime

Die-hard fans of Dexter will tell anyone who listens that the show is among the best-ever on television…up to season 4. The season featuring John Lithgow as the antagonist, Arthur Mitchell/The Trinity Killer, was arguably impossible to beat. It was perfection, through and through, with Dexter (Michael C.Hall) finally meeting his match, and featuring the heart-wrenching death of a major character. But from there, the show didn’t even come close again.

It's in large part because the series’ original showrunner Clyde Phillips departed after that season, and was clearly a large part of the magic of the show. Dexter also started to divert more from the source material, the book series featuring the title character by Jeff Lindsay. Season 5 featured Lumen (Julia Stiles), a woman being held captive who sees Dexter kill. She goes on her own killing spree as retribution for wrongs that have been done to her. But the whole thing fell flat. It was a moment when fans were wary of the show’s future. Considering Dexter ended with one of the worst TV show finales ever (redeemed, according to some, with Phillips’ limited series revival Dexter: New Blood), the shark had long soared into the air. It was largely Hall’s riveting performance that made fans stick around and see the show through anyway, despite the admittedly bad writing.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Riverdale' (2017-2023)

After The Seven-Year Time Jump – Season 5, Episode 4, “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio”

Image via The CW

Riverdale started as a strange show, a darker version of the Archie Comics characters and their stories. But it quickly became fun and endearing, like a teen drama with a twist. As the story went on, however, it started delving more into the supernatural, with everything from witchcraft to time travel, creepy underground bunkers, and forest monsters. With every episode came new, even weirder moments. The entire show went off the rails and was seemingly going in too many directions at once, but not in a good way.

The moment the show lost a lot of viewers, and lost its way, is when the kids graduated high school. There was nowhere else for the story to go, so instead of wrapping it up, a seven-year time jump was added. Once season 6 shifted into a bizarre alternate reality with sacrificial offerings, the devil walking among everyone, and mind reading, it’s clear Riverdale turned into something entirely different than it was.

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Blacklist' (2013-2023)

When Liz Died – Season 8, Episode 22 “Konets”

Image via NBC

There are certain shows with premises that require an expiration date. Breaking Bad is a perfect example. Fans wished it had gone on for five more seasons. But with Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston’s) terminal cancer diagnosis, there’s no logical way to explain how he could survive longer, much less have the strength to fight. The Blacklist is another such show. The premise was intriguing. The most wanted criminal turns himself into the FBI but cuts a deal to help them find criminals he claims are worse them him. He doesn’t reveal his motivation, however, nor the nature of his ties to one of the agents. But there’s only so long he can keep this secret before fans grow tired. As the show became more popular, more bizarre means were being employed to keep the mystery going.

When Liz (Megan Boone) dies, that was the nail in the coffin. There really was nothing left for the show. She was the person who had been begging and pleading with Raymond Reddington (James Spader) to reveal who he really was through the entire series. But most importantly, she was at the center of why he refused to reveal his true identity. With her gone, there was no viable reason to keep the secret anymore. Yet the show went on for two more seasons and continued to dance around the truth. What’s more, the eventual “reveal” wasn’t so much a reveal at all, with fans still confused, long after the show ended, about who he truly was.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Roseanne' (1988-1997)

When They Won The Lottery – Season 9, Episode 1 “Call Waiting”

Image via ABC

Roseanne was one of the most ground-breaking shows on television, depicting a relatable lower-middle-class family versus the well-to-do families that had been depicted on TV up to that point. They were crass, struggled with finances, and dealt with real troubles. The storyline that featured the family winning the lottery was the complete antithesis of what the show was about, and what made people love it in the first place.

The moment that happened, the show changed entirely. Arguably just as bad, if not worse, than this jump the shark moment, however, is when the writers chose to backtrack. Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) is seen in the finale writing a novel, revealing that the entire series was her writings. She chose to change details she didn’t like about her life, and one of those details is that they never really won the lottery after all.

Roseanne A revival of the popular 1990s sitcom "Roseanne", which centered on the everyday life of an American working-class family. Release Date October 18, 1988 Cast Roseanne Barr , John Goodman , Laurie Metcalf , Sara Gilbert , Alicia Goranson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock

1 'Dallas' (1978-1991)

The Dream Season – Season 9, Episode 31, “Blast From the Past”

Image via CBS

Whenever a show tries to deem an entire season a dream, it’s a good indication that it has jumped the shark. This was the case with Dallas which, after a drama-filled season, shocked viewers by revealing the return of Patrick Duffy’s character Bobby Ewing. It’s revealed in the two-part premiere of the 10th season that it was all Pam’s (Victoria Principal) dream. Nothing that happened in season 9 really happened. Effectively, an entire season was annulled from the show.

Dallas impressively continued for five more seasons. But fans never forgave the moment, even though it remains one of the most shocking ever on television. The return of Duffy reportedly had more to do with cast members like Larry Hagman urging him to come back, according to Entertainment Weekly. Viewership had supposedly already been waning, but the surprise return that deemed so many other character storylines completely invalid left a massive hole in the show and it was never the same after.

Dallas (1978) Dallas is the saga of the Ewing family and its massive oil empire. Patriarch Jock has three sons. The eldest is J.R., the relentless CEO of Ewing Oil. Less obviously malicious are Bobby and Gary. Over a decade-plus of backstabbing, inbreeding, lust and greed, dozens of characters enter and exit the Dallas universe. Release Date June 13, 2012 Cast Jordana Brewster , Julie Gonzalo , Josh Henderson , Jesse Metcalfe Brenda Strong , Patrick Duffy , Linda Gray , Ken Kercheval Main Genre soap opera Seasons 3

Watch on Freevee