It's no secret that Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone empire has become something of a cultural phenomenon, and the latest prequel series 1923 is no different. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the leaders of the post-Great War Dutton clan, the series has been explosive from the get-go and promises just as spectacular an ending as the previous prequel series 1883. Narrated by Isabel May, the show tackles Great Depression-era issues in a Prohibition-era time, which makes sense when you consider that the Depression started a bit earlier in Montana.

While there are plenty of great Yellowstone or even Sheridan-related shows out there to choose from, fans of 1923 might enjoy some of these productions instead, that offer a different look into the era that the Dutton clan live in in 1923.

9 Damnation (2017-18)

Probably the most like 1923 on the surface, Damnation was a short-lived series created by Tony Tost that takes the works of John Steinbeck and James Ellroy and mashes them together with a Clint Eastwood Western. At least, that's how Tost accurately describes it. The series, which is primarily set in small-town Iowa during a farmer's strike, pits a mysterious preacher (Killian Scott) against a brutal strike-beaker (Logan Marshall-Green) as they each do their best to one up the other and win the allegiance of the people.

If you haven't seen this Netflix co-production, then you've got to check it out. Not only is it powerfully persuasive, but it's one of those show that you just need to immediately watch the next episode of. Sadly, it only ran for one season, but that only makes it all the more bingeable, especially given the show's strict attention to detail and fascinating use of historical events. If there's one series on this list that you decide to check out, make it Damnation, you won't be sorry.

8 Carnivàle (2003-05)

Running only two seasons, Carnivàle is a series that chronicles the 1930s Dust Bowl and its effects on a traveling carnival of cast members, all struggling to survive. It's a strange one to be sure, but well worth the watch, if not just for the stellar performances by Nick Stahl and Clancy Brown. This one is obviously on the list because of its connection to the Depression-era, but that doesn't make it any less worth the watch.

One thing that sets Carnivàle apart is its strong sense of morality and the continued tension between free will and predestination. There's a fun-but-strange mix of Christian, Gnostic, and Masonic lore that grounds the series in a way that predates even Lost's strangeness, but that's all part of the fun. Though the series didn't make it to the finish line (it was cut short about a third of the way through its story), it still remains an exciting piece of pop culture worth devouring.

7 Deadwood (2004-2006)

What list of Western-inspired shows could be complete without also mentioning HBO's gritty South Dakota-based drama Deadwood? Based on real events in a very real down, Deadwood brings history to life and continues to inspire to this day. Following historical characters as they do their best to live through the 1870s, this series might not take place during the same timeframe as 1923, but it's got some similar themes and tropes and feels like it could easily be a sort of prequel.

Starring Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane, there isn't a Western series in the 21st century that comes close to the kind of perfect that Deadwood does. Sure, they use some modern vernacular and even shake up the history books a bit, but David Milch and company truly did their homework with this one. Sadly, the series only ran for three seasons, but if you wanted more than you're in luck, Deadwood: The Movie continued the story, set 10 years post-finale, in 2019.

6 Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

A fan-favorite these days, Peaky Blinders was created by Steven Knight and follows Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby as he makes himself the biggest gangster in all of England. On the surface, this may seem to have nothing in common with 1923, a purely American drama, but besides their similar spot on the timeline and their post-World War I atmospheres, Peaky Blinders shares quite a few themes, ideas, and conflicts with the Western series.

With a strong, and increasingly large, supporting cast, Peaky Blinders has managed to make it six seasons, ending in 2022 with a bang. Since the complete series is out there, now might be the time to pick it up if you haven't already. For those who love all the crime drama of the Yellowstone franchise, check this one out, it'll knock your socks off in all the best ways. Well, maybe not all the best, but you get the picture.

5 Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

This might come as a bit of a surprise, and that's to be expected, but the British historical drama has at least one thing in common: British socialite drama. Despite 1923's primarily American setting, a good chunk of the series ventures into Africa as Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) deals with his post-war trauma by hunting predators for the wealthy British elites. While there isn't a lot of British politics involved, the few scenes that touch on that part of the world might make one a bit nostalgic for this series, which makes sense given that Downton Abbey takes place from 1912-1926.

