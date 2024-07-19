It’s almost guaranteed that any aspiring film student will at one point in their lives be required to watch The Godfather. Often cited as one of the most influential films of the “New Hollywood” era and one of the greatest crime stories ever told, The Godfather and its sequels are some of the finest pieces of filmmaking ever to grace the silver screen. While Francis Ford Coppola’s acclaimed trilogy was heralded for its breakthroughs during the time of its initial release, The Godfather has become highly influential on the next generation of television.

Many of the best drama shows of all-time have touched on themes of loyalty, family legacy, the loss of innocence, and a misguided belief in the “American dream,” all of which are directly addressed in Coppola’s magnum opus about the rise and fall of the Corleone crime family. Here are ten shows to watch if you loved The Godfather.

10 ‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2007)

The Godfather was a breakthrough in the film industry because it dared to depict gangster characters as real people with understandable motivations, flaws, and desires; they proved to be much more than the caricatures they were depicted as being in Old Hollywood films. The Sopranos expanded upon the mature depiction of gangsters developed in The Godfather to make a compelling story about the mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), who wrestles for power while dealing with the “Five Families” of the mafia.

Both The Godfather and The Sopranos are family stories about the importance of remaining loyal to one’s bloodline. Both Tony and The Godfather’s Michael Coreleone (Al Pacino) note that advancing within the criminal world has no value if it does not also benefit their relatives. At its most powerful, The Sopranos were able to show the power and restraint it took to continue a criminal empire.

9 ‘Arrested Development’ (2003-2019)

Arrested Development couldn’t be more different than The Godfather in terms of tone; the former is a goofy comedy released during an era of “peak television,” and the latter is one of the greatest crime sagas ever made. However, both The Godfather and Arrested Development are family dramas about the perils of working with one’s relatives when criminal enterprises are involved.

The Coreleoen family aren’t that different from the Bluths, as they are both reluctantly forced to work together to save their family business from being destroyed by greedy villains and law enforcement officers. The Godfather trilogy may be relatively light on laughs, but Arrested Development does end up introducing some rather surprising plot twists that mirror the narrative of Coppola’s trilogy. Arrested Development makes frequent homages and references to various classics, including The Godfather and other contemporary gangster stories.

8 ‘Breaking Bad’ (2008-2013)

One of the most critical themes of The Godfather franchise is watching a good man eventually realize that he has become the villain, and has sacrificed any value or ethics that he had once held on to. Michael Coreleone has spent his entire life trying to escape from the influence of his father, Vito (Marlon Brando), and discovers too late that he has become the man he despised.

Breaking Bad crafts a similar Shakespearean tragedy about a hero becoming a selfish antagonist, as viewers watched for five seasons as Walter White (Bryan Cranston) turned from a kindly school teacher to the most vicious drug lord in the New Mexico area. Given the immense accolades that Breaking Bad has earned throughout its run, including several wins for the Best Drama Series prize at the Primetime Emmy Awards, it's been effectively given the moniker of “The Godfather of television.”

7 ‘Boardwalk Empire’ (2010-2014)

While The Godfather explored what was then a very current depiction of what the real mafia looked like, Boardwalk Empire brought to life a historical era in which gangsters were at their most prominent. Based on the acclaimed nonfiction novel of the same name, Boardwalk Empire chronicles the rise and fall of Nucky Thompson (Steve Buescemi), a representative of the Atlantic City government who has his hands in various criminal enterprises during the prohibition era.

Nucky is a very similar character to the Corleones, as he is completely ruthless, yet still finds time to support those that he feels empathy for. Boardwalk Empire may not have ended strong, but its first four seasons offered an exciting, action-packed examination of old-fashioned gangster feuds that any fans of what Coppola did with The Godfather trilogy should surely appreciate for its expert craftsmanship and writing.

6 ‘Peaky Blinders’ (2013-2022)

Peaky Blinders is another family based crime saga that examines the trial and tribulations of a powerful gang. Set shortly after the events of World War I, Peaky Blinders centers on the highly intelligent Irish gang leader Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy), who attempts to rally his family in unity as they are opposed by both the government and rival criminal organizations.

