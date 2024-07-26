Agatha Christie is one of the most widely celebrated authors of all-time, as she essentially created the modern “whodunit” narrative as it is known today. Christie is responsible for all-time classic stories such as Murder on the Orient Express and And Then There Were None, many of which have been adapted into compelling films and television shows. Although it's been over five decades since her death in 1976, Christie still continues to influence a generation of storytellers.

Even films that aren’t directly inspired by Christie’s novels and characters may draw comparison due to similarities within their plot and structures. Considering how many high-profile filmmakers and showrunners count themselves among Christie's fanbase, it's unsurprising that her influence finds its place in many murder mystery stories told in different forms of media. Here are the ten best Agatha Christie-like television shows, ranked.

10 ‘Twin Peaks’ (1990-2017)

Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch

Image via Lynch/Frost Productions

Twin Peaks was an exhilarating whodunit mystery series that captured the popular culture zeitgeist in the 1990s in the same way that Christie’s novels did during their initial debut. Created by the brilliant surrealist filmmaker David Lynch and his longtime collaborator Mark Frost, Twin Peaks followed FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he investigated the death of the Homecoming Queen, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), in the small town of Twin Peaks. As with many of Christie’s stories, Twin Peaks was filled with shocking plot twists, red herrings, and memorable villains.

Twin Peaks benefited from spending time with its characters, similar to how Christie wrote several novels in her series about the detective Hercule Poirot. Despite being canceled by ABC at the end of its second season in 1991, the series returned in 2017 with the acclaimed sequel series Twin Peaks: The Return.

9 ‘Pushing Daisies’ (2007-2009)

Created by Bryan Fuller

Image via ABC

Pushing Daisies examined a “case of the week” whodunit mystery that felt particularly indebted to the work of Christie, as the fluctuation of witnesses and mysteries made the series more exciting. Pushing Daisies is certainly more heavily supernatural than Christie’s novels ever were, but it does put the same emphasis on logical problem-solving. The fantasy elements never serve as a barrier to the genuine detective work at play. Few network procedural dramas were as witty, creative, and heartwarming as Pushing Daisies ended up being.

Christie is not always given enough credit for how funny she can be, and Pushing Daisies is often a very humorous mystery series. The inherent charisma of Lee Pace is one of the main reasons that fans of Pushing Daisies want to see a movie version, as the original series was sadly canceled after its second season.

pushing daisies Release Date October 3, 2007 Cast Lee Pace , Anna Friel , Chi McBride , Kristin Chenoweth , Swoosie Kurtz , Ellen Greene , Jim Dale Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

Watch on Max

8 ‘Hannibal’ (2013-2015)

Developed by Bryan Fuller

Image via NBC

Hannibal was able to delve into the banality of evil in a way similar to what Christie did in some of her darker novels, such as Evil Under The Sun and The Death on the Nile. Although it's a story that audiences may have been familiar with if they had already seen Manhunter or Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal offers a new version of the titular character thanks to a brilliant performance by Mads Mikkelsen. His portrayal of one of the greatest villains in fiction may be superior to both Brian Cox and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Hannibal weaves the line between mystery, thriller, and horror in a way that feels very similar to Christie. While it's a show that always promotes logical reasoning in order to avoid plot holes, Hannibal was unafraid to hint at some more disturbing, violent and sexual content.

7 ‘True Detective’ (2014-Present)

Created by Nic Pizzolatto (Seasons 1-3) and Issa López (Seasons 4-5)

Image via HBO

True Detective revamped the Christie-style whodunit thriller for a modern age, utilizing famous actors and groundbreaking filmmaking techniques to create a prestige television show that rivaled many of the films that were regularly released in theaters. One of the reasons that Christie’s work felt so continuously exciting is that she fluctuated between different heroes like Poirot and Miss Marple; similarly, True Detective has been able to reinvent itself, as each season presents a new set of original characters.

True Detective has proven to be one of HBO’s most popular shows, and seemingly has a bright future ahead of it. Although reactions to the most recent season starring Jodie Foster were divisive due to some of the unresolved plot threads and supernatural themes, showrunner Issa Lopez is set to return for a highly anticipated fifth installment which will once again set up a new mystery and characters.

6 ‘Mr. Robot’ (2015-2019)

Created by Sam Esmail

Image via USA Network

Mr. Robot is a modern mystery series that utilizes emerging technology to peer into the future of crime solving. One of the reasons that Christie’s novels were so popular is that she was always able to keep up with recent news developments so that the stories would feel current. Mr. Robot was able to dig into modern existential anxieties present in the Internet era, with one episode singularly focusing on the prominence of childhood nostalgia.

