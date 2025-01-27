Nosferatu was one of 2024's most enthralling and atmospheric horror films as well as one of the most anticipated, and it is easy to understand why. With its hauntingly immersive visuals, amazing acting performances (Lily-Rose Depp in an astounding horror role), and deep exploration of human nature and the unknown, it has captivated countless worldwide viewers who are fans of the genre.

If you find yourself entranced by the eerie world, tragic characters, and chilling tension of Robert Eggers' new horror film and wondering what to watch next, these television shows will fill the hole in your heart, keeping you on the edge of your seat as they delve into stunning Gothic aesthetics and psychological horror. From Hannibal to Midnight Mass, these television series like Nosferatu echo its themes and make for captivating viewings.

9 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019 - 2024)

Created by Jemaine Clement and available for streaming on Hulu, What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary sitcom that provides audiences with an intriguing, entertaining look into the nightly lives of four vampires living together on Staten Island for over a century.

Although What We Do in the Shadows offers audiences a different kind of vampire tale, leaning on comedic storytelling rather than straight-up horror, it still captures the allure of the vampire genre. Like Nosferatu, it deconstructs and re-imagines the traditional myth, immersing audiences in its gothic aesthetics and atmospheres through its set design and costuming. For fans of well-written comedy series, What We Do in the Shadows is undoubtedly a worthy viewing.

8 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Mike Flanagan's most captivating television show so far, The Haunting of Hill House is a psychological horror that flashes between past and present, focusing on a fractured family as they confront haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying traumatic events that drove them away from it.

Although the show does not involve vampires, The Haunting of Hill House can appeal to Nosferatu fans through its atmospheric dread, Gothic horror elements, and overall examination of the human condition. Fans of emotionally charged horror who enjoyed Nosferatu's unsettling ambiance and favor a gripping drama instead of cheap jump scares will likely find this limited series a compelling and utterly captivating watch. Featuring hauntingly beautiful visuals and meditating on fear, loss, and trauma, The Haunting of Hill House is a prime example of top-tier horror TV.

7 'Hannibal' (2013 - 2015)

Combining psychological horror, thriller, and serial killer genres, Bryan Fuller's fan-favorite Hannibal explores the early relationship between the titular renowned psychiatrist (Mads Mikkelsen) and young FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), who is haunted by his ability to empathize with serial killers. An intriguing bond develops between the two.

Much like Nosferatu, Hannibal's hauntingly beautiful world is guaranteed to sweep horror fans off their feet. On top of the immaculate acting performances, the show's high-quality production and stunning visuals create an otherworldly viewing experience that perfectly captures both the beauty and the macabre of this timeless tale, exuding a Gothic romanticism akin to the recent Robert Eggers movie. Ideal for those who enjoy immersing themselves in a visually striking television series, Hannibal is not only stunning but also emotionally investing, delving into the nature of evil, mortality, and human duality.

6 'Castlevania' (2017 - 2021)

Created by Warren Ellis, Castlevania is a great pick for adult animation enjoyers, combining great storytelling with impressive visuals. The compelling vampire story sees a vampire hunter fighting to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly creatures controlled by Dracula.

Available to stream on Netflix, this beautifully animated show shares a few similarities with Nosferatu, namely its haunting atmosphere, the themes of tragedy and the human condition it deals with, and its rich exploration of vampire mythology. A vampire tale through and through, the Netflix series provides audiences with a complex narrative steeped in Gothic horror, with its astonishing visuals and storytelling delivering on all fronts and making it a worthy watch in the timeless genre.