Community has been widely regarded as one of the funniest, most clever sitcoms on TV. Unfortunately, with the sixth season marking the end of the TV series in 2015, hopeful fans are still in limbo waiting for the movie to round out the “six seasons and a movie” mantra.

Luckily, there are plenty of hilarious ensemble casts out there with similar dynamics and humor. And though nothing will be quite like Community, each one of these shows has something unique to offer, a new spin or concept that matches the quality of Community’s creativity and causes them to stand out. From crazy cartoonish space adventures to just four buddies living in a loft, these 10 TV shows carry Community’s spirit.

Freaks and Geeks

Let’s be honest: high school is hard enough to navigate, no matter what year it is. During the 1980-1981 year at William McKinley High School, siblings Lindsay (Linda Cardellini) and Sam (John Francis Daley) find their social situations as complicated as ever. Having found a place among the troublemaking teenagers at school (the “freaks”), Lindsay attempts to change her image from nerd to rebel. Meanwhile, Sam finds community with the school losers (the “geeks”) as they navigate the ups and downs of being high school freshmen.

With a bit more drama than Community uses and plenty of humor, Freaks and Geeks follows a charming cast of characters on their adventures and misadventures. If the social misfit student aspect of Community is what you’re looking for, this show will absolutely satisfy.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Police work is serious business — unless you happen to work in Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department, that is. This group of cartoonish cops, including the talented but immature Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Sandburg), is led by the stoic and experienced Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), both of whom are the perfect foil for the other. They are also at the center of a whirlwind of personalities, from the tough Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) to family man Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews).

The heart and soul of Community was its emphasis on found family, and if ever there was a dysfunctional family dynamic within a police department, Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be it. And all while catching bad guys!

Undeclared

Sometimes it’s okay to not know your direction in life right away. That’s what college is for, after all. At the University of Northeastern California, Steven Karp (Jay Baruchel) hasn’t yet declared his major but soon finds that he’s only one of six freshmen who don’t have it all together yet.

With the shenanigans of his floor mate and crush Lizzie (Carla Gallo), his roommate Lloyd (Charlie Hunnam), anxious freshman Rachel (Monica Keena), resident smart guy Ron (Seth Rogen), and a business-turned-music major Marshall (Tim Sharp), Steven’s life will never have a dull moment.

Mythic Quest

Take personalities just as unique and zany as Community and place them in the video game business, and you have a recipe for hilarity. Video game creator Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) prepares for the release of an expansion pack to his video game Mythic Quest, called Raven’s Banquet, but ends up butting heads against the lead engineer Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) and the head of monetization Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi).

Shenanigans ensue at Mythic Quest HQ as personalities bounce off each other in the most entertaining of ways. It’s especially fun to watch Danny Pudi playing a very different role than Community’s Abed Nadir, and Rob McElhenney makes his mark as Ian despite his other remarkable role as Mac onIt’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Psych

Image via USA Network

What’s a hyper-observant slacker to do when his casual crime-solving catches the eye of the Santa Barbara Police Department? Rather than go to prison for suspiciously knowing too much about a case, Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) does the logical thing, and becomes a psychic detective. With the help of his best friend Gus (Dulé Hill), Shawn becomes a psychic consultant for the SBPD, much to the annoyance of head detective Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) and his partner Juliette O’Hara (Maggie Lawson).

Every episode of this mystery dramedy is a riot, thanks in part to the show’s ability to not take itself too seriously. Despite a vast array of different crimes, Shawn and Gus have as much fun as possible while solving mysteries and saving the day.

New Girl

School teacher Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) is fresh out of a particularly grueling breakup and needs a place to stay to get back on her feet. Luckily, a place has opened up in a spacious and affordable loft. The catch: her three roommates are all types of strange. Pessimistic and broke bartender Nick (Jake Johnson), ego-centric player Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and ex-basketball player with a secret love for bubble baths (Lamorne Morris) make life in the loft a collection of one misadventure after another. But Jess is her own kind of crazy; luckily, she fits right in.

As the four roommates deal with breakups, job switches, and the best drinking game in the world (True American), they become a tightly-knit family that shares life together — no matter how disastrous.

Rick and Morty

Not every family is fortunate (or unfortunate) enough to have a mad scientist’s lab in their basement. Grandpa Rick (Justin Roiland) has moved in with the family and sets to work immediately creating the most out-of-this-world scientific gadgets and gizmos. What’s more, he’s dead set on going on exhilarating but life-endangering adventures with his 14-year-old squirrelly grandson Morty (also Justin Roiland). As the grandfather-grandson bonding times become more dangerous and uniquely strange, tensions surface within the Sanchez family. But after all is said and done, who wouldn’t want to go gallivanting through space and time with an egocentric mad scientist?

Though Rick and Morty has a similar oddball type of humor that Community does, the show is committed to its dark humor, turning unsettling situations into moments that will tickle your funny bone. Grab your portal gun, jump in the space cruiser, and don’t forget the Szechwan sauce!

Superstore

Dedicated employee Amy (America Ferrera), new hire Jonah (Ben Feldman), and their fellow co-workers clock in at Cloud 9, but the superstore scene is far less heavenly than the name implies. A large cast of superstore employees survives every terror that retail has to offer, from nasty customers to the most dangerous of sale days. Thankfully, they have each other to rely on (most of the time) and find ways to make the best out of their situations.

Anytime an ensemble cast is thrown into crazy but relatable situations (working at a superstore is no walk in the park) you know you’re going to have a great time, and the way these personalities react to each other is always a fun ride.

Modern Family

All families have their fair share of dysfunction, but the Pritchetts and Dunpheys win the award for most troublesome family that still somehow makes it work. Patriarch Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) has married a beautiful and spunky young wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and has become a stepfather to her son; meanwhile, his severe daughter Claire (Julie Bowen) and her goofy husband Phil (Ty Burrell) deal with three kids while her brother Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his partner Cam (Eric Stonestreet) adopt their first child.

This hilarious mockumentary points out the flaws of a highly dysfunctional family while still highlighting the best qualities of each character and instances where they show each other all the love that family has to offer. They aren’t exactly an uncomplicated family, but they unapologetically broadcast this uniqueness — and they do so in the funniest ways.

Scrubs

Image via NBC

Freshly out of medical school, J.D. (Zach Braff) and his friend Turk (Donald Faison) become interns at Sacred Heart Hospital. Though his education prepared them for a career spent wearing scrubs, it didn’t prepare J.D. for the sarcastic Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), his unwilling mentor, or the cute intern Elliot (Sarah Chalke) – and he certainly couldn’t have been prepared for the janitor with a chip on his shoulder. Nonetheless, J.D. makes the best out of his lot and sets out to earn his place at Sacred Heart.

The show is peppered with narration and creative daydreams from J.D. Combined with the medical hijinks are also some truly serious moments, making Scrubs a step above your typical medical comedy drama.