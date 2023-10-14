"Jumping the shark" is an idiomatic expression referring to (usually long-running) TV shows that start to include outrageous or implausible scenarios in an effort to boost viewership and wow factor. This is usually indicative of a decline in quality and an abandonment of past standards on behalf of the showrunners. It's the television equivalent of "nuking the fridge" for movies.

About a year ago, Reddit user slobis posted a Reddit thread on r/television asking users what TV shows jumped the shark so hard that it made said users immediately stop watching it despite loving it a lot. The responses were pretty numerous, as a lot of shows have fallen victim to this classic blunder.

10 'Happy Days' (1974-1984)

Image via ABC

The top comment in the thread was posted by a Reddit user who jokingly said "For me, it was the episode of Happy Days when Fonzie jumped over a shark while water-skiing." This comment pokes fun at the origin of the expression, as in Happy Days, Fonzie (Henry Winkler) literally does jump over a shark while water skiing, which coined the expression that is still in use decades later.

The ridiculous moment quickly became a reference point for other TV shows. It was even parodied on The Simpsons (1989-), with Homer (Dan Castellaneta) performing the exact same stunt.

9 'ER' (1994-2009)

Image via NBC

This answer was actually put forward by the original poster themselves, who made reference to a certain scene when a character is killed by a helicopter. The original poster then states that they never watched another episode again after that point.

RELATED: 'ER': 10 Best Episodes, According to IMDb

With ERlasting 15 years, it was bound to jump the shark sooner or later. It happens to the best shows, which is why many other shows seem to end right in their prime. It's to avoid overstaying their welcome, and eventually succumbing to the inevitable decline in quality.

8 'Arrow' (2012-2020)

Image via The CW

The user yeshua1986 posted this answer, stating "I enjoyed Arrow’s first two seasons. Third was meh. And then at some point Felicity’s paralysis pills kicked in just in time to literally walk out the door."

RELATED: 10 Episodes From The Arrowverse That Broke Our Hearts

Another user added on, stating that the premiere of Arrow's sixth season was the kicker for them. They stated "In the season 5 finale they made a huge deal about a choice Oliver made that would result in all his friends getting killed. But after the biggest... explosion ever seen on TV, everyone miraculously survived except for the one character who wasn't even in the main cast.

It was the final nail in the coffin of there being any real stakes in that show."

7 'House' (2004-2012)

Image via 20th Century Fox

User itsmosttranquil stated the moment House jumped the shark was "When House crashed a car into Cuddy's living room." House (Hugh Laurie) is in a relationship with Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein), and it all seems to be going somewhat well until the seventh season, when Cuddy reveals she has been seeing another man. House promptly plows his car through her living room and flees the country, causing Cuddy to quit her job and never be seen again on the show.

The main reason for her departure is the pay cuts occuring on set and the actress no longer wanting to put up with it. However, the otherwise grounded in reality show took a sharp turn towards ridiculousness with this scene, and also ended one of the show's most beloved relationships.

6 'Bones' (2005-2017)

Image via 20th Century Fox

User tjeepdrv2 stated that Bones also sadly jumped the shark. However, they did admit it had been so long since they'd seen it that they forgot exactly what happened, but it was something along the lines of a main cast member being brainwashed and becoming a a murderer.

Other users replied, echoing that there is a similar moment in the show, which is absolutely when many lost interest. Many of the other Redditors found the plotline absurd, but were understanding as it was a product of the writer's strike going on at the time.

5 'Weeds' (2005-2012)

Image via Showtime

It was the user CheesyBadger who stated this answer, pinpointing the particular moment as "...when she started dating the Mexican cartel leader." The "she" in question is Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) and the cartel leader is Esteban Reyes (Demián Bichir).

This one comes as a real shocker because who in their right mind would willingly date someone as dangerous as a cartel leader? Many other users replied, saying this is where they also lost interest. On top of that, the show had a major tone shift beyond this point which many found off-putting.

4 'Heroes' (2006-2010)

Image via NBC

User Gh0stMan0nThird was very specific in their answer: "In Heroes Season 2 when Peter goes to Ireland, lost his memories, gets an Irish girlfriend, went to the future, lost his girlfriend in the future to the government, stopped a virus after being forced to work with the villain, and then everything went back to normal and said girlfriend is never referenced again. All of that happened in the span of like 6 episodes."

Just like Bones, however, this outrageous and fast-paced plotline was also a product of the writer's strike at the time, which the user admitted to understanding. However, they still believed that the show was really messed up by its studio to the point where it was nearly unrecognizable.

3 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Image via Showtime

Dexter was a common answer on the thread which was echoed by several different commenters. The comment that received the most upvotes (Reddit's equivalent to "likes") was one from user Parrotflies_ that stated "Dexter when Deb starts crushing on him. Legitimately one of the most off-putting storylines I’ve seen in a show, especially considering their IRL breakup around the same time."

RELATED: 10 TV Character Deaths That No One Saw Coming, According to Reddit

Dexter is played by Michael C. Hall and Deb is played by Jennifer Carpenter. Both actors really did date in real life, and broke up right when their romantic plotline for the show was going on. Aside from being a little odd considering the real-world circumstances, many found it ridiculous that Deb would fall in love with Dexter considering she is his adoptive sister.

2 'The Mentalist' (2008-2015)

Image via CBS

The user bigplopa shared this response, saying "After the lackluster and out of left field Red John reveal, it is basically an entirely different show." Many Redditors echoed that the mystery surrounding the character of Red John (Xander Berkeley) is what made The Mentalist so enticing to begin with.

RELATED: 7 Shows Like 'Criminal Minds' to Watch Next

They felt that revealing the enigmatic character caused the show to lose a lot of its charm, and agreed that after the big reveal, it was like watching another show entirely.

1 'Prison Break' (2005-2017)

Image via 20th Century Fox

User Dravenonred posted this comment, saying "When the guys from Prison Break ended up in their third prison." When you think about it, this is a pretty ridiculous scenario, and totally worthy of the idiom "jumping the shark." First of all, if you escape from prison once and are caught, you'd think the guards would heighten security to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Secondly, if you escape prison you'd think you'd want to lay low for a while so as not to get caught again. But it seems the showrunners really needed the plot to live up to the show's name, because the main characters wound up behind bars multiple times, and escaped every time.

KEEP READING: 10 Popular TV Shows That Fans Didn't Finish, According to Reddit