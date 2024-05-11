Baby Reindeer has been Netflix’ most talked about shows since it premiered in April 2024. The British black comedy stars Scottish comedian Richard Gadd and is based on his personal experiences as a victim of stalking and sexual assault. Disturbing, thought-provoking, and creative, Baby Reindeer isn’t the first show to tackle tough subject-matter and feature shockingly graphic depictions of sexual assault. There are other shows that are similar in different ways, appealing to the same audience.

Whether it’s a similar story, tone, theme, or other reasons altogether, there are some fabulous shows that will appeal to people who watched and loved Baby Reindeer. One, in fact, is a tale with striking similarities to this one that hails from a British writer.

10 ‘I May Destroy You’ (2020)

Created by Michaela Coel

Creator Michaela Coel went through a harrowing experience whereby she was raped. Like Gadd, she turned her trauma into an on-screen, cathartic project that ranks as one of the best British miniseries. In I May Destroy You, she stars as Arabella, a version of herself, a young novelist who, after a much deserved night out with friends, wakes up with no recollection of what happened. But as memories begin to slowly flood back, and with the help of her friends, she realizes she was sexually assaulted.

The series follows Arabella’s journey for justice and the difficulties she faces with the police, along with other peripheral storylines involving her friends. There are so many striking similarities between both the stories in these two shows. The most striking, however, is that the creators of both were victims themselves, brave enough to relive their trauma through these stories inspired by the real events they endured.

9 ‘Beef’ (2023)

Created by Lee Sung Jin

Earning several Primetime Emmy Awards, the two main characters in Beef might not be a stalker and their victim like in Baby Reindeer. But they are two people at low points in their lives, just like Donny (Gadd) and Martha (Jessica Gunning) who become obsessed with one another in their own warped ways. Beef follows a road rage incident whereby neither individual is able to let things go, and they go to great lengths to ruin the others’ lives.

Like Baby Reindeer, Beef dives into a story about self-loathing and hate. The two main characters who are at odds, try to agree on a truce once they realize the damage that their actions are doing to others around them, yet the darkness in them simply can’t let go. The dark tone and theme of self-sabotage are palpable throughout the series, and both Yeun and Wong beautifully present an emotionally poignant story that also happens to be quite funny at times, too.

8 ‘Ripley’ (2024)

Created by Steven Zaillian

While Martha in Baby Reindeer is very overt in her stalking, Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) in Ripley is far more subtle, a refined con man who takes on the persona of someone upper-class, much like Martha pretends to be a successful, sought-after lawyer with a busy schedule. This story is based on the same Patricia Highsmith novel in which the movie The Talented Mr. Ripley, one of five Tom Ripley movies made to date, was based on. In the story, Ripley is mistaken for a friend of the son of a wealthy businessman. While he’s tasked with bringing the prodigal son home, once Ripley meets the young Dickie (Johnny Flynn), he becomes enamored with his life of riches and wants desperately to be a part of it.

Ripley dives further than the stalking case goes in Baby Reindeer, resulting in murder. But it’s an interesting show to watch that shows an even darker side of someone like Martha with a penchant for pretending.

7 ‘Swarm’ (2023)

Created by Janine Nabers, Donald Glover

One of the things Gadd discusses in Baby Reindeer, both as his character on the show and in interviews after, is how he recognized that Martha was mentally ill and needed help. Yet despite her many prior arrests, none was ever offered. The main story in Swarm might suggest how far an obsession like the one Martha had for Donny could go if things truly got out of hand. At the core of the story is Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman obsessed with a pop star. Her obsession grows darker and more sinister over time, leading to murder as Dre does what she believes she’s supposed to do.

The story in Swarm might be fictional, but like Baby Reindeer, it’s a cautionary tale about stalking and obsession. The show is also satirical in nature, presented as a comedy horror thriller. So, viewers can expect to feel a variety of emotions as they watch the scenes.

6 ‘You’ (2018-2024)

Created by Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble (Based on You by Caroline Kepnes)

Ending with its fifth and final season, You is a fictional tale about a serial killer who follows a particular pattern with each of his victims. He spots them, believes they are destined to be together, then charms his way into their life. He then begins to incessantly stalk the person. Viewers hear Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) internal monologue through narration as he rationalized his decisions to himself, ironically often using irrational thought processes to convince himself that he’s simply doing what should be, or needs to be, done.

