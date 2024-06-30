For seven seasons, audiences tuned in to ABC medical drama The Good Doctor to watch Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), an autistic surgeon with savant syndrome, use his skills to solve complicated medical cases while balancing his work with his personal life, from his eventual marriage and new role as father to his clashes with colleagues who questioned his abilities. The series was based on the 2013 South Korean drama Good Doctor. The Good Doctor lasted for over 100 episodes and came to an end in May of 2024.

But despite The Good Doctor's end, there's no shortage of medical dramas to turn to for medical mysteries mixed with interpersonal drama—and even skilled but difficult doctors and the difficulties of running a hospital beyond medical cases. The best of them prove that with compelling characters and unique storylines, they can stand out and present a new take on a very familiar genre and primetime staple.

11 'Code Black'

2015-2018

In CBS drama Code Black, the staff of the L.A. County Hospital worked to save lives in their overcrowded but understaffed emergency room, a situation called a Code Black—something a typical hospital experiences just a few times per year compared to about 300 for L.A. County. The ensemble cast included Marcia Gay Harden and Rob Lowe, who joined the show in Season 2. Code Black lasted three seasons and was based on the documentary of the same name.

Code Black explored another aspect of medicine—what happens when so many people need care that a hospital doesn’t have the resources to do so. Although the series wasn’t well-received by critics, audiences enjoyed it, even though it was never a huge ratings hit. The cast impressed as dedicated but overwhelmed doctors, and the series was a grittier take on the medical drama in line with predecessor ER, with a touch of personal drama.

10 'Chicago Med'

2015-present

9

The third show in the One Chicago series created by Dick Wolf, Chicago Med follows the staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they juggle their personal and professional lives, sometimes using surprising, unconventional methods to save lives and help patients, with stories based on real medical cases. Chicago Med has been on the air for nine seasons and nearly 200 episodes, with Season 10 set to air in the fall of 2024.

Wolf knows good television and knows what he’s doing—he’s behind a number of massively successful TV series. The One Chicago shows are among his more recent hits, and because they’re connected to each other and have characters with ties to each other, the shows sometimes cross over, allowing for more interesting and complex plots. And while characters have come and gone over the years, they’ve also helped make the show a success.

8 'Black Box'

2014

Dr. Catherine Black (Kelly Reilly) was a famed neurologist struggling with bipolar disorder, auditory hallucinations and a tendency to go off her meds on ABC’s Black Box. She worked in a state-of-the-art facility called The Cube, which treated patients with rare conditions which often caused hallucinations, while trying to hide her own hallucinations from those around her in order to keep her job. The series only lasted one season and also featured Vanessa Redgrave.

Black Box was sadly shortlived, meaning it never reached its potential, but it had an interesting premise. Similar to shows like The Good Doctor and House, Black Box’s Catherine was a doctor struggling to balance her career with her own personal struggles, and although it wasn’t as strong as those other shows, Catherine was still an interesting character handling compelling cases and was uniquely positioned to understand what her patients were experiencing.

7 'Good Sam'

2022

In Good Sam, Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) was forced to step into the role of chief of surgery after her boss fell into a coma, then after he awoke months later, wanted to return to his job—and the situation was even more complicated by the fact that her boss also happened to be her father, played by Jason Isaacs. The series aired on CBS and lasted just one season.

The underrated Good Sam addressed hospital bureaucracy, medicine and even ethical dilemmas with an added layer of family dynamics. Bush and Isaacs were both fantastic in their roles and had a great dynamic together as the strained father and daughter, especially as their roles reversed and she worked as his supervisor. The premise and the show’s approach to it were refreshing, making it all the more disappointing that the show was shortlived.

6 'The Knick'

2014-2015

Knickerbocker Hospital was in a transitional period in The Knick, set in the early 1900s, as its wealthy patients left and an influx of poor patients sought care instead. Clive Owen starred as Dr. John Thackery, a brilliant doctor introducing new methods in an era before antibiotics—while also struggling with an addiction to cocaine. The Knick aired for two seasons and also addressed issues of morality, race relations and more.