Peaky Blinders offered a more intelligent depiction of crime families than many others The Godfather knock-offs, which simply turned the material into generic “shoot ‘em up” action stories. The Godfather explored the personal impacts of betrayal and disloyalty, and Peaky Blinders wove a similarly nuanced web of competing motivations. Best of all, both The Godfather and Peaky Blinders were able to pull off the very difficult task of getting viewers to invest in characters who they are well aware have done terrible things to get to where they are.

5 ‘The Americans’ (2013-2018)

The Americans took a similar approach to The Godfather in the way that it explored how historical events can impact a family’s livelihood. Set in the 1980s, The Americans explores the lives of Phillip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell), two spies from the Soviet Union who are forced to go undercover as a married couple in the United States during the Ronald Reagan administration.

Similar to Michael in The Godfather, Phillip and Elizabeth are forced to question what terrible deeds they must do in order to provide for future generations of their family. The Godfather is only one of the few film franchises that can be described as being completely “perfect,” but the excellent season finale of The Americans managed to wrap up the series in such a satisfying way that all lingering questions fans had from previous seasons were answered.

4 ‘Narcos’ (2015-2017)

Narcos drew from many of the political themes of The Godfather in order to shed insight on the rise of the Mexican drug cartel, and particularly the reign of Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura). Similar to Michael Corleone, Escobar is a great villain because he considers himself to be the hero; despite the violent means he goes to in order to protect his business, Escobar considers himself a “man of the people” who is standing up to a new regime.

Narcos grew more complicated in later seasons as it showed the legal pressure put on Escobar and his allies, similar to the courtroom scenes in The Godfather: Part II. Although Netflix pulled the plug on the show after the end of its third season, the excellent spinoff series Narcos: Mexico managed to keep the franchise's legacy strong, thanks to the excellent work from Diego Luna and Michael Peña.

3 ‘Ozark’ (2017-2022)

Ozark, like The Godfather, is not a program to watch for the faint of heart. It’s an immensely distressing crime show that, over the course of its four excellent series, featured no shortage of brutal murders, torture, intimidation, and family drama. Like The Godfather, Ozark doesn’t seek to judge its characters by the horrific acts that they commit; it simply examines the harsh and miserable circumstances that allowed them to succeed.

Ozark managed to become a smash hit for Netflix because it had a lot of the same unpredictable qualities that had made The Godfather trilogy so popular. While the death of Sonny (James Caan) in the first The Godfather film is one of the most shocking moments in film history, Ozark pulls off more than a few surprising deaths of very important characters throughout its endlessly compelling story arcs.

2 ‘Succession’ (2018-2023)

Even if it's not expressly set in the criminal world, Succession features characters and events that directly mirror the story of The Godfather trilogy. Both stories are focused on an aging patriarch who is forced to pass along his family empire to one of his three children, whilst knowing that they are not yet saddled with that responsibility. The dynamic between Michael and Vito in The Godfather mirrors that of Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in Succession.

Succession may be the only modern television show that reaches The Godfather in terms of quality. While many film scholars have cited The Godfather as the best film ever made, it's hard to think of another modern television show that is just as perfect as Succession, particularly in its last seasons. Both are tragedies about the failings of the American dream.

1 ‘The Offer’ (2022)

There’s no better way for fans of The Godfather’s legacy to celebrate their favorite film franchise than to learn about the extraordinary events involved in its production. The underrated Paramount Plus miniseries The Offer examined how producer Al Rudy (Miles Teller), Paramount head Bob Evans (Matthew Goode), and Coppola (Dan Fogelman) pooled their resources to create The Godfather when it seemed like an impossibility to do something so ambitious.

Fans of The Godfather may enjoy seeing the real-life counterparts of their favorite characters and actors on The Offer. Ironically, The Offer reveals that the real process of bringing the epic crime saga to the big screen had as many dramatic twists and turns as the ones in the trilogy itself, particularly due to the involvement of several real mafia figures. All the recreations of classic scenes from The Godfather are simply must-see for any fans.