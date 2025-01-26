NBC's new hospital-set sitcom, St. Denis Medical, is not even halfway through its first season, and it has already been renewed for another one. The series follows the nurses, doctors, and administrative staff of the emergency department of St. Denis Medical Center, a hospital in Oregon. Unlike medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy and The Pitt, St. Denis Medical shows the stranger and more comical antics that occur in the ER.

St. Denis Medical puts an emphasis on all the non-glamorous aspects of working in a hospital, like fighting over parking and dealing with cliques among the medical staff. It's a lot of fun, and there is never a dull moment as the medical staff tend to ailments and deal with drama among each other. As you wait in between episodes, these are 10 TV shows to watch for fans of St. Denis Medical.

St. Denis Medical Release Date November 12, 2024 At Oregon's underfunded St. Denis Medical Center, an eclectic team of doctors and nurses tackles chaotic medical challenges with limited resources while striving to keep their sanity intact. Led by the quirky administrator Joyce and a jaded ER doctor Ron, the staff faces both high-stakes patient cases and hilarious workplace antics, bringing a blend of compassion and humor to the mockumentary format reminiscent of The Office and Superstore.

10 'Derry Girls' (2018-2022)

Created by Lisa McGee

For St. Denis Medical fans looking for a show with wacky humor and wildly over-the-top mishaps, Derry Girls is the perfect choice. Although the two shows have very different premises, they both have similar styles of comedy. Derry Girls follows a group of teenage girls (and one boy) growing up in Derry, Ireland during The Troubles. The show balances between focusing on the girls and giving attention to their families, for hilarious and heartwarming results.

With classic sitcom scenarios like a toilet full of weed scones overflowing at a funeral reception and dog urine on a religious statue getting mistaken for a miracle, Derry Girls fits right in with the chaotic occurrences of St. Denis Medical Center. Derry Girls also has a strong heart at its center that navigates between silly comedy and more serious topics, just like St. Denis Medical does.

Derry Girls Release Date January 4, 2018

9 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Created by Michael Schur

Like St. Denis Medical, The Good Place is a hilarious yet touching NBC sitcom with an ensemble of unique and quirky characters. Unlike St. Denis Medical, The Good Place takes place in the afterlife after the main character dies. Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) is a selfish person who ended up in The Good Place by mistake, and now she must learn moral philosophy from her mistakenly-assigned soulmate, Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper), if she wants any chance of staying there without getting caught.

Although its premise is very different from St. Denis Medical, The Good Place is also an ensemble comedy full of sharp jokes and bizarre scenarios where the main characters have to scramble to get out of difficult situations. Instead of solving medical cases, though, Eleanor and her fellow afterlife residents have to get out of unexpected and difficult situations related to their untimely deaths.

8 'A.P. Bio' (2018-2021)

Created by Mike O'Brien

A.P. Bio follows Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), a former Harvard philosophy professor who gets stuck teaching A.P. Biology in his hometown after his rival gets his dream job. Determined to get revenge, Jack rallies his students to help him plan a series of over-the-top and borderline immoral revenge plans to take his rival down.

A.P. Bio takes place in a school instead of a hospital, but like St. Denis Medical, it's a workplace sitcom with a hilarious twist. Like St. Denis Medical's Ron (David Alan Grier) and Bruce (Josh Lawson), Jack's ego regularly gets in the way of him doing his job, and sends him into some wildly funny and outrageous scenarios. The show is the perfect next watch for St. Denis Medical fans, and it's even on the same streaming service.

A.P. Bio Release Date 2018 - 2020

7 'Younger' (2015-2021)

Created by Darren Star