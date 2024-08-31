Steven Spielberg is hands down the most iconic director of all-time, and is responsible for changing the industry as we know it today. Most filmmakers would be lucky to have just one film in their catalog of classics that will be remembered long past their lifetime, but Spielberg has made countless films that are bound to stand the test of time. Between World War II stories like Saving Private Ryan and Schindler’s List, science fiction classics like E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, influential blockbusters like Jaws and Jurassic Park, acclaimed biopics like Lincoln and Bridge of Spies, and of course the Indiana Jones franchise, Spielberg is responsible for some of the greatest films ever made.

It’s unlikely that there will ever be another director like Spielberg ever again, as it has become more frequent for the industry’s most ambitious storytellers to work on dramatic television shows that give them more artistic freedom. Here are the ten best shows to watch if you love Steven Spielberg movies.

10 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Created by Craig Mazin

Chernobyl is a powerful historical drama that explores one of the most devastating biological disasters in human history, and has been ranked by users on IMDb as one of the greatest shows of all-time. Anyone familiar with Spielberg’s work knows that his is unafraid to tackle controversial situations in human history and show the repercussions that they had; Schindler’s List explored the horror of the Holocaust, Amistad examined the brutality of slavery, and Bridge of Spies showed the tension and paranoia of the Cold War.

Chernobyl speaks to many strong Speilbergian themes about the importance of resisting oppression and putting faith in experts. It’s a very well acted series, as the powerful performances by Jared Harris, Barry Keoghan, and Stellan Skarsgård elevate it into more emotional territory than it would have been had the show chosen to take a purely objective look at what actually happened.

Chernobyl Release Date 2019-05-00

9 'Godless' (2017)

Directed by Scott Frank

Godless is perhaps the best western series of the 21st century, as showrunner Josh Trank has been praised for his commitment to ensuring that the Netflix miniseries was as accurate as possible. Spielberg has yet to direct a traditional western, but he has flirted with the genre’s themes throughout his entire filmography; the character of Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones is certainly modeled off of various western heroes, and even War Horse was directly inspired by the infamous western director John Ford, and especially his work on How The West Was Won and The Searchers.

Godless is a beautifully photographed series with amazing landscape shots that feel worthy of being in a Spielberg film. Spielberg is often praised for being one of the most progressive filmmakers working today, and Godless was certainly groundbreaking as a piece of representation because of the prominent role that female heroes played in the story.

8 'Archer' (2009-2023)

Created by Adam Reed

Archer is a hilarious satire of various different genres that Spielberg has been involved with, including World War II adventures, historical epics, science fiction thrillers, and action-adventure storytelling. The unique structure of Archer allowed it to take on a different tonal approach with each season, including one tomb robbing storyline, set in the midst of a dangerous jungle that feels directly inspired by Spielberg’s work on the Indiana Jones franchise.

Archer is also quite impressive for its groundbreaking use of animation, as the show pulled off more elaborate visuals than many of the other adult animated shows that have been popular in recent years, such as Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, or South Park. Spielberg has only directed one animated film, with The Adventures of TinTin, but it remains a medium that he has shown a great deal of interest in developing.

7 'The Knick' (2014-2015)

Created by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler

The Knick was praised as one of the most accurate medical dramas ever, as showrunner and director Steven Soderbergh poured extensive research into ensuring that the recreation of early American medical practices was as authentic to history as possible. Attention-to-detail is clearly a value that Spielberg considers to be of great importance, as his historical films like The Post and Bridge of Spies have been heralded for avoiding the errors that are commonly made in biopic films.

The Knick is more than a standard procedural, as it examines the social, political, and ethical tensions that emerged during a strange period in the development of medicine. The show is directed with such precision by Soderbergh, a great director in his own right, that it looks and feels more like a film than many of the cinematic experiences that are actually released in theaters every year.

6 'Rome' (2005-2007)

Created by Bruno Heller, William J. MacDonald, and John Milius

Rome is a grandiose historical epic that charts the origins of many famous figures, including Julia Caesar (Ciarán Hinds), Mark Antony (James Purefoy), Cleopatra (Lyndsey Marshal), Augustus (Simon Woods), and Titus (Kevin McKidd). Spielberg is known for being inspired by true events, and Rome manages to pack years of fascinating Roman history into two excellent seasons before it was unjustly canceled by HBO in 2007.