Though the world of 1923 is a bit violent at times, the world of Downton Abbey feels like a removal from the struggles of ordinary folk (even if it manages to still feel relevant along the way). In fact, the series and its two sequel films are a compelling window into the turn of the century and may serve as a nice bit of backstory for Julia Schlaepfer's 1923 character Alex. Be warned though, Downton Abbey can be addicting, and with six seasons, multiple specials, and two films, it's a bit of a commitment.

4 Godless (2017)

Another Western drama, Godless is a miniseries created by Scott Frank (known for his work on The Queen's Gambit) that was loved by critics, with some even calling it the best of 2017. Of course, just because something's critically acclaimed doesn't mean you might like it, so you may just have to take our word for it instead. Starring Jack O'Connell as outlaw Roy Goode as he runs from her former boss Frank (Jeff Daniels), this series raises the stakes every chance it gets.

What set Godless apart from other additions to the greater Western genre is its reliance on female-driven stories as opposed to male ones. Sure, O'Connell and Daniels are the stars of the show, but they find their way to a rural New Mexican mining town that, after a disaster, is run entirely by women. This one's a game-changer, and will excite fans of either one of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequels.

3 Walker: Independence (2022-present)

Another Western prequel series, Walker: Independence may admittedly have more in common with 1883 than 1923, but that doesn't mean that audiences can't blend. As 1883 is a prequel to Yellowstone, so Independence is to the CW's other series Walker, itself a reinterpretation of the Chuck Norris classic Walker, Texas Ranger. Though, unlike the other Walker shows, Walker: Independence is a gritty story about survival, revenge, and the wild frontier as the 19th century comes to a close.

Though it shares a similar time and setting to 1883, Walker: Independence also shares some pretty important themes with 1923, making it a must-watch for those enjoying the current Yellowstone prequel. With Katherine McNamara as the Walker matriarch Abby and Matt Barr as the dashing rogue Hoyt Rawlins, there's plenty of hope for this series as Independence, Texas continues to develop into something more.

2 Perry Mason (2020-present)

Set during the Great Depression, Perry Mason isn't the first adaptation of Erle Stanley Gardner's infamous character, but it's the most recent, diving into the titular character's trauma from the Great War as his country crumbles around him. Yes, if Depression-era stories are your speed, and you're interested in post-World War I dramas, then this detective/lawyer story is the one for you.

Unlike many of the shows on this list, Perry Mason is still airing, with a second season due on HBO in March, and though you'd be trading in the open spaces of Montana for a cramped Los Angeles office, it's well worth your time. Matthew Rhys kills it in the titular role, outperforming some of the other greats who've made Mason their own. 1923 might not be a noir story, but there are enough familiar scenes and beats in here to keep one happy until the next Sheridan series airs.

1 1883 (2021)

Okay, you got us, this is another Yellowstone story written and produced by Taylor Sheridan himself, but trust us, if you haven't seen 1883, you're gonna want to. Besides the fact that it may give you some greater context to 1923, particularly surrounding the life of James Badge Dale's John Dutton, Sr. who appears as a young boy (played by Audie Rick) in the series. Of course, 1923 is also narrated by a mysterious woman, who wouldn't be so mysterious if you checked out 1883 since she's sort of the main character.

Aside from it being a direct prequel to 1923, 1883 is also an exciting adventure all about westward expansion, explaining how the world of 1920s Montana got to be in the first place. As the Dutton family travel from Fort Worth, Texas all the way to what would eventually become Paradise Valley, Montana, we see the hardships that their family went through in order to get to where we catch up with them in 1923. It's a powerful story and one that'll keep you on the edge of your seat until you make it to the end. Plus, Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill are truly inspired casts, you won't wanna miss them in these roles.