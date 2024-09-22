In a land of sequels, threequels and prequels, the 2022 horror film Smile did the unspeakable – it created an original IP. The story of Rose (Sosie Bacon), a therapist tormented by a nameless entity after she witnesses the suicide of a patient, was a surprise hit upon release. The film grapples with themes of trauma and guilt while also serving as an intriguing horror story.

For those who can’t wait for the sequel to arrive in October, there are multiple shows one streaming service away that can tide horror fans over. Whether it’s a horror mystery hybrid that captures the same feeling of dread, or an anthology series that specializes in social commentary, these shows are the perfect companion for fans of Smile.

10 'Penny Dreadful' (2014-2016)

Created by John Logan

Image via Showtime

London, 1891 is the setting for the moody and alluring Showtime series, Penny Dreadful. The Sam Mendes-produced show follows the enigmatic Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton) and equally mysterious Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) as they recruit master marksman Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett) to assist them in locating Murray’s daughter. Interwoven in the main plot are appearances from classic literary characters such as Dr. Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway) and Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney).

Penny Dreadful is overloaded with atmosphere and lush visuals – creating a sense of foreboding dread as the heroes of the story go deeper into a supernatural world that lies in the shadows of London. The performances are top-notch, with the cast pulling great performances from one another in scenes that build to exciting reveals. Penny Dreadful doesn’t have the modern setting of Smile, but it does expertly manage tension and intrigue as the mystery of the series deepens. Penny Dreadful concluded its run after three seasons on Showtime and later had a spin-off, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which ran for one season.

9 'The Strain' (2014-2017)

Created by Guillermo del Toro & Chuck Logan

Image via FX

A plane full of dead passengers marks the arrival of a sinister evil force in Guillermo del Toro’s, The Strain. What first appears to be a deadly virus turns out to be the rise of a vampiric army that threatens to enslave humanity. Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) joins forces with an unlikely group of allies as they fight back against the monsters throughout four seasons on FX.

The first season is especially satisfying as viewers watch the “virus” take hold of victims from different walks of life to demonstrate the rapid downfall of New York City.

The Strain is a more action-driven narrative than Smile, but fans of monster horror will enjoy this fresh take on vampire mythology. Over the four seasons of the show’s run, the story can veer in the direction of camp, but engaging performances from Stoll and Kevin Durand as the charismatic exterminator Vasiliy Fet keep the vampire drama on track when it threatens to wander into the realm of ridiculousness. The first season is especially satisfying as viewers watch the “virus” take hold of victims from different walks of life to demonstrate the rapid downfall of New York City. If Smile left you wanting more horror, but something lighter in tone, The Strain would be a great option.

WATCH ON HULU

8 'Castle Rock' (2018-2019)

Created by Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason

Image via Hulu

The doomed town that was the site of many Stephen King stories gets to feature prominently in Hulu’s Castle Rock. Loosely an anthology show, Castle Rock is like if all the best parts of King’s stories were put into a blender and rearranged as a new creation. Famous King characters like Misery’s Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) and locations like the Shawshank State Penitentiary appear in a series filled with Easter eggs that pay homage to the storied career of one of America’s greatest horror writers.

Smile could fit in comfortably within King’s body of work, and Castle Rock’s inventive take on its source material creates a solid if not sometimes uneven viewing. Season one has some really strong ideas, but season two is a standout for Caplan’s take on the murderous nurse made famous by Kathy Bates. People not familiar with King shouldn’t consider Castle Rock inaccessible, because although there are numerous references to previous books or films, it’s not required viewing to enjoy the two-season horror show.

WATCH ON HULU

7 'The Twilight Zone' (1959-1964)

Created by Rod Serling

Image via CBS

The anthology show to which all others inevitably compare themselves, The Twilight Zone is still brand synonymous with the creepy and unexplained. First premiering in 1959, the Rod Serling-hosted program brought a fresh offering of fantastical stories that varied from sci-fi to horror, and would often contain a twist ending to subvert viewers' expectations. The masterclass in timeless storytelling has been the subject of multiple reboots, the most recent being by modern horror auteur, Jordan Peele.

Smile’s attempt to use horror as an exploration of the effects of trauma fits in well with The Twilight Zone’s approach to storytelling. The more eye-catching elements of alien invasions or time-traveling paradoxes were used to make acute social statements more digestible for the time in which they were delivered. That kind of nuanced, thoughtful, horror has made a resurgence in recent years thanks in part to films like Peele’s Get Out, but at the dawn of the sixties, Serling was revolutionizing the concept of insightful suspense on a weekly basis.

The Twilight Zone (1959) Release Date October 2, 1959 Creator Rod Serling Cast Rod Serling , Jack Klugman , Burgess Meredith , John Anderson Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

6 'Outcast' (2016-2017)

Created by Robert Kirkman

Image via Cinemax

Based on the Robert Kirkman comic book of the same name, Outcast follows Kyle Barnes (Patrick Fugit), a man struggling to cope with the impact demonic possessions have had on his life. When revered John Anderson (Philip Glenister) asks for Kyle’s help with a boy suspected of being possessed, Kyle will need to face his own demons before he can help others.

Outcast did a good job of adapting Kirkman’s source material to television, fully embracing unsettling imagery such as the violent actions of a possessed young boy. It helped that the show ran on Cinemax, where there wouldn’t be the limitations of network television or basic cable to water down graphic moments of horror. Reviews were generally positive, and the show had built up a small but loyal fanbase. Unfortunately, neither was enough to stop the horror series from being canceled after two seasons.

