“You’re going to kill a whole lot of people.” Every season of Prime Video's hit Reacher is a new adventure with Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson). Throughout the series, the wayward drifter has brought audiences everywhere, from the countryside town of Margrave, Georgia (not a real place) to the casinos of Atlantic City — all in the pursuit of justice. With a brain that matches his larger-than-life brawn, the ex-military police investigator isn’t leaving the case unsolved under his watch.

Reacher’s not the only one in the pursuit of justice. Indeed, television and its large audience love to see the good guys get back at their enemies. At the end of the day, there’s nothing more satisfying than foiling a criminal’s meticulous plans, and there is no shortage of series that prove it. In celebration of these kinds of shows, this list will discuss ten great TV shows to watch if you love Reacher. There won't be a ranking; instead, the list means only to recommend alternatives for those who want similar adventures as those of this hulking investigator.