Christie’s novels require their readers to pay close attention to latent details so that they don’t miss anything, and Mr. Robot requires a similar level of commitment from its audience. While some of the ideas that showrunner Sam Esmail introduces at first may strike the audience as strange, they are all justified by a brilliant series finale, which easily ranks among the best in dramatic television history.

5 ‘The Night Of’ (2016)

Created by Richard Price and Steven Zaillian

Image via HBO

The Night Of was a more serious examination of the whodunit mystery that focused on an innocent man trying to clear his name. Christie’s mysteries weren’t just compelling because of the stories they told, but because she was keen to note how social, political, and ethical debates became intertwined within the investigative process. Similarly, The Night Of addresses the subjects of racism and xenophobia, as Riz Ahmed stars as a Muslim man who experienced discrimination when he was wrongfully accused of murder.

The Night Of is a masterclass in building tension that goes deep in exploring the minutiae of the legal process. Despite running for just a single season, The Night Of is so packed with moral debates, red herrings, and deep explorations of existential issues that it leaves the viewers questioning what they witnessed long after the final episode wraps up.

Watch on Max

4 ‘The Night Manager’ (2016)

Adapted by David Farr

Image via BBC

The Night Manager may be inspired by a novel by the Cold War spy novelist John le Carre, but it weaves a compelling web of mysteries that feel very similar to Christie. One of the best qualities that Christie had as an author was her ability to question the viewers’ perspective by challenging their notions of heroism. The Night Manager does the same thing thanks to Tom Hiddleston’s career best performance as the ex-veteran Jonathan Pine, as well as Hugh Laurie’s haunting role as the criminal mastermind Richard Roeper.

The Night Manager may have managed to wrap up its first season perfectly, but it does appear that it has received a surprising continuation. While the novel it was based on was a standalone entry, Hiddleston has been confirmed to reprise his role in multiple subsequent seasons developed for Amazon Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

3 ‘Mindhunter’ (2017-2019)

Created by Joe Penhall

Netflix

Mindhunter digs into the psychology of evil in a way that Christie would certainly approve of, as it seeks to unpack why criminals are motivated to act out violently. Loosely based on a real story, David Fincher’s masterful Netflix crime thriller follows the FBI Agents Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) as they investigate such notable serial killers as the Son of Sam, Charles Manson, and BTK.

Mindhunter did a great job at drawing parallels between different killers, and examining the common motivations behind violent crimes. Despite being one of the most critically acclaimed shows that Netflix has ever released, Mindhunter has not been picked up for another season, despite Fincher’s ambitious plans for multiple later installments. While it is disappointing that the loose threads set up in the first two seasons won’t be wrapped up, Mindhunter is still a very worthwhile binge-watch for any Christie obsessive.

Watch on Netflix

2 ‘Mare of Easttown’ (2021)

Created by Brad Ingelsby

Image via HBO

Mare of Easttown is a throwback to classic whodunit mysteries that is more emotionally insightful than many of its peers. Set in a small town in New England, the Emmy Award-winning crime series starred Kate Winslet as a former high school athlete who investigates the murder of a teenage girl. Like many of Christie’s best mysteries, Mare of Easttown explores how the shocking nature of the crime has an emotional impact on the community.

Mare of Easttown is one of the rare mystery shows that actually has an optimistic ending, as it suggests that the characters have learned from their mistakes, and may be able to work towards a brighter future. Although rumors have circulated that Winslet will be reprising her role in a subsequent season, it seems risky to mess with an ending that was already completely perfect.

1 ‘The Acolyte’ (2024)

Created by Leslye Headland

Image via Disney+

The Acolyte is unlike any other Star Wars television show produced for Disney+, as it draws more heavily from the mysteries Christie wrote than the traditional action-adventure stories that the franchise usually draws from. Set over a century before the events of the Star Wars film franchise, The Acolyte follows a team of Jedi that investigate the murder of one of their own, whose death may be linked to the reemergence of the Sith.

Although the show’s twists and turns have proven to be divisive amongst Star Wars’ hardcore fanbase, The Acolyte is the type of mystery that is worth completing just to see how the story wraps up. Like a great Christie mystery novel, viewers are likely to base their enjoyment of the show on whether or not they feel that showrunner Lesley Headland and her creative team managed to “stick the landing.”

Watch on Disney+

KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked By Rewatchability