Apple TV+ has finally found its first great sci-fi show with the Ben Stiller directed series Severance. The thriller follows Adam Scott’s Mark, an employee who works for a company called Lumon that requires its employees to undergo a brain surgery that separates the memories of their work life from their personal life. With the Kubrickian direction lending to the sterile coldness of the workplace, Severance is a creepy horror story set in a world where corporations seem to wield even more influence than they do in our world.

With the series’ gripping storyline bound to entice fans into checking out more fare like it, we’ve compiled a list of shows that may just scratch your Severance itch.

Black Mirror (Netflix)

It’s best to get the most obvious option out of the way and if you still haven’t checked out Charlie Brooker’s Netflix anthology series, you may want to get to it. While each season and episode varies in content, the show has garnered a reputation for portraying technology in a negative light, showing the far-reaching consequences of data privacy, social media, surveillance, virtual reality and consumerism. Episodes like "Nosedive" and "White Christmas" tap into the socioeconomic and psychological implications of technology on us and may be particularly noteworthy for fans of Severance.

Made For Love (HBO Max)

HBO Max’s Made For Love didn’t quite break out the way the streaming service may have hoped, but it did give star Christin Milioti a vehicle worthy of her talent. The dark comedy centers around a woman named Hazel who escapes her marriage with a tech mogul after 10 years, only to discover he had a tracking device implanted in her brain. The series features actors like Ray Romano and Billy Magnussen, and is based on a novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. With a story about an all powerful man behind a giant corporation and a brain implant surgery, Made For Love could very well be the scrappier cousin of Severance. With the show set to release a second season shortly, now would be the perfect time to get on board this crazy sci-fi train of love gone disastrously wrong.

Westworld (HBO Max)

HBO’s dystopian sci-fi series Westworld was created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and premiered in 2016 to massive fanfare due to its genre bending meld of Western flicks with science fiction. The series has commented on broader themes of agency, capitalism, hyperreality and dehumanization anchored by the performances of stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffery Wright, Anthony Hopkins, Ben Barnes and Thandiwe Newton. The first season of the show revolves around the titular park of Westworld, one of the many amusement parks in a dystopian future, where the wealthy can pay to entertain their darkest fantasies in a variety of settings and with humanoid ‘hosts’ there to facilitate them.

Devs (FX)

You may have missed out on this FX miniseries when it first premiered in March 2020, but Devs is not to be missed for fans of sci-fi series. The Alex Garland created series stars Sonoya Mizuno as Lily Chan, a software engineer at a tech company called Amaya, whose life takes a dark turn when her boyfriend dies mysteriously after being promoted to a new job at her company. The series is just eight episodes and an easy binge for those looking to see more shows that tapped into Severance’s themes of identity, work and free will.

Counterpart (Starz)

This Starz series ran just two seasons, so you have just 20 episodes to catch up on with Counterpart. But don’t worry — you will be at the edge of your seat throughout. The J.K Simmons led series revolves around a man named Howard Silk who has a seemingly boring job at the UN where he delivers messages at their behest. What he doesn’t know is that he is actually communicating to the people in another, parallel Earth, a place where his role is far more important than that of a messenger. Things take a turn when the Cold War heats up on both sides of the world and lines blur in this mind-bending thriller.

Homecoming (Amazon Prime)

Amazon’s Homecoming is another one that features employees working for a shadowy organization and having trouble remembering who they are and what they truly worked for. The first season could be the more true to life version of Severance with a similar premise. Julia Roberts stars as the lead Heidi, a waitress who doesn’t quite understand how she ended up becoming one after her former job as a social worker for The Geist Group. The show also shares another commonality with Severance, in that it has a famed director channeling the style of an auteur to up the ante. With Homecoming, it’s Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail behind the wheel, directing a distinctly Hitchcockian drama about deception and memory.

Maniac (Netflix)

Here’s a Netflix miniseries that might have slipped through the cracks: the Cary Fukunaga directed Maniac. Starring Emma Stone, Sally Field, Justin Theroux and Jonah Hill, the series is set in a futuristic version of New York where two strangers in a pharmaceutical trial go on psychedelic trips across time, space and genres. The show ropes in elements about the reach and influence of pharmatec with more sensitive topics like depression and death. At just 10 30-minute episodes, Maniac is the perfect trippy series for a rainy day.

Upload (Amazon Prime)

Easily the most lighthearted of all the shows on this list, this high concept Amazon comedy comes from The Office’s Greg Daniels. The show is set in 2033, where humans have developed technology that allows them to transfer their being into a virtual reality upon their death. This is what happens to our central lead Nathan (Robbie Amell) who discovers he has been uploaded at the behest of his still living girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards). As Nathan forges new bonds with the residents of the Lake View community, he also begins to uncover a conspiracy about his own death.

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC+)

Lastly, there is AMC’s miniseries Dispatches From Elsewhere, which would have been a successful multi-season series in another lifetime but was sadly victim to low ratings and never managed to amass a following. The show, created by and starring Jason Segel, focused on the real life alternate reality game "The Jejune Institute," as well as a group of strangers who stumble across the game, which changes their perception of reality. The series channels the works of Charlie Kaufman and is one of the most delightfully odd shows of the decade. The series stars Sally Field, Andre Benjamin, Eve Lindley and Richard E. Grant.

