After the relentless high-octane thrills of George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road took the world by storm, the expectations for its prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, became sky-high. Much to fans' surprise and relief, the movie delivered on every level. It's one of the most exciting action movies of the 2020s thus far, and just like there are plenty of similar movies to watch after the credits roll, so too are there a wide variety of TV shows that fans of the movie are guaranteed to enjoy.

From fast-paced dystopian extravaganzas like Blood Drive to female rage masterworks like The Handmaid's Tale, there are shows out there with so many elements for fans of Furiosa to love that they're simply a must-watch for them. After all, there's nothing quite like a good genre-heavy post-apocalyptic TV show to satisfy that Miller-like fiction craving.

10 'Snowpiercer' (2020–2024)

Developed by Graeme Manson and Josh Friedman

A new interpretation of Jacques Lob's graphic novel Le Transperceneige, which Bong Joon-ho adapted as an exceptional dystopian film in 2013, Snowpiercer is one of the best TV adaptations of movies. It takes place seven years after the world became a frozen wasteland, where what remains of humanity travels in a perpetually moving train around the globe. Here, class warfare and social injustice characterize a never-ending fight for survival.

Similarly to how Furiosa explores the conflicts between different social classes in a wasteland ravaged by a mysterious climate crisis, Snowpiercer is a complex study of how politics play out in a society struggling to stay alive. Though the quality of the series took a bit of a nosedive in its third season, the first two seasons still stand as some of the best post-apocalyptic storytelling currently on television. With the final season about to start airing, fans can only hope that Snowpiercer will go out with a glacial bang.

Snowpiercer

Release Date
May 17, 2020
Cast
Daveed Diggs , Mickey Sumner , Alison Wright , Iddo Goldberg , Sheila Vand , Lena Hall , Annalise Basso , Roberto Urbina
Seasons
4
Creator(s)
Graeme Manson , Josh Friedman

9 'Twisted Metal' (2023 -)

Developed by Rhett Reese, Michael Jonathan Smith, and Paul Wernick

Based on Sony's vehicular combat video game franchise, Twisted Metal proves that video game adaptations often work best on the small screen. It stars a magnetic Anthony Mackie as an outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The Mad Max influences are evident, and the show constantly does a variety of awesome things with them.

Perfect for those who were most fascinated by Furiosa's brutal, high-octane car action, Twisted Metal is a goofy, crazy ride that never takes itself too seriously. The cast, also featuring badass Stephanie Beatriz, is terrific, and all the colorful characters are easy to connect with. People looking for an entertaining romp to binge-watch without having to put too much intellectual effort into it ought to check out this one.

Twisted Metal
Twisted Metal
TV-MA
Action
Adventure
Comedy

Release Date
July 27, 2023
Cast
Anthony Mackie , Stephanie Beatriz , Chelle Ramos , Jared Bankens
Seasons
1

8 'Into the Badlands' (2015–2019)

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

The martial arts genre isn't often set in sci-fi dystopias. Into the Badlands is here to fill that niche, and it does so in the most exhilarating ways. It's about a mighty warrior and a boy with supernatural powers searching for enlightenment in a ruthless post-apocalyptic U.S., which is controlled by feudal barons. Action-packed but also surprisingly emotional in certain moments, it's a modern, underrated classic through and through.

Just like the best parts of Furiosa, Into the Badlands is characterized by intelligent world-building anchored by distinct sections of an engrossing land, ruled by powerful leaders, and populated by characters with dark pasts. It's a powerful morality tale exploring the difficulties of remaining good in a world of evil, thrilling all the way from its pilot to its suspenseful finale.

Into the Badlands
Into the Badlands
Release Date
November 15, 2015
Cast
Emily Beecham , Nick Frost , Orla Brady , Aramis Knight , Daniel Wu
Seasons
3
Studio
AMC

7 'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017 -)

Created by Bruce Miller

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the best book-to-TV adaptations of the 21st century, based on Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking feminist novel of the same title. The story is set in a dystopian future, where a woman is forced to live as a second-class concubine under a fundamentalist, religion-based patriarchal autocracy that has taken control of most of the United States.

The show, much like the book that gives it its foundation, is a thought-provoking examination of what happens to women's identity in an oppressive society. And, like Furiosa, it's a provocative story about repressed female rage. It's haunting dystopian fiction with a jaw-dropping lead performance by Elisabeth Moss, usually horrific to watch but always offering satisfying payoffs.

The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale
TV-MA
Release Date
April 26, 2017
Seasons
5

6 'Fist of the North Star' (1984–1988)

Created by Yoshiyuki Okamura and Tetsuo Hara

The anime series Fist of the North Star is based on the manga of the same title written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara. The source material found direct inspiration in George Miller's first two Mad Max films, and that inspiration carried over to the TV adaptation. It's the story of Kenshiro, a practitioner of a deadly master art, who fights tyrannical warriors in an Earth that's been ravaged by nuclear war.

One of the best animated series for adults, Fist of the North Star flawlessly captures the charm and magic of the manga and adds plenty of its own spice. It's a testosterone-dripping post-apocalyptic adventure full of beautifully animated action, set in a world that's quite reminiscent of the wasteland that Furiosa travels through in an effort to liberate herself from the burden of undying hatred.

