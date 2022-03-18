With more and more series being translated and made more widely available, anime and manga are more prominent than ever in the West, with. While the word "anime" originally means "animation made in Japan," nowadays it usually refers more to an artistic and narrative style. As with anything mainstream, plenty of properties have tried to replicate the success of popular Japanese anime like Dragon Ball, Gundam, and others.

Still, as we saw with RWBY or, more recently, High Guardian Spice, American anime-inspired series are not always great. Yet, that doesn't mean it's hopeless, with some of the best animated series in recent years taking a cue from anime to become truly iconic.

1 'Samurai Jack'

Created by Genndy Tartakovsky

If you watch Samurai Jack for the first time, you wouldn’t be faulted for thinking that this is a great anime show. True, Samurai Jack is an awesome show, but even though it has that anime “look,” it isn’t part of the genre.

Samurai Jack centers on the titular character as he tries to free his kingdom from the grip of the evil demon lord, Aku. Known for his katana that can slice through basically anything, Samurai Jack was part of Cartoon Network’s early glory days, and its unique premise garnered widespread acclaim.

2 'The Legend of Korra'

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konoetzko

With Avatar: The Last Airbender becoming such a giant hit for Nickelodeon, the kids' network was hungry for a sequel to the legendary series. Thus, The Legend of Korra was born as a stand-alone sequel to Airbender. Although it doesn’t rise to the same lofty goals as its parent series, The Legend of Korra is still a good watch for those interested in the Avatar universe.

Like Airbender, The Legend of Korra incorporates many elements of traditional anime series, from its design to its fascinating world-building and lore. The Legend of Korra may not be as well-known as Avatar, but it’s still worthy of a watch for anime fans.

3 'Batman Beyond'

Created by Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, and Alan Burnett

Normally, one wouldn’t put Batman and Anime in the same sentence, but Batman Beyond is one of the rare DC Comics shows that successfully and effectively added elements of anime into its story and design. Premiering on Kids WB at the tailend of the ‘90s, Batman Beyond goes into the year 2019 to follow an older Bruce Wayne as he continues to fight crime in Gotham City with a batsuit designed for the 21st century.

The cyperpunk nature of Batman Beyond feels almost like a page taken straight out of the likes of Akira and Demon Slayer, with its dystopic-future setting being drastically different from previous versions of the Caped Crusader. In fact, the Gotham City of 2019 feels vaguely similar to the outright dystopian landscape of Neo-Tokyo in Akira, which is a nod to Toshihikio Masuda, who worked on Batman Beyond and was part of the team responsible for Akira.

4 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

Avatar: The Last Airbender is often regarded as one of the best animated series ever made. It is often cited as an example of how to do tropes right, such as redemption arcs and complex magic systems. The series takes place in a fantasy world in which certain people can manipulate the elements of water, earth, air, and fire. The story follows 12-year-old Avatar Aang, the only person who can control all four elements, and his group of friends. Together, they embark on a journey to stop the Fire Nation's war on the rest of the world.

In addition to using an art style inspired by Japanese animation and tropes taken from shōnen anime, Avatar and its sequel series, The Legend of Korra take place in a setting based on East and South-East Asian cultures. The series is known for portraying these people and places respectfully while also touching on complex political and social issues rarely explored in children's shows.

5 'Castlevania'

Created by Warren Ellis

Despite taking place in medieval Europe and being influenced by Western literature such as Bram Stoker's Dracula, Netflix's critically acclaimed adaptation of Konami's video game series Castlevania is one of the most anime-like series on this list, in no small part due to being adapted from the Japanese source material.

Netflix's series is adapted specifically from Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, the third game in the series which served as a prequel to the first two. It also draws inspiration from the less well-received hack-and-slash Castlevania: Curse of Darkness, whose narrative directly tied in to that of Dracula's Curse. The story is about the vampire hunter Trevor Belmont, the magician Sypha Belnades and Dracula's son Alucard, who we follow on their quest to stop Dracula from conquering the world and enslaving humanity.

6 'Teen Titans'

Created by Glen Murakami

Superheroes, especially ones from the "big two" Marvel and DC, are not usually the first thing one thinks of when talking about anime. Yet, Cartoon Network's animated series Teen Titans is not only inspired by anime art styles but also outsourced several episodes to Japanese animators.

This isn't the only anime-related inspiration on the series, as the theme song was performed by the Japanese band Puffy AmiYumi, with both an English and Japanese version. The series significantly increased the popularity of the team, as well as members such as Starfire, Raven, or Beast Boy. It was also one of the first series to combine superheroes with an anime style.

7 'Code Lyoko'

Created by Tania Palumbo and Thomas Romain

Moving away from America, France is one of the biggest importers of manga, so it makes sense that some of the most popular animated shows in France are anime-inspired. One of the most internationally successful French animated series, Code Lyoko, follows the story of a group of teenagers as they travel to the virtual world of Lyoko to save it, as well a girl named Aelita, from the malevolent A.I. X.A.N.A.

The series is famous for utilizing the visual gimmick of alternating between 2D animation when the characters are in the real world and 3D animation when they are in the virtual world. A sequel series called Code Lyoko: Evolution was released, replacing the 2D animation with live-action for the real-world scenes. Sadly, it was poorly received and canceled after just one season.