Dive into these terrifying worlds if you want more after 'The Order'.

The Order, a fantasy horror Netflix series, is gradually gaining a solid fan base. Its unique premise combines supernatural aspects, secret societies, college drama, and a captivating storyline involving the battle between the werewolves and the magicians. This mix has audiences searching for more.

RELATED: Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies, According to IMDb

Whether it is shows like Charmed, which offers a fantastic cast of talented actors who bring depth and nuance to their characters, or the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which merges supernatural elements with a young adult storyline in the same way as well, these series can fill The Order void until the next season.

'Charmed' (1998-2006)

Image via The WB

Three sisters, Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), discover they are powerful witches in the TV series Charmed. As they navigate their new roles as protectors of the world, they also face personal struggles, including romantic relationships and the challenge of keeping their identities as witches a secret.

Both The Order and Charmed explore the supernatural world and revolve around a secret society of magical beings creating a sense of mystery and intrigue. Both shows also offer outstanding casts with characters who develop close relationships throughout the series and feature plenty of action and drama.

‘The Umbrella Academy' (2019-)

Image via Netflix

Based on the comic book of the same name, The Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings, all with extraordinary abilities. They reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and prevent an impending apocalypse.

RELATED: 'The Umbrella Academy': 10 Best Episodes That Made Number Five A Fan-Favorite

The Umbrella Academy and The Order are fantasy genres that delve into the supernatural world and present a darkly comedic tone with their storytelling. Both shows also offer unusual and distinctive twists to their characters' supernatural powers.

‘October Faction' (2020)

October Faction tells the story of a family of monster hunters who return to their hometown to confront their past and present while continuing their supernatural job. Haunted with childhood memories of his brother's death, Fred Allen (J. C. MacKenzie) must make difficult decisions to continue his journey.

Fans of The Order who enjoy the show's emphasis on family dynamics will find similar pleasure in October Faction. Not only that, but The Order and October Faction offer a wealth of action with characters fighting physical and magical battles.

‘Hemlock Grove’ (2013-2015)

Hemlock Grove examines the investigation into a brutal murder of a young girl and the ensuing discovery of supernatural secrets in a small, fictional Pennsylvania town. Olivia Godfrey (Famke Janssen) heads the Godfrey Institute for Biomedical Technologies and Hemlock Acres Hospital, the town's biggest employer and likely suspect for the strange happening.

Hemlock Grove takes place in a small town that is full of secrets, much like the college setting in The Order. This intimate setting creates a sense of conspiracy and mystery. Both shows feature the supernatural world and highlight magic, mythical creatures, and paranormal phenomena.

‘The Magicians’ (2015-2020)

Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and a group of young adults who attend Brakebills University learn that magic is real in the TV series The Magicians. The students must learn to harness their magical abilities while facing the dangers and consequences of using them.

The Magicians is set in a university for magic, much like the college setting in The Order to dig deeply into the idea of magic and magical elements. Both shows also employ the notion of secret societies to produce a feeling of plotting and scheming.

‘Penny Dreadful’ (2014-2016)

Set in Victorian London, Penny Dreadful weaves together various classic literary characters, such as Dracula (Christian Camargo), Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), and Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), into a dark and intricate narrative. The show follows a group of complex and haunted individuals as they navigate their personal demons and the supernatural beings that lurk in the shadows of the city.

Penny Dreadful and The Order reference classic literature and build a sense of familiarity and nostalgia with these familiar ideas; both have a dark and gothic atmosphere, with eerie lighting creating a moody and mysterious tone.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ (2018-2020)

Image via Netflix

Teenage witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) must balance her dual nature as a half-mortal half-witch while navigating the dark and dangerous world of witchcraft in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series. The show follows Sabrina and her friends as they confront various supernatural forces and unravel the sinister plots of the forces of evil while navigating the complications of teenage life.

RELATED: Best Shows Like 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' to Watch For More Witchy Supernatural Series

Both The Order and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina use the coming-of-age storyline to establish a sense of wonder and discovery while exploring the supernatural world and feature magic, witches, demons, and the paranormal. Like The Order, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has a unique twist on magical abilities. Sabrina has a special connection to the Dark Lord, which gives her powerful magic. This unique twist creates a diverse range of magical abilities and powers that fans of The Order would appreciate and find intriguing.

‘Supernatural’ (2005-2020)

Two brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), hunt supernatural creatures such as ghosts, demons, and monsters in the show Supernatural. The show follows their adventures as they travel across the country, investigating the paranormal and battling various supernatural threats while uncovering a larger, more sinister plot.

RELATED: From ‘Ted Lasso’ to ‘Supernatural’: Best Animated Episodes of Live-Action Shows

Supernatural often features a "monster-of-the-week" format, where the main characters investigate and hunt different supernatural creatures in each episode. Similarly, The Order often features the characters investigating and battling different magical and supernatural forces in each episode. Also, both shows are fearless in working with emotional depth and exploring themes of loss, family, and sacrifice.

‘Chambers’ (2019)

Chambers tells the story of a young woman named Sasha (Sivan Alyra Rose) who starts to experience strange visions and personality changes after receiving a heart transplant. As she delves deeper into the mystery surrounding her donor's death, Sasha begins to uncover dark and unsettling secrets about her past and the hidden forces that control her life.

Chambers and The Order use symbolism and ritual elements to create an eerie and creepy atmosphere. Chambers revolves around the bizarre ritual surrounding Sasha's donor's life. Similarly, The Order features secret societies and the use of magic and ritual to explore the supernatural world. Both shows also offer an abundance of horror and suspense, with characters dealing with both physical and psychological terror.

‘The Society' (2019)

Image via Netflix

A group of high school students finds themselves in a parallel universe of their wealthy New England town, without any adults in the show The Society. As they struggle to establish their own society and survive, they uncover dark secrets about themselves and the town they thought they knew.

The Society and The Order both have a central mystery at their core, with characters attempting to uncover the truth about their circumstances. Both shows also explore the themes of power and responsibility and the consequences of using them.

RELATED:7 Shows Netflix Cancelled Too Quickly