What’s interesting about You for fans of Baby Reindeer is that it provides a deeper look into how someone like Martha might have been thinking. Joe often misconstrued actions or words, or twisted them to fit his own narrative, much like Martha did to Donny. You is as dark and terrifying as Baby Reindeer, albeit in a different, more sensationalized and exaggerated way.

5 ‘Fatal Attraction’ (2023)

Created by Alexandra Cunningham, Kevin J. Hynes (Based on Fatal Attraction by James Dearden)

While the series Fatal Attraction didn’t receive as positive a reception as the 1987 movie of the same name starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the first and only season is still an interesting watch for fans of Baby Reindeer. In this series, Dan (Joshua Jackson) engages in a torrid affair with a new hire at his work. He tries to end things but quickly realizes that Alex (Lizzy Caplan) is not ready to let go. So much so that she does whatever possible to insert herself into his life, even showing up at his house to befriend his wife Beth (Amanda Peet).

The situation is similar to one of Martha’s boldest moves when she joins a gathering at Donny’s house held by his ex-girlfriend’s mother. She pretends to be just a random woman, stunning Donny when he walks in the door and sees her, just as Alex does to Dan on this show. Both shows touch on obsessive stalking by a woman who has become infatuated with her victim.

4 ‘Chloe’ (2022)

Created by Alice Seabright, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Poppy Cogan

In this British psychological thriller miniseries, Becky (Erin Doherty), a lonely woman becomes obsessed with an estranged childhood friend named Chloe (Poppy Gilbert) who died by suicide. Her obsession grows deeper and deeper such that Becky, under an assumed fake identity, goes from trying to befriend Chloe’s best friend, to attempting to become part of Chloe’s group of close friends.

The story evolves in ways that Baby Reindeer doesn’t, uncovering secrets and trauma of a different kind. But Doherty delivers a performance just as gripping and enthralling as Gadd and Gunning, with the same qualities that make viewers see her as both a villain and a hero.

3 ‘13 Reasons Why’ (2017-2020)

Created by Brian Yorkey (Based on Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher)

13 Reasons Why might center around students in high school, and it’s classified as a teen drama. But the messaging is just as powerful, even if it’s delivered in a very different style that critics hated but audiences loved. The protagonist is Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a young woman who dies by suicide. But she leaves behind a series of cassette tapes telling her story, each one for someone who she says played a role in her decision. Part of her story is a violent rape, bullying, and the unfair tarnishing of her reputation.

Along with a scene depicting Hannah’s rape, there’s another scene involving the violent rape of a young man in a school bathroom. It was controversial, but its graphic nature, similar to the scene featuring Donny’s rape, raises awareness of the seriousness and prevalence of rape against not just women but also men. While Tyler (Devin Druid) takes drastic action in retaliation for what has been done to him and Donny has a public breakdown, both situations are equally compelling and downright troubling.

2 ‘I Am A Stalker’ (2022)

Created by Zoe Hines, Ned Parker, Danny Tipping

Fans who watched Baby Reindeer might be wondering how Martha could be so clueless and lose herself in her own delusions. While there are tons of fictional stalker movies, I Am A Stalker is a British true crime docuseries that takes viewers into the minds of convicted stalkers who share their own stories. It’s a fascinating look into the psyches of individuals who developed an obsession for another person, learning what drew them to feel the way they did, and how they perceived the situations they were in.

In one situation, for example, a man stalked his ex-girlfriend and sent her disturbing text messages, just like Martha did to Donny. While each story is disturbing, hearing them right from the criminals themselves is deeply engaging

1 ‘Liar’ (2017-2020)

Created by Harry Williams, Jack Williams

Another British series, the thriller Liar touches on the topic of rape and the failure of law enforcement to help, something that Donny experiences himself in Baby Reindeer. While he doesn’t report his rape, he does try to get something done about the stalking. But Donny is met with confusion and lack of action.

In Liar, Laura (Joanne Froggatt) goes on a date with a widowed surgeon named Andrew (Ioan Gruffold) and it seems to go well. That is until Laura awakens the next morning and realizes she has been raped. Her attempt to report this to the police, however, doesn’t lead anywhere. Like Baby Reindeer, Liar is an important social commentary on the difficulties that victims of sexual assault face when trying to report and prove their crimes, and the ease at which perpetrators can get away with their acts, leaving undeniable mental scars.

