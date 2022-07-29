Putting your life on the line for the sake of others is a noble task that few are willing to endure. Yet, as seen in Dick Wolf's Chicago Fire, the paramedics at Firehouse 51 are ready to put on their protective gear and take action whenever an emergency arises. With new scenarios happening in every episode, fans of the NBC series have grown to admire and root for the characters throughout the show's 10 seasons. After finishing catching up on the latest episodes, you might be wondering if there are recommendations with a similar feel to watch next. From 9-1-1 to Law & Order: SVU, here are some procedural dramas that promise to keep you invested with their riveting cases and easy-to-love cast.

9-1-1 (2018-Present)

If you are into the everyday pressure in a firefighter's life, then you might as well enjoy the thrill of a first responders team in action. In 9-1-1, another successful installment by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, the audience witnesses all sorts of catastrophic events in Los Angeles and the tensions that the paramedics, police, and firefighters have to deal with in order to save the day. Another reason to consider watching this series is its starlit cast, which includes fan favorites Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, and Peter Krause.

Station 19 (2018-Present)

The best part about procedural shows is that they focus on a different event in each episode. Although you are immersed in the emergency cases, it is always sweet to become drawn to the main characters' lives outside their job environment. This is specially true in Station 19, a spin-off series from Shonda Rhimes' medical drama Grey's Anatomy. In between shifts at the Seattle Fire Station 19, Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) has family issues and romantic interests occupying her mind just like anyone else. This proximity to both the professional and personal reality within the show's main ensemble is what attracts viewers to the show's bigger picture.

Rescue Me (2004-2011)

Before Chicago Fire or Station 19 began airing on tv, Rescue Me was the firefighter show that people clanged to in the early 2000s. From buildings burning up to tragic accidents on the road, what made this series stand out was its comedic timing and portrayal of trauma post 9/11. The show knew when to crack a joke and also knew when to keep things serious. The protagonist, Tommy Galvin (Denis Leary), contributes to this multifaceted feel through his heroic approach at work and his self-centered attitude at home.

Hawaii Five-0 (2010-2020)

Shifting gears to other types of procedural shows to add to your watch list, Hawaii Five-0 is centered on a police task force that specializes in high-end crimes. Led by the Governor, the team has full immunity to confront terrorist attacks, murders, and kidnappings. Whenever they aren't handling guns in a crime scene, you get to spot them surfing a wave and enjoying a deserved break. This was the first crime series to run for a decade, which is an indicator of its popularity amongst fans of the genre.

Law & Order: SVU (1999-Present)

Before Dick Wolf propelled the Chicago tv universe, he was the mastermind behind this commendable investigation drama. Law & Order: SVU is not only the longest-running primetime live-action series in the U.S. (totaling 24 seasons thus far), but a shinning example of how to maintain the audience's interest throughout the years. It is centered on the Special Victims Unit, a group of highly qualified detectives that examine cases of sexual misconduct, abuse, and other fatalities. If you aren't willing to watch all the episodes, you are guaranteed to want to stick around for a random one that airs on tv. Having a strong female lead like Olivia Benson (Marishka Hargitay) present since the pilot is what makes this investigative series a worthy comfort watch.

The Good Wife (2009-2016)

Onto a legal series that also manages to include procedural cases and a compelling protagonist. In The Good Wife, Alice Florrick (Julianna Margulies) decides to leave the housewife duties aside once her husband takes part in a scandal. Eager to provide for her family and surpass the side effects from her husband's actions, she decides to return to the legal world. Years outside of a law firm, Florrick struggles to adapt at first but quickly gets the hang of it. Like Olivia Benson, the main character in this series is determined and continues to blossom all the way to the end. After watching The Good Wife, you should also add its spin-off series The Good Fight to your list.

Criminal Minds (2005-2020)

This one is for those who are looking to sink their teeth into serial killer territory. In Criminal Minds, the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit works on unraveling the traumas and cruel intentions linked to a murderer on the loose. As each episode progresses, the team is constantly challenged when it comes to creating a profile for their suspect and catching all the clues that lead to them before they attack another victim.

FBI (2018-Present)

The team in FBI is much different from the one in Criminal Minds. Instead of relying on the psychological aspect of the suspects at hand, these agents are quick to take action and utilize their high-tech tools to keep the murderers behind closed bars. The leading duo, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and Omar (Zeeko Zaki), know exactly what to do during a mission and how to keep each other accountable. Seeing them interact is an additional layer of enjoyment when combined with the intriguing plotlines. Like Chicago Fire and Law and Order: SVU, this series is produced by Dick Wolf.

The Good Doctor (2017-Present)

Another essential part of saving lives is making sure that victims get to the hospital immediately. In The Good Doctor, viewers get to see Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) trying to care for patients but also struggle to connect with them due to his autism. While there are many challenges that arise during his every day life as a surgical resident, Murphy proves that he is an excellent professional and his logical thinking is an asset when trying to look at medical procedures objectively. The more you watch him interact with patients and co-workers at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, the more you will laugh and empathize with the character.

House (2004-2012)

Also within the medical field, this series is focused on another antisocial doctor. Unlike Dr. White, who attempts to fit in, Dr. House (Hugh Laurie) is unapologetically arrogant. Despite his awful attitude, his cleverness when solving diagnostics makes the rest of the team want to learn from him. In the same way that the other doctors overlook the negative aspects of House's personality and eventually befriend him, viewers also begin to view him as a lovable idiot.