Fist of the North Star (1984)
Fist of the North Star (1984)
TV-14

Release Date
October 11, 1984
Cast
Akira Kamiya , Shigeru Chiba , Teiyu Ichiryusai , Tomiko Suzuki , Kenji Utsumi , Takaya Hashi , Yuriko Yamamoto
Seasons
4
Creator(s)
Yoshiyuki Okamura , Tetsuo Hara

5 'Fallout' (2024 -)

Created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner

When it was announced that Amazon would be producing a streaming adaptation of one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time, fans didn't really know what to expect. Thankfully, Fallout turned out much better than anyone could have expected. Set in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles destroyed by a nuclear apocalypse, the story follows a resident of an underground bunker who has to go out into the lawless surface.

Those fascinated by the sweeping Namibian landscapes of Furiosa, as well as Miller's way of expanding on the social intricacies of the Australian wasteland of his franchise, are guaranteed to fall in love with Fallout even if they've never even set eyes on any of the games. Sure, it works wonderfully as an adaptation, but it works just as well as a richly written and directed sci-fi survival series capable of standing on its own two feet.

Fallout
Fallout

Release Date
April 11, 2024
Cast
Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins , Kyle MacLachlan
Seasons
1
Creator(s)
Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet

4 'Blood Drive' (2017)

Created by James Roland

One of the most underrated sci-fi shows of recent years, Syfy's Blood Drive is as recommendable as a TV show can get for fans of George Miller's adrenaline-pumping work. Set in a dystopian alternate 1999, it's about a former cop who's forced to participate in a death race where cars run on human blood as fuel. It's a creative enough premise, but creator James Roland and his writing team were able to do even crazier things with it over the course of the show's short-lived one-season run.

Full of the same kind of dark comedy and relentless violence that fans of Furiosa will surely be able to appreciate, Blood Drive is a grindhouse-inspired gem full of badass action, badass characters, and badass visuals. Unconcerned with being any more ambitious than it needs to be in order to be incredibly fun, it's a show whose only crime was that it couldn't get more than just thirteen delightful episodes.

Blood Drive
Sci-Fi

Release Date
June 14, 2017
Cast
Alan Ritchson , Colin Cunningham
Seasons
1

3 'Blue Eye Samurai' (2023 -)

Created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi

A revenge tale led by a badass female? Those who have seen and loved Furiosa have already proved that the concept can work wonders, which makes Netflix's tremendous Blue Eye Samurai a must-watch for them. It's about Mizu, a young warrior cutting her way along a bloody path toward her destiny while on a revenge odyssey against those who wronged her.

Female-led revenge sagas have been better than ever in recent years, and mixing that with the ever-delightful samurai genre could have never resulted in anything less than a smash hit—precisely what Blue Eye Samurai immediately proved to be. Gorgeously animated and narratively gripping, it's a series that begs to be watched all in one sitting.

Blue Eye Samurai
Blue Eye Samurai
TV-MA
Action
Adventure
Drama

Release Date
November 3, 2023
Creator
Michael Green, Amber Noizumi
Cast
Maya Erskine , Kenneth Branagh , George Takei , Darren Barnet , Masi Oka , Randall Park , Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa , Brenda Song , Stephanie Hsu , Ming-Na Wen , Harry Shum Jr , Mark Dacascos
Seasons
2
Showrunner
Michael Green , Amber Noizumi

2 'The Last of Us' (2023 -)

Created by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin

It's probably no coincidence that exceptional dystopian TV shows have been far more numerous and higher-quality in recent years than ever before. For proof, one needn't look further than The Last of Us. Based on the highly acclaimed apocalyptic video game of the same title, it's about a hardened survivor taking a teenage girl across the U.S., as she may be humanity's last hope for survival following a global pandemic that's turned most of the population into zombie-like creatures.

In a way, Furiosa is first and foremost about the twisted relationship between the titular character and the unstable Dementus. Likewise, The Last of Us is most prominently a character-driven show anchored by the complex and compelling dynamic between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). These two are among the best titles in the genre, proving that it's at an all-time best.

The Last Of Us
The Last Of Us
TV-MA
Thriller

Release Date
January 15, 2023
Creator
Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann
Cast
Pedro Pascal , Bella Ramsey , Gabriel Luna , Anna Torv , Merle Dandridge , Nico Parker , Nick Offerman , Storm Reid
Seasons
2

1 'Game of Thrones' (2011–2019)

Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Quite differently from the purely action-oriented thrills of Fury Road, Furiosa is instead an epic action saga much more concerned with character development, world-building, and lore. In this sense, it's surprisingly similar to classic, legendary epics like Game of Thrones. This is a quasi-mythical fantasy series based on the works of George R.R. Martin, in which nine noble families fight for control over the lands of Westeros.

Despite having had a rather disappointing ending, Game of Thrones is still easy to call one of the best television series of all time. Made a gripping experience by all its game-changing twists, fascinating characters, and stunning locations, it's a show that those who liked Furiosa will find impossible to dislike. It's intense, grand, and one of the best stories television has to offer.

Game Of Thrones
Game Of Thrones
TV-MA

Release Date
April 17, 2011
Creator
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss
Seasons
8

