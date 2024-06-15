It’s no secret that the 2024 summer box office has been off to a relatively slow start. After the disappointing opening weekends for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy, some cinephiles were left to assume that this year was irrevocably harmed by the delays in the summer lineup due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die at the box office was the kick of momentum that the entertainment industry needed. As it turns out, spending two entertaining hours in the company of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence can solve a lot of problems.

While it may not be the strongest iteration in the series thus far, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is an example of the power of the cinematic experience; the film would be far less entertaining for viewers at home than if they actually ventured out into the theaters. However, streaming has become a reality for the entertainment industry, and there are many highly entertaining television shows well-suited for fans of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Here are ten great shows to watch if you loved Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

10 'L.A.'s Finest' (2019-2020)

Created by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier

With the massive box office success of Bad Boys, a television counterpart was going to come into fruition sooner or later. That show arrived in the form of L.A.s’ Finest, which follows Marcus Burnett’s sister, Sidney (Gabrielle Union) and her partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), as they import the Miami-way of stopping crime in the City of Angels. The pilot episode was a basically shot-for-shot remake of the first film, but as the show went along, it began to develop its own flavor and move out of the shadow of the movie franchise that birthed it.

If it was produced by a major streamer such as Netflix or Hulu, L.A.’s Finest might have had a chance to become a sizable hit. Unfortunately, it was produced and streamed on Spectrum, and was only available to customers of the cable service, destroying its chances of gaining a sizable audience. With few people watching, the show was quietly canceled after two seasons. Now streaming on Tubi, fans of Bad Boys can now get an opportunity to check out this somewhat forgotten TV adaptation of the franchise, and watch a seriously underrated duo kick-butt on the small screen.

9 ‘Luke Cage’ (2016-2018)

Created by Cheo Hodari Coker

The Bad Boys films are certainly played for laughs more often than not, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t address some more serious topics. Given the inherent controversy that comes with any film depicting police officers as protagonists, the Bad Boys film puts an emphasis on showcasing heroic black characters. Similarly, the Marvel Netflix series Luke Cage was a groundbreaking superhero show that addressed themes of racial identity. Set in Harlem, Luke Cage follows the titular hero (Mike Colter) as he tries to bring peace to the community whilst being pursued by the law.

Like the Bad Boys films, Luke Cage featured no shortage of great action, as Colter certainly committed to the physicality of the role. Given that the MCU has reintroduced Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, it's about time that Luke Cage joined him and came to a Disney+ show.

8 ‘The Boys’ (2019-Present)

Developed by Eric Kripke

One of the most defining attributes of the Bad Boys franchise, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die in particular, is a maniacal sense of humor. The latest installment in the series features an uptick in mayhem as the two central characters destroy all sorts of property as they uncover a potential conspiracy within their ranks. The Boys features all sorts of mayhem and violence played for laughs. In fact, the show reaches such levels of depravity that even the most steel-hearted viewer may be grossed out at some points.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die was an effective sequel because it built on the franchise’s past and developed the characters well. Similarly, The Boys continues to get more complex and philosophical with each subsequent season. Given that showrunner Erik Kripke has already confirmed that a fifth season is in the works, it is safe to say that The Boys will continue to find new ways to surprise its viewers.

7 ‘Archer’ (2009-2023)

Created by Adam Reed

The Bad Boys franchise has succeeded by lampooning the overblown seriousness that defines many depictions of police in cinema; the films inject a sense of humor that is missing in classic films like Serpico or The French Connection. Similarly, the groundbreaking FX animated series Archer served as a radical parody of espionage stories, showing the goofy scenarios that spies get into both on and off duty. The notion of such a dangerous profession being treated as a workplace comedy allowed Archer to subvert audience expectations.

The Bad Boys series has succeeded in keeping the story fresh with each installment, and Archer made radical changes to its seasonal structure in order to keep viewers engaged. The fifth season even dropped the “spy” element altogether to focus on a drug smuggling conspiracy lifted straight out of a classic episode of Miami Vice.

6 ‘Castle’ (2009-2016)

Created by Andrew W. Marlowe

On a narrative level, the Bad Boys films are largely indistinguishable; the villains, mysteries, and threats are far less important than the characters, and thankfully, Smith and Lawrence are nearly unrivaled in their chemistry. When it comes to exciting chemistry between co-stars, Castle featured a great onscreen dynamic between Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic. While, ironically, the two were often at odds with each other in real life, that wasn’t apparent within the series, as they perfectly slipped into their roles of Richard Castle and Detective Kate Beckett, respectively.

