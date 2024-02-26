Griselda, directed by Andrés Baiz and created by Eric Newman, known for Narcos, has gained positive and negative reactions for its portrayal of Griselda Blanco, known as "The Godmother of Cocaine." In the Netflix show, Griselda, played by Sofía Vergara, leaves Medellín for Miami to start her own drug empire. As her business grows, Griselda becomes power hungry at a cost, and starts to lose her grip on Miami's drug trade.

Griselda gained a lot of fans very quickly. It premiered on January 24, 2024, and immediately became the #1 viewed series in 89 countries. Critics and fans alike praised Vergara for her performance as Griselda. The limited series has six hour-long episodes, which makes it a relatively quick watch, especially for anyone who loves true crime, or just crime dramas in general. Fans who have already watched Griselda might not know what to watch next. There are plenty of thrilling crime dramas to stream, but there are some TV shows like Queen of the South and Snowfall, which would resonate more with the audience of Netflix's Griselda.

10 'Power'

2014-2020

Power is an award-winning crime drama created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The series stars Omari Hardwick as James "Ghost" St. Patrick, a dealer and nightclub owner who is ready to leave his drug empire behind to pursue his dream of owning a Fortune 500 business. Ghost's family and friends aren't too supportive of him abandoning his position as a drug kingpin. Ghost struggles to balance himself between New York's rich society and the illegal drug market. Power ran for six seasons, but the Power universe doesn't stop there. The series has several spinoffs, including Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force.

Similar to Netflix's Griselda, this show deals with how the thirst for power affects people. Fans will enjoy the twists within its plot, but they will also become invested in characters like Ghost. The characters within Power don't necessarily fit into the gangster stereotype, which is a refreshing take from other dramas that portray criminals as flat characters who do not have lives beyond the drug trade.

9 'Money Heist'

2017-2021

Money Heist ("La casa del papel") is a Spanish crime thriller created by Álex Pina. A criminal mastermind known as The Professor (Álvaro Morte) recruits people, including Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), to help him steal money from the Royal Mint of Spain. However, their heist plan becomes more complicated as they start taking hostages and dealing with a growing police presence. The success of Money Heist was a catalyst for the spin-off series about Berlin (Pedro Alonso), the leader of the Royal Mint heist, Berlin, who has become a fan favorite among fans.

Money Heist goes beyond the typical crime thriller about robberies, which usually uses a straight forward linear narrative to tell the story of the heist from start to finish. Flashbacks, which show the team of thieves preparing for the heist, are paired with the present day. The narrative is driven from the perspective of Tokyo, who can be considered to be an unreliable narrator. Through these storytelling techniques, Pina creates a gripping look at an unsuspecting group of strangers coming together to pull a heist.

8 'Ozark'

2017-2022

Ozark, created by Bill Dubuque, is an Emmy-winning series about the Byrdes, a family who move from Chicago to the Ozarks. Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman, does money laundering for a Mexican drug cartel. When a scheme goes wrong, Marty concocts a plan to save his family. They move to the Ozarks so that Marty can launder money through Ozark businesses. Marty, his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), and their children try to adjust to their new life surrounded by drug dealers and crime families like the Langmores, as well as the Kansas City crime family.

What makes Ozark a potential hit for Griselda fans is that the show maintains its intensity throughout each season. Marty puts himself and his family in dangerous situations (and somehow manages to survive). This dynamic creates most of the show's dramatic tension, which creates the perfect climate for a crime drama. The characters in Ozark are anti-heroes; they do a lot of questionable things, but fans still love them.

7 'The Wire'

2002-2008

The Wire, which ran for five seasons, is considered to be one of the greatest shows in TV history. The TV series stars Lance Reddick as Lt Cedric Daniels, Sonja Sohn as Detective Shakima "Kima" Greggs, and Dominic West as Detective Jimmy McNulty, as police officers who work on the streets of Baltimore. The Wire, created by David Simon, looks into how institutions and systems like the police and politics influence policies and shape a city and its people.

Fans of Netflix's Griselda aren't likely to be interested in a direct police procedural. The Wire might seem like a police procedural based on its name, but it isn't. The show focuses on the perspectives of people inside and outside the police station, from port workers to politicians to detectives. This makes The Wire more realistic than other crime dramas that disregard various points of view.