Rome was one of the most influential HBO shows of its era, as the incredible action scenes that the series pulled off certainly led to more expensive programming in the future, like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and The Last Of Us. It was a unique series that sought to highlight every member of its ensemble cast, indicating that real history was far less “black and white” than it can occasionally be made out to be.

5 'Battlestar Galactica' (2004-2009)

Created by Glen A. Larson and Ronald D. Moore

Battlestar Galactica was a groundbreaking piece of science fiction that reached beyond the core audience that had been familiar with the original series of the same name, and told a modern story that served as an allusion to the current conflicts in the Middle East. Spielberg has always been a very active political filmmaker, as films like Munich, The Post, and Bridge of Spies allowed him to reflect on recent events by bringing up important stories about the way in which warfare was conducted in the past.

Battlestar Galactica was also heralded for its incredible action sequences, which often surpassed the type of set piece that are seen in most movies. Spielberg is, of course, known as one of the greatest action filmmakers of all-time, as the truck chase in Raiders of the Lost Ark and final escape in Jurassic Park easily rank among the greatest set pieces ever.

4 'Firefly' (2002)

Created by Joss Whedon

Firefly is one of the greatest cult classic shows of all-time, and has managed to earn a passionate fan base from science fiction fans that is suddenly much larger than shows that have already aired several seasons. Although the series was canceled after only one season by Fox, fan enthusiasm for Joss Whedon’s unique vision of the future was so strong that the spinoff film Serenity was eventually developed as a means of giving the characters a satisfying conclusion.

Firefly is a Spielbergian adventure in the classical sense, as it revolves around a group of charismatic, likable characters who work together for the common good. However, there are also some more philosophical moments in the show that peer into the future that feel inspired by Spielberg’s more existential work in Close Encounters Of The Third Kind and E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, among others.

3 'Station Eleven' (2021-2022)

Created by Patrick Somerville

Station Eleven was a show ahead of its time, as the series about humanity having to survive a global pandemic that forced people around the globe to be more isolated was surprisingly developed before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. Although its parallels to real life are more than a bit eerie, Station Eleven is a beautifully made adaptation of a book that many deemed to be “unadaptable.”

Station Eleven speaks to important themes about the power of art to inspire, which is a recurring theme in many of Spielberg’s films. Spielberg’s films, whilst they often deal with controversial subject material, are noted for their optimism; Station Eleven certainly acknowledges that humanity is going through one of the most difficult struggles that it has ever faced, but it argues that great artistry has the potential to ensure that the world’s joy is not forgotten entirely.

Release Date December 16, 2021

2 'John Adams' (2008)

Directed by Tom Hooper

John Adams is a masterful miniseries that peeks into the life of America’s second President, played in an all-time great performance by Paul Giamatti. Spielberg has explored the lives of President Abraham Lincoln (Daniel Day-Lewis) in Lincoln, John Quiny Adams (Sir Anthony Hopkins) in Amistad, and Richard Nixon in The Post; however, Adams had such a profound impact on the Revolutionary War period and the development of America as an independent country that it would have been impossible to condense into a single biopic film.

John Adams does not completely lionize its protagonist and his actions, as it is willing to criticize the ways in which he deals with the press and foreign affairs. Nonetheless, the show argues that Adams made the type of difficult decisions that were instrumental in turning America into the democratic country that it has become today.

1 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008-2020)

Created by George Lucas

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the most successful offshoots of the Star Wars franchise, which was developed and created by Spielberg’s long-time best friend and collaborator, George Lucas. While it was initially aimed at a younger audience that had grown up with the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars eventually developed more mature themes as it tackled the return of Darth Maul, the Mandalorian Civil War, and the conspiracy to turn the Clone Troopers against the Jedi Order.

Many of the best episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars were directly inspired by Spielberg’s work. The season two installment “Landing at Point Rain” features an extended trench warfare sequence on the planet of Geonosis that was directly inspired by the infamous opening scene set during the invasion of Normandy beach in Saving Private Ryan.