Outcast Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 3, 2016 Cast Patrick Fugit , philip glenister , Reg E. Cathey , Brent Spiner Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Studio Cinemax

5 'The X-Files' (1993-2018)

Created by Chris Carter

Image via FOX

For 11 seasons, FBI agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) used tax dollars to investigate UFOs in the sci-fi classic, The X-Files. Long network seasons of 24 episodes guaranteed the duo would rub shoulders with every form of urban legend as they searched for the truth. The show was a surprising hit for Fox, who at the time was more confident in The X-Files lead-in show, the Bruce Campbell-led The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.

The show was released in 1994, so it’s safe to say it’s showing its age, but there’s a timeless quality to many of the one-off stories that didn’t delve into the alien conspiracy mythology. Many of the creature of the week stories, such as the two episodes featuring stretchy supernatural serial killer Eugene Tooms (Doug Hutchison), were standouts for their inventiveness. The X-Files would serve as an unofficial training school for future horror creators like James Wong to cut their teeth before moving on to feature films, making the cultural impact of the show immeasurable.

4 'From' (2022-)

Created by John Griffin

Image via MGM+

Lost travelers struggle to survive in an inescapable limbo in the horror series, From. Harold Perrineau stars as the self-appointed sheriff of a mysterious town inhabited by people who appear without any explanation. At sunset, monsters that look like humans in 50s clothing stalk the dirt roads, ready to eviscerate anyone without shelter. The surviving residents must work together to survive and keep their sanity in what appears to be a hopeless situation.

For viewers who can stand to be patient while the story develops, From is a highly enjoyable experience that carefully pushes the story forward while maintaining suspense. The creatures that come out at night to feed are effectively creepy, and the tension ratchets up immediately when nightfall hits the town. Much like Smile, there’s a balance maintained between mystery and horror that keeps the viewer intrigued to learn more, while also ready to look away before the next bloody attack.

From Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Shaun Majumder , Scott McCord , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Avery Konrad , Paul Zinno Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Creator(s) John Griffin Streaming Service(s) MGM+ Directors Jack Bender , Brad Turner Expand

3 'Evil' (2019-2024)

Created by Michelle King & Robert King

Image via CBS Studios

Psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) finds herself working for the Catholic Church in the supernatural drama series, Evil. Dr. Bouchard is not alone–each week she teams up with David Acosta (Mike Colter), a priest in training, and Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), the team's skeptical technical genius. The trio is tasked with investigating supernatural claims to assess their legitimacy, giving viewers a new mystery to follow each week. Michael Emerson also stars as Dr. Leland Townsend, a rival to Dr. Bouchard with… evil intentions.

Evil focuses heavily on demonic possession, not unlike the entity torturing Rose in Smile. The overall tone of Evil, while not as grim as Smile, does a fantastic job of utilizing horrific set pieces, such as a waking nightmare scene in the pilot episode. A large part of why the show works was the chemistry within the cast. Colter is a strong lead who has demonstrated he can elevate less substantial material with his presence, and he’s a good fit for the role. Evil unfortunately announced its cancelation before its season four premiere on Paramount+, but all four seasons are available to watch on the streamer.

Evil Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 26, 2019 Cast Katja Herbers , Mike Colter , Aasif Mandvi , Michael Emerson , Maddy Crocco , Brooklyn Shuck , Skylar Gray , Dalya Knapp , Christine Lahti , Kurt Fuller , Marti Matulis , Andrea Martin , Patrick Brammall , Boris McGiver , Sohina Sidhu , Wallace Shawn , Peter Scolari , Brian D'Arcy James , Molly Brown , Fedor Steer , Ashley Edner , Danny Burstein , Chukwudi Iwuji , Euan Morton , Li Jun Li , Kristen Connolly , Brian Stokes Mitchell , Darren Pettie , Clark Johnson , Nicole Shalhoub Main Genre Horror Seasons 4 Network CBS , Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ , Netflix , Prime Video Expand

2 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' (2022)

Created by Guillermo del Toro

Image via Netflix

Guillermo del Toro creates a love letter to the horrors of H.P. Lovecraft in Netflix’s Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Monsters and apparitions of different shapes and sizes wield their power in eight different short stories helmed by different directors. From a grave robber who finds more than he bargained for to an artist with deadly talent, the anthology series covers the full spectrum of terror. Del Toro hosts each entry, saying a few words to introduce the episode in a nod to Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling.

The eight entries in the series will vary by personal taste, but the craft work of the episodes is top-notch, with imaginative visuals and a creepy atmosphere. The stories feel like a cross between the campy morality fables of Tales From the Crypt with the classic sensibilities of Hammer House of Horror. Most episodes run slightly over an hour, so it’s easy to jump in and out or pick the ones suited to the mood. Overall ratings were high when the series premiered, so be prepared to watch them all in one sitting.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date October 25, 2022 Cast Peter Weller , Lize Johnston , Kevin Keppy , Ben Barnes Main Genre Horror Seasons 1

WATCH ON NETFLIX

1 'Channel Zero' (2016-2018)

Created by Nick Antosca

Image via Syfy

For a dose of horror that captures the spirit of telling ghost stories around a campfire, Channel Zero offers a modern urban legend fix. The anthology series would adapt a creepypasta story into a six-episode season of television, adding more character depth to the usually thin source material. The seasons ranged from a ghostly television show that holds the answers to a decades-old murder case, to a mysterious door in a new house that holds back a powerful evil force.

Channel Zero received positive reviews for the majority of its four-season run, but a limited budget for production and marketing would keep this SyFy show from reaching its true potential. A smaller budget was a blessing and a curse because, although it limited visual capabilities, it forced a tighter focus on the story itself as the selling point for returning viewers. Six episodes for one story also feels like the right amount, as compared to a 12-episode structure like American Horror Story, which sometimes needs excessive padding to cross the finish line. The end result is a lovingly made collection of indie horror that shouldn’t be passed over.

Keep Reading: The 10 Best Shows to Watch If You Love 'Friday the 13th'