Period medical dramas can make for some compelling television—even the simplest injuries and illnesses which are commonplace and easy to treat now can become life-threatening and present high-stakes stories when set in another time. The Knick was no exception. And while the show’s medical stories may be very different, some issues, from hospital bureaucracy to Thackery’s addiction, are familiar to modern audiences and are often explored in medical dramas set in the modern day.

5 'Transplant'

2020-2024

After Syrian Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) and his sister fled their war-torn country for Toronto in Canadian series Transplant, they became refugees, forced to build a new life for themselves. Bashir sought to return to working in medicine but had to rebuild his career to do so. The show lasted for four seasons, and although its final season has already aired in Canada, it will air on NBC in the US.

Transplant didn’t just present interesting medical stories—Bashir was a great character with an equally great backstory and plenty of challenges as he adjusted to a new home and had a fresh start to his career. His background in emergency medicine in Syria meant he was able to think quickly and proved his abilities with some creative techniques, making the medical procedures more interesting than the routine procedures often seen in similar shows.

4 'New Amsterdam'

2018-2023

In NBC’s New Amsterdam, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) wasn’t just a great doctor—he also spent his time as medical director battling the bureaucracy at the oldest hospital in the country to get the best possible care for its patients. New Amsterdam was on the air for five seasons and came to an end in 2023. It was based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Dr. Eric Manheimer.

New Amsterdam was one of a few medical dramas to take a closer look at how its hospital functioned, rather than just focusing on medical cases, doctors’ personal lives and how the two collide, with the bonus of having been pulled from real-life experiences. Max’s dedication wonderfully demonstrated how much just a single life can matter and the difference it can make when a person has someone fighting for them.

3 'ER'

1994-2009

NBC medical drama ER followed the emergency-room staff of Chicago’s County General Hospital. With an ensemble cast, it helped launch the careers of such actors as George Clooney and Julianna Margulies. The series lasted for 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, making it the second longest-running primetime medical drama in American history, outdone only by Grey’s Anatomy. ER was created by writer Michael Crichton, best known for writing the novel Jurassic Park.

ER is still regarded as one of the best medical dramas ever made and has been praised for its realistic depictions of medical procedures and how chaotic true medical emergencies can be. Although its quality did decline in its later seasons, it was still consistently enjoyable, and it helped make medical dramas a staple of primetime TV. ER was a ratings hit for NBC at the time and won 23 Emmy Awards in its time on the air.

2 'The Resident'

2018-2023

In Fox series The Resident, charming yet cocky Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) was the best doctor at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, known for using unconventional treatments on his patients, making him beloved by his colleagues. The series also focused on aspects other than treatment, such as the hospital’s financial situation, the ways patients’ financial situations affected the care they received and the manipulation and dishonesty staff used to protect their careers. The series lasted six seasons.

What set The Resident apart from other medical dramas was its focus on not just medical procedures but also the bureaucracy of the hospital, adding a more compelling piece to its stories and making it more interesting than other medical shows. But its strength also came from its characters. Conrad was fun to watch, even at his most arrogant and insufferable, especially as he clashed early on with his resident, Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal).

1 'House'

2004-2012

Set at the fictional Princeton Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey, House followed titular painkiller-addicted, antisocial and at times outright cruel Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) as he used his knowledge of medicine—and people—to solve the most baffling medical mysteries, something of a medical Sherlock Holmes. The series aired on Fox and lasted eight seasons. House was created by David Shore, who worked as the showrunner for The Good Doctor.

Unsurprisingly, given Shore’s involvement, the similarities between House and The Good Doctor are clear—both follow a brilliant but outcast doctor as they uncover diagnoses and treat ailments others can’t, all while facing criticism, doubt and even outright dislike from colleagues. House was a fantastic show thanks to fascinating and little-known maladies, as well as Laurie’s portrayal of the doctor, who was great to watch even on his worst behavior.