6 'Snowfall'

2017-2023

Snowfall is set during the peak of the cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the 1980s. The TV series stars Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, a young man who becomes the head of a criminal syndicate known as The Family, who supplies crack cocaine to people in Los Angeles. In addition to Saint, the show also follows a CIA operative named Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson) and pro wrestler Gustavo 'El Oso' Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta).

While the intricacies of how the cocaine epidemic came to be would be of interest to Netflix's Griselda fans, they will definitely become invested in the characters in Snowfall. The whole cast does a superb job of taking these complex characters from the script to screen. Critics and fans of Snowfall often praise Idris for his performance as Franklin.

5 'The Cleaning Lady'

2022-

The Cleaning Lady, a TV crime drama created by Miranda Kwok, is based off an Argentinean TV show called La chica que limpia. Tony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), a former doctor, goes to Las Vegas to get her son the best care for his illness. To pay for his treatments, Thony works as a cleaner. One night, she witnesses a murder and is hired to be a cleaner and doctor for Arman Morales (Adan Canto), who is the leader of a Las Vegas crime family. Thony hides her secret from her family and tries to evade detection from the FBI and protect herself from being deported.

The Cleaning Lady has a compelling protagonist in Thony. Yung's portrayal of Thony is one of the standout performances in the TV series. While she isn't an anti-hero, Thony trends on the side of being a "morally gray" character due to her deciding to help out Morales, even though she knows what he does for a living is wrong.

4 'Narcos'

2015-2017

Narcos was created by Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard, and Chris Brancato, who also worked on Griselda. The series follows the life of Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura), the leader of the Medellín Cartel and a Columbian drug lord, known as the "King of Cocaine." Escobar decides to go into business with Mateo Moreno, and they start producing cocaine. Agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) joins the DEA, and he eventually gets a partner, Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal). The two work together to try and take down the Columbian drug cartels.

Narcos is a very popular show with people who love Breaking Bad, and fans of Netflix's Griselda will also enjoy the TV series' premise. It's also a very gritty and entertaining show with its unpredictable (and sometimes shocking) moments. Pascal and Moura are phenomenal in their roles, as Javier Peña and Pablo Escobar, respectively.

3 'Hightown'

2020-

In Hightown, Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a person with a substance abuse disorder, works as a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent near Cape Cod. While she is walking on the beach, Jackie discovers the body of a woman, and she informs the police. As detectives try to find the murderer, Jackie works on her own to solve the mystery. Their investigations lead them into the black market of opiods and drug dealers.

While Hightown is kind of a whodunit, it doesn't go full police procedural as the show is from Jackie's perspective. The concept of a big mystery tied to drug dealers would interest fans of Netflix's Griselda. Hightown's pace is thrilling, and the mystery will have any crime drama fan eager to watch episode after episode.

2 'Tokyo Vice'

2022-

In Tokyo Vice, created by J.T. Rogers, Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), an American journalist, is hired at a Japanese newspaper. He befriends Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe), a detective who investigates organized crime. Katagiri teaches Adelstein about the yakuza. While it may seem that Jake landed a dream job or reporting on crime in the world's largest megacity, it quickly becomes apparent that Jake isn't reporting in Missouri anymore and that he has to be careful of what he writes about.

The show does a great job of using its source material, a non-fiction book by Jake Adelstein, to create heightened tensions within the storyline, with viewers feeling the constant danger of Jake reporting on Tokyo's organized crime underworld. The relationship between Adelstein and Katagiri also makes Tokyo Vice such a great show, and anyone who enjoyed watching Griselda and who has an interest in organized crime will be interested in the yakuza, or Japanese gangs will find Tokyo Vice much to their liking.

1 'Queen of the South'

2016-2017

If there is any series that closely mirrors what Griselda is all about, it's Queen of the South. The series follows the story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Barga), a poor woman who builds incredible wealth by building one of Mexico's most powerful and feared drug cartels after the lover of her life, Guero Davila, a drug runner for the cartel, is murdered. Being the queen of a powerful drug empire has its perks, but it also carries plenty of pitfalls for Teresa, mainly having to fight off the numerous drug cartels that are looking to get a piece of her vast and lucrative territory.

Queen of the South is probably one of the best shows for Griselda fans to watch. As a character, Teresa is quite similar to Vergara's portrayal of Griselda, who both grow into power in a criminal underworld that is normally dominated by men. She is a woman in the man's world of drug dealing who builds her drug empire from the bottom up; and she isn't afraid of using fear and violence to get what she wants and intimidate anyone who dares get in her way.