Like the Bad Boys franchise, Castle presents a highly comical depiction of police investigations, as Castle and Beckett are often assigned beguiling cases involving odd suspects. As with Bad Boys, Castle succeeded because it never risked taking itself too seriously; even some of the more dramatic moments in the later seasons were generally undercut by clever jokes.

5 ‘Bones’ (2005-2017)

Created by Hart Hanson

Bad Boys is a unique film franchise because fans are going to see the evolution of the characters’ on-screen dynamic for almost three decades; it's interesting to see Smith and Lawrence treating their characters as lifelong friends in Bad Boys: For Life, as initially they were opposed to working with one another. Bones did a great job at advancing the central relationship between its characters over the course of ten seasons. The partnership, and eventual romance, between Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), grew quite authentic, in no small part due to the extensive commitment that the two lead actors made.

Longevity is rare in media franchises, but both Bones and Bad Boys proved that developing memorable characters was the key for a series to remain relevant. Not every season of Bones was great, but Boreanaz and Deschanel were never less than excellent.

4 ‘Eastbound & Down’ (2009-2013)

Created by Ben Best, Jody Hill, and Danny McBride

The key to the success of the Bad Boys franchise is that the protagonists aren’t above making mistakes; in fact, the series is far more interesting because it acknowledges that Smith and Lawrence are somewhat untraditional cinematic heroes. Eastbound & Down is a dark comedy series that features one of the more unique protagonists in television history. Kenny Powers (Danny McBride) may have started off as a minor league baseball player, but he somehow managed to become a criminal, a teacher, a media icon, and a loving family man over the course of four hilarious seasons.

One of the best HBO shows ever, Eastbound & Down succeeded by being as unpredictable as possible. The series is filled with a sort of crass, violent, and occasionally juvenile humor that fans of Bad Boys: Ride or Die will almost certainly find to be hilarious.

3 ‘Chuck’ (2007-2012)

Created by Josh Schwartz

One of the hallmarks of the Bad Boys franchise is the perfect blend between comedy and action. While it would have been very easy for the franchise to swing too hard in either direction, the series manages to balance its exciting action sequences with some more playful moments of physical comedy. Chuck was an underrated action-comedy series that featured a star-making performance by Zachary Levi. Before he drew acclaim for his performance as Billy Batson in the DCEU, Levi starred in the titular role of Chuck, a geeky electronics store employee who is forced to become an undercover CIA agent.

Although it was sadly canceled after its fifth season, Chuck succeeded in developing a niche fanbase, similar to the continued success of Bad Boys. While both franchises certainly embellished their genre elements, they both were also able to work in moments of sincerity when it was necessary.

2 ‘Sneaky Pete’ (2015-2019)

Created by David Shore and Bryan Cranston

Bad Boys is certainly not the first buddy cop action franchise, as it's a template that has been popular since the success of 48 Hr. and Lethal Weapon in the 1980s. However, Bad Boys: Ride or Die managed to elevate the subgenre by offering just enough surprises to keep viewers constantly on their toes. Similarly, the underrated Amazon Prime drama series Sneaky Pete offered a fun reinvention of the con artist adventure story. Giovanni Ribisi gives the best performance of his career as an ex-con who is forced to steal the identity of his former cellmate.

Like the Bad Boys franchise, Sneaky Pete addresses themes about familial dysfunction throughout its run. One of the core concepts in the series is the notion of “found family;” after spending time with his ex-cellmate’s family, Pete begins to find the sort of acceptance that he never gained within his own personal life.

Watch on Prime Video

1 ‘Fargo’ (2014-2024)

Created by Noah Hawley

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a great piece of blockbuster entertainment because of how seamlessly it blends genres. It’s a film that is certainly indebted to buddy adventures, 1990s action films, conspiracy thrillers, family comedies, and murder mysteries. Similarly, Fargo draws from a wide range of influences to be thoroughly unpredictable. Although it shares the title with the 1996 crime classic by Joel and Ethan Coen, Fargo managed to tell completely new narratives with each subsequent season. The anthology format can be a risky one, but Fargo has managed to pull it off very well thus far.

Like the Bad Boys franchise, Fargo is a series worth committing to because of the consistency of quality. Although most fans of the series would agree that the second season is its best, the changing narratives and fluctuating cast ensure that Fargo never becomes